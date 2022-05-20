Adam Weitsman's net worth has climbed to over a billion dollars in recent years, but it was not a stroll in the park. Years of scheming and toiling in the scrapyard business have seen him become one of the most sought-after men in the industry. The intensive effort he puts into the business means he is not stopping anytime soon.

Adam Weitsman has built a series of businesses to accumulate the wealth he controls today. Photo: @adamweitsman

Source: Instagram

For someone who was in prison at some point in his life, Adam Weitsman's net worth can motivate anyone who may find themselves in situations that feel stagnant. The serial entrepreneur started by collecting stoneware before deciding to go back to the family business of recycling metals.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Adam Joel Weitsman

Adam Joel Weitsman Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 13th June 1968

13th June 1968 Age : 53 years old (as of 2022)

: 53 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Owego, New York, United States of America

Owego, New York, United States of America Current residence: Skaneateles Lake in New York

Skaneateles Lake in New York Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5' 8"

: 5' 8" Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds: 150

150 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Hair colour: Mostly grey and black

Mostly grey and black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Father : Harold Frederick Weitsman

: Harold Frederick Weitsman Marital status: Married

Married Wife : Kimberly DeFrance

: Kimberly DeFrance Children : 3

: 3 School : Owego Free Academy

: Owego Free Academy University : Long Island University

: Long Island University Profession : Serial entrepreneur and philanthropist

: Serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Net worth: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Twitter handle : @AdamWeitsman

: @AdamWeitsman Instagram handle: @adamweitsman

Background information

The former stoneware collector was born on 13th June 1968 to Harold Frederick Weitsman, but his mother's name has not been public. He was raised in Owego, New York, United States of America, and has a sister who later died from cancer. Adam Weitsman's age is currently 53 years.

Adam attended the Owego Free Academy and graduated in 1986 before furthering his study by majoring in banking at the Long Island University located in Brookville.

What is Adam Weitsman's net worth?

Adam Weitsman has made an estimated $1.2 billion from many successful business diversifications that have seen him start restaurants, scrap yards, and crypto-mining facilities. But then, how did Adam Weitsman make money? Below are some details on his ongoing career.

Weitsman at the Bugatti factory in France to observe the final stage of assembly for his Pur Sport. Photo: @adamweitsman

Source: Instagram

The art collector

Like most of the things he became in life, Adam was influenced by his father and grandfather in this regard. The two men had discovered a couple of old Stoneware of American origin while carrying out an excavation project sometime in the 80s.

He began collecting stonewares from the 19th century, and before long, over 60 of those were in his collection. Adam's love for art led him to work in Hirschl & Adler Folk, an art gallery located in Manhattan. In 1991, he established the American Folk Art Gallery somewhere in Greenwich Village.

The Scrapyard master

How did Adam Weitsman become famous? Sometimes, great calamity begets great change. This may be true for Adam because after his sister passed away from cancer, he left his career in New York City and returned to his hometown to continue the family's scrap metal business.

Before long, Adam began to develop the recycling process for scrap metals and started what was known as Upstate Shredding. He later bought the Ben Weitsman & Son, Inc from his father after the man retired in 2005.

Adam has created several company branches in New York and Pennsylvania; he also acquired some other scrap yards and a port facility from other business people. These facilities are now collectively referred to as Upstate Shredding - Weitsman Recycling.

Restaurant owner

Adam and his wife bought the Krebs restaurant sometime in 2010, and after some renovations, it was reopened in 2014. He began working on a Mexican restaurant project called Elephant and the Dove four years later. Other Adam Weitsman's restaurant-related businesses are the Rise N Shine Italian restaurant and a Suchi bar.

Real estate mogul

The type of money in Adam's possession has seen him playing in real estate games. He recently acquired a mansion from a hedge fund from billionaire John Paulson for $5 million, although the same mansion had an asking price of almost $25 million about nine years ago.

Adam has created several company branches in New York and Pennsylvania and takes time off to have fun. Photo: @adamweitsman

Source: Instagram

Crypto miner

Adam Weitsman's crypto interest led him to begin working on creating a cryptocurrency-mining company in 2021; it is now known as Viridium, LLC. The company is said to have thousands of computers mining about four different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin.

Is Adam Weitsman still married?

Yes, he is. He married former model Kimberly DeFrance in 2006, but they had been friends six years before then. Adam Weitsman's wife has since left her career in the modelling world to help her husband grow his businesses.

Who is Adam Weitsman's wife? Today, Kimberly is an Operations manager at her husband's metal recycling business. She is also the brain behind the acquisition of the Krebs Restaurant in 2010.

Adam Weitsman's children are currently three.

House and cars

Adam Weitsman's house is in Skaneateles, New York, USA. However, he is known to dabble in real estate and has acquired several buildings in the past for various purposes.

Although this wealthy man tries to stay modest, Adam Weitsman's cars still reflect his financial state. He is known to drive one of the latest Rolls-Royce models and also flies around in his private jet.

Adam Weitsman's awards

Adam's ability to navigate the storms of business workings has been recognised both at home and internationally. He is the recipient of several awards, including the Platts Industry Leadership Award and AMM Scrap Company of the Year award.

Adam Weitsman's net worth is proportional to the amount of work, resources and skills he has put into his chosen career. He never let his time in prison be a stumbling block in attaining his dreams.

