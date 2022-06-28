The 1980s in New York saw the rise of crime, especially within the drug community. The business was booming, and one name that stood out from the rest was Albert Geddis Martinez, better known as 'Alpo.' The drug dealer rose to prominence during this time. His reign stretched beyond his playground to New York and places like Washington, D.C.

The infamous drug dealer was eventually captured on 6 November 1991, marking an abrupt, necessary end to his horrific crime spree. 'Po' had been arrested on 14 counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and multiple drug charges. The kingpin struck a deal with the police before his release, which may have contributed to his death. However, before we get into that, let us discuss basic facts we know about the criminal.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Albert Geddis Martinez Nickname 'Abraham G. Rodriquez' (moniker for safety), 'Alpo', 'Po' Date of birth 8 June 1966 Age 55 years old (deceased) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace East Harlem, Manhattan, New York City, USA Orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Roman Catholic Current residence Harlem, New York, USA, at the time of death Current nationality American Martial status Married to Natasha Roland Martinez ( rumoured Ethnicity Puerto Rican descent Gender Male Weight 70 kg (estimated) Height 190 cm (estimated) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Unknown Children Son ( stage name Popperazzi Profession Druglord Education Automotive Mechanical High School/Julia Richman High School (dropout) Native language English (unconfirmed)

The drug kingpin may have become famous for his ever-growing substance empire. Still, other facts about the criminal are not commonly reported since the individual behind the criminal mind is often overshadowed. Here are more in-depth details on him, including Alpo Martinez’s cause of death and how old Alpo Martinez was at the time of his death.

What is Alpo's real name?

The criminal's full name is Albert Geddis Martinez, but he is better known by his street names as 'Alpo' or simply 'Po.'

What is Alpo Martinez's ethnicity?

Although born and raised in East Harlem, New York City, his family is of Puerto Rican descent.

Alpo Martinez’s age

Now that we are getting into more intricate details, let us confirm some basic facts before divulging his arrest. First, how old is Alpo Martinez? He is currently deceased but was 55 years old at the time of his passing on 31 October 2021.

Alpo Martinez’s wife

Next is the question of who exactly his wife is since there is much speculation surrounding it. There are rumours that his wife's name is Natasha Roland Martinez, who is also believed to be an accomplice. However, there is no confirmation on this.

Alpo Martinez’s children

Since there is so much secrecy surrounding the criminal, there is not much information on his family. But, sources online say he has a son who goes by the stage name Popperazzi. On the other hand, Alpo Martinez’s daughter does not exist despite some rumours stating otherwise. While on the topic, the name of Alpo Martinez’s sister, or whether or not he even has one, is also unconfirmed.

What happened to Alpo Martinez?

Born into a struggling family, the infamous drug lord began his life of crime at 13 years old, dealing narcotics in his hometown of East Harlem, which became his 'territory' throughout his crime spree until his incarceration.

During this time, he worked his way through the ranks and went from a small-time dealer to one of the most influential deals in New York and surrounding areas. But, unfortunately, with horrific crimes came more power, and he committed various murders to keep his reign over the city, eventually catching up to him.

So, how many years did Alpo Martinez get for his lengthy crime spree? After facing life in prison, he cut a deal with the police for a shorter jail term of 35 years by being a police informant, telling the cops about his accomplices and other dealers he knows of.

Alpo Martinez’s death

Alpo Martinez’s snitch stigma was attached to him after this deal he cut with the police made people wonder whether his surprising death in 2021 was a hit. However, local police stated that he was slain over a 'minor traffic incident,' and a 27-year-old man named Shakeem Parker was charged with possessing a firearm and the murder of the former kingpin.

Alpo Martinez’s funeral was private, and not much is known about the details surrounding it. However, the criminal seems to have some fans, and there were rumours that he would have a 'Harlem parade' to honour his memory after his death.

Alpo Martinez's net worth

Considering the colossal drug empire he established, it is assumed he held immense wealth. His most widely-reported net worth is $1 million.

Who is the real Rico from Paid in Full?

His life and crimes were so impactful that a movie called Paid in Full was made in 2002 that depicted the life and times of the drug lord. A character called Rico was a standout figure, and many have wondered who inspired the character. The American rapper Cam'ron played the role of one of Alpo's real-life associates, although which one is specific remains unclear.

Alpo Martinez's net worth is impressive, but compared to all the other details we know about him, the money he had in the bank is the least shocking part of his life. His fast-paced, criminal-fueled life came to a screeching halt after he paid the ultimate price for living a life of crime.

