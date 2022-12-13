Kimberly Guilfoyle's net worth, age, children, spouse, profession, profiles

Kimberly Guilfoyle rose through the ranks in her career and politics to become an adviser to Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States of America. While working in the media space as a television personality and host and a full political appointee of the former president, she sure has acquired some wealth. According to many verifiable sources, Kimberly Guilfoyle’s net worth is millions of dollars.

Kimberly Guilfoyle was born in San Francisco, the United States of America. She attended a law school and trained towards serving in the US justice system. Her first job was teaching in a public school before working as a prosecutor in her birth state and later as an attorney. Kimberly Guilfoyle's then and now net worth is miles apart in size.

Kimberly Guilfoyle profiles

How old is Kimberly Guilfoyle?

Kimberly Guilfoyle (aged 53 in 2022) was born Kimberly Ann Guilfoyle on 9 March 1969 in San Francesco, United States.

Due to her previous marriages to two different men, she is sometimes also known as Kimberly Guilfoyle Newsom or Kimberly Guilfoyle Villency. Along with one brother, she grew up in her home state.

What ethnicity is Kimberly Guilfoyle?

Guilfoyle was born to an Irish father and a Puerto Rican mother, and she is of mixed ethnicity. Nonetheless, Kimberly Guilfoyle's nationality is American. Her father, Anthony, emigrated from Ireland at 20 years. He worked with the US Army, a construction trade, and then with real estate.

Kimberly’s mother, Mercedes, was a special education teacher but passed away from Leukemia when Guilfoyle was still 11 years of age.

Education

The former attorney completed high school education at Mercy High School in San Francisco. She proceeded to the University of California, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree. Kimberly then enrolled at the University of San Francisco’s School of Law and acquired a Juris Doctor in 1994. She also studied at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, on children's rights and European Economic Community Law.

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Guilfoyle’s net worth is approximately $25 million as of 2022. The American attorney and cable news personality was the former host on the Fox News Channel. Kimberly's net worth is increased by her career in modelling. She modelled for Macy's and other bridal magazines. She earned about $300 hourly during her modelling career. Her law career started at a civil law firm.

What is Kimberly Guilfoyle's salary?

According to reports, Kimberly earned an average of $33,000 per year. In Los Angeles, she worked for 4 years as a deputy district attorney. Later, Hallinan, who had fired her before, called for her to work in San Francisco's District Attorney's Office. She held the position of assistant DA from 2000 to 2004. Her salary increased to about $80,000 due to her experience and expertise.

Media and television career

The former assistant district attorney starred in Happily Even After in 2004 as a public defender. Kimberly Guilfoyle’s professional sagacity got her offers from around New York to become a legal analyst for legal shows.

She was a host of Both Sides on Court TV program and a legal analyst on Anderson Cooper 360°. In 2006, she accepted an offer from FOX News. In 2017, she signed a long-term contract extension and was listed among the richest FOX News anchors.

Writing

Kimberly Guilfoyle authored and published a semi-autobiography in 2015. The book was titled Making the Case: How to Be Your Own Best Advocate, and it detailed her experience while growing up and her work as a prosecutor.

Politics

In 2016, she served as the press secretary for Donald Trump but later lost it to Sean Spencer. She joined America First Policies, a Trump Super PAC, in 2018 after leaving Fox News. In 2020, she chaired the finance committee of the Trump Victory Committee and reportedly earned about $15,000 per month.

Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech

At the August 2022 Republican National Convention, she gave a speech endorsing Donald Trump for re-election. Kimberly Guilfoyle's 'The best is yet to come' speech generated several reactions and many tagged it as rather loud or unhinged.

Is Kimberly Guilfoyle Newsom's ex-wife?

Newsom was Kimberly Guilfoyle's spouse before they filed for divorce in 2005 and it was finalised in February 2006. In May 2006, she married Eric Villency. Kimberly Guilfoyle and Eric's child is Ronan Anthony.

The former attorney has had an adventurous ride since her days as a prosecutor in San Francisco. Due to her hard work, brilliance, and determination, she has risen through the ranks while also amassing considerable wealth. Kimberly Guilfoyle’s net worth confirms the details of the book she advocated for herself.

