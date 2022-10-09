Simone Susinna biography: Age, girlfriend, height, movies, profiles, net worth

Simone Susinna is no new name in the showbiz world. The handsome Italian-born model and actor has been the talk of the town after appearing in the popular drama-romance film 365 Days: This Day, a sequel to 365 Days. His hot looks and well-built physique leave girls admiring him. So, who exactly is he? Here are more fascinating details about the eye-catching star.

Simone Susinna attends the Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Simone Susinna's net worth is estimated to be about $3.45 million. This is from his acting and modelling career. He is also into brand advertisements, endorsements, and promotions, which is also a source of his income. Most fans have been wondering if the famous actor is off the market. Is he married or dating? Who is Simone Susinna's girlfriend?

Simone Susinna's profiles and bio

Full name Simone Susinna Year of birth November 14, 1993 Age 29 years (as of 2022) Birthplace Lineri, Catania, Italy Nationality Italian Zodiac sign Scorpio Gender Male Height 6'2" Eyes Blue Hair colour Brown Famous as Actor and Model Instagram @susinnasimone

Who is Susinna Simone?

Simone Susinna has been making headlines for his role in the film, 365 Days: This Day. Simone was born on November 14, 1993, in Lineri, Catania, Italy, and holds Italian nationality. Susinna's age is 29 years in 2022. He has a brother, Danilo Susinna, a real estate personnel.

Simone Susinna attends the "365 Days: This Day' Netflix Launch Event at Hotel Warszawa on April 26, 2022 in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: Brian Dowling

What movies has Simone Susinna been in?

After completing his bachelor's degree in arts, the actor commenced his acting career. Before appearing in The 365 Days: This Day, he was featured in the TV show The Island of The Famous.

The talented star was picked by the film directors Tomasz Mandes and Barbara Biaow. Michele Morrone made the announcement, and it got tongues wagging about the new actor.

Some of Simone Susinna's movies include the film 365 Days: This Day. In the film, he plays the role of Nacho, a mysterious gardener who finds himself in a love triangle with Laura, Massimo's wife, and her husband.

The popular actor has also been featured in films such as L'isola Dei Famosi and Heaven in Hell. Photo: @susinnasimone on Instagram (modified by author)

Simone has also been featured in films such as L'isola Dei Famosi and Heaven in Hell. He is signed by D'Management Group, a famous modelling agency. His looks and talent in modelling have seen him become renowned as one of the top Italian models. He has worked with brands such as Guess, Hive & Colony, among many others.

Is Simone Susinna married?

As of October 2022, reports suggest the actor is not married. However, he has been linked to several models and actresses. He was once in a relationship with Mariana Rodriguez between 2016 and 2017. The couple were frequently spotted together at social events and holidays.

In 2020, he was speculated to be in a relationship with Italian model Liza Makhu. The two were co-workers at a fashion firm. None of them confirmed the relationship.

Simone and Mariana Rodriguez walk the red carpet ahead of the "One Nation One King (Un Peuple Et Son Roi)" screening on September 7, 2018 in Venice, Italy. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

Simone Susinna continues entertaining his fan base with his top-notch acting skills and talent. His smile, sense of fashion, and confidence have enabled his career to soar. His fans can only wait to see what roles he embraces in the future.

