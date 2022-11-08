Nothemba Madumo is a South African news anchor, producer, and television and radio host who has worked on shows like AM2DAY, Morning Edition, and Kaelo-Stories of Hope. She also hosted jazz music programs on SAFM and Metro FM radio stations, as well as the current affairs program Nepad Focus on SABC2.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nothemba Madumo is a South African news anchor, producer and television and radio host. Photo: @nothembaujx on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nothemba Madumo has not only had success in her career; she is a wife and a mother. She, however, has maintained her personal life private.

Nothemba Madumo's profiles

Full name Nothemba Madumo Gender Female Nationality South African Ethnicity Xhosa Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Sexual orientation Heterosexual Marital status Married Occupation News anchor, producer, and television and radio host Social media accounts Instagram Twitter

When is Nothemba Madumo's date of birth?

Details of when she was born are not yet disclosed. It is, therefore, difficult to estimate Nothemba Madumo's age. Growing up, she listened to jazz. Her parents only played jazz at home, and if she performed any other genres, she would receive a rebuke. They gave her her first jazz album when she was thirteen years old.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The radio host at the DSTV Delicious Festival. Photo: @nothembaujx on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Her mother was a maths and science teacher who loved teaching music, and there was a piano at home. When she was a child in Swaziland, she studied piano under jazz legend Abdullah Ibrahim, who was the greatest at the time.

Nothemba Madumo's nationality

She was born and raised in South Africa and is of South African nationality. Her name Nothemba is of Xhosa origin, and it means mother of hope.

Where did Nothemba Madumo study?

After high school, she joined Waterford Kamhlaba United World College in 1978. There, she graduated with a Bachelor of Education in English Language and Literature in 1980. Among other Nothemba Madumo's qualifications, according to her LinkedIn, include skills in public relations, event management, video production, radio production, marketing communications, voice-over, editing and media relations.

What does Nothemba Madumo do?

Madumo is a South African news anchor, producer, and television and radio host who has worked on shows like AM2DAY, Morning Edition, and Kaelo - Stories of Hope.

Additionally, she hosted jazz music shows on SAFM and Metro FM radio stations, as well as the current affairs program Nepad Focus on SABC2.

She has performed a variety of tasks on radio and television, including hosting and producing shows like Lebone, a women's business show, Woza Weekend, a sports magazine TV show, and AM2DAY, a morning news and current affairs program.

Over the years, she has developed her skills to include hosting and serving as master of ceremonies for various events. Additionally, she has been recognized for her radio and television work with the Avanti, Star Tonight, and Marang awards.

She oversees local programming on SABC3, serves as an anchor for SABC News, and manages several current affairs programs. She worked as an anchor and producer for eNews Primetime.

Speaking to DRUM, she never thought that she would be on radio. She also shared her love for jazz at the interview and is committed to getting more people, especially the youth, to listen to the genre. Nothemba was also a news anchor for BOP TV.

Who are Nothemba Madumo's children?

The popular television host has kept her personal life from the limelight. She is, however, married, and only one of her children is known.

She posted her son on March 2021, celebrating him as he was turning 30 years old.

What is Nothemba Madumo's net worth?

Madumo has had a successful career presenting for television and radio stations. She, however, has yet to reveal what her net worth is.

Social media presence

Nothemba is active on social media, particularly on Instagram and Twitter. There she posts photos and videos of her ongoing and upcoming projects as well as her various adventures. Nothemba Madumo's Instagram has 13.6k followers, and her Twitter has 28.8k followers as of 9th of November 2022.

Nothemba Madumo has had a successful career as a radio and television host. She has amassed a massive fanbase that wants to see more of her.

READ ALSO: Who is Lehasa Moloi? Age, wife, weight loss, parents, movies, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Lehasa Moloi. He is a South African actor, presenter, story writer, editor, DJ and entrepreneur. He is known for his role in the Rockville drama series, as PJ Luthuli in the film Spud and other famous soap operas such as Isidingo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News