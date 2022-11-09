The Juárez Cartel is one of the world's most prominent and feared cartels, being established in 1970, and it has since had many ruthless leaders. Amado Carrillo Fuentes became in charge in 1992 after assassinating the cartel leader at the time, Rafael Aguilar Guajardo. Amado Carrillo Fuentes' wife, Sonia Barragan Perez, was his right-hand woman. Here is what we know about her and their union.

In case you were wondering, Sonia Barragan Perez is alive and well today, living outside the public eye for clear reasons. Due to this, we do not have much information on her life after her involvement with Amado. But, this is what little information we could gather.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Sonia Barragan Perez Nickname Sonia Date of birth Unknown Age Unknown Zodiac sign Unknown Birthplace Undisclosed location in Mexico Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Undisclosed Current residence Unknown Current nationality Mexican Marital status Widowed (last update) Ethnicity Latino Gender Female Weight Unknown Height Unknown Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Parents Unknown Children Three Profession Unknown (last reported as a housewife) Education Unknown Native language Spanish Net worth Unknown Social media profiles None

Sonia Barragan Perez’s personal life is shrouded in mystery, and many facts surrounding her life remain undocumented. In comparison, there is far more public information about her infamous drug lord husband, who ultimately met his demise in 1997.

Is Amado Carillo still alive?

First, let us discuss her infamous husband. Amado Carrillo Fuentes is no longer alive, having died during a lengthy medical/cosmetic procedure. Amado Carrillo Fuentes’ death occurred on 4 July 1997 while undergoing an eight-hour surgery to alter his appearance drastically.

Who was the wife of Amado Carrillo Fuentes?

As mentioned earlier, Sonia Barragan Perez was his wife until his passing. It is not known when they first met or got married.

Amado Carrillo Fuentes’ children

The drug lord has four children, three with his widow and one with Candaleria Cardenas, Vicente Carrillo Leyva. Vicente is his eldest child and later becomes one of the cartel's leaders.

Who is Amado Carrillo’s brother?

One of his siblings, Vicente Carrillo Fuentes, became Amado's predecessor once he passed and also acted as a mentor to his brother's eldest son who joined the family business. The current leader of the cartel is alleged to be Juan Pablo Ledezma.

How much did Amado Carrillo Fuentes make?

Amado Carrillo Fuentes’ net worth was estimated at a staggering $25 billion at the time of his death.

Sonia Barragan Perez’s age

There has been no confirmation of her age.

Sonia Barragan Perez’s family

As mentioned, she shares three children with her late crime boss's husband, but their names are unknown. There is no other information on her family background and childhood..

Sonia Barragan Perez is mainly known as Amado Carrillo Fuentes' wife, and apart from those details, not much else is known about her.

