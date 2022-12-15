Markitos Toys: biography, age, measurement, partner, career, profiles, net worth

Markitos Toys is a celebrated social media star who has gained fame for his Markis TOYS YouTube channel. He posts videos of motor vehicles, off-road, and vlogs, garnering massive views on his channel. His high-octane channel has amassed more than 3.57 million subscribers, and he also runs the Instagram Venta De Gorras MT.

Markitos launched his YouTube channel, Markitos TOYS, on June 24, 2019.

In addition to YouTube, Markitos Toys has also impacted many fans on Instagram, TikTok and for his charity work. He has collaborated with renowned YouTubers such as EL Chiquete and EL Vitolas.

Markitos Toys' profiles

Name Markitos Toys Nickname Markitos Date of birth November 8, 1998 Age 24 years (As of 2022) Country Mexico Birthplace Culiacán, Sinaloa Nationality Mexican Zodiac sign Scorpio Gender Male Relationship status Single Education University of Mexico Occupation YouTube star Net worth $2.16 million

How old is Markitos Toys?

The famous YouTuber was born in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico, on November 8, 1998. Thus, Markitos Toys' age is 24 years as of 2022. He celebrates his birthday on November 8 every year. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Markitos attended the local school in his hometown. He later attended the University of Mexico to further his studies.

Markitos Toys' career

Markitos launched his YouTube channel, Markitos TOYS, on June 24, 2019. He started his channel just for fun, and he did not know it could be a source of income. His channel gained more views and subscribers, and he started earning. He donated the proceeds from YouTube to the less fortunate.

Markitos Toys' YouTube channel has over 3.57 million subscribers as of 20 December 2022. He publishes videos about motor vehicles, off-road vehicles, vlogs, etc.

Markitos Toys’ Instagram

He has accumulated 3.2 million followers as of 22 December 2022 under the handle @markitostoys. He mainly engages fans by sharing his family life, lifestyle, travel updates, and love for food.

Markitos Toys’ TikTok

He has emerged in numerous TikTok videos and is celebrated for his humorous videos, fabulous dances, and lip-syncing. His videos have gone viral, earning him massive followers and making him one of the most popular Mexican TikTok stars.

Markitos posts videos of motor vehicles, off-road, and vlogs, garnering massive views on his channel. Photo: @Toys (modified by author)

Markitos Toys' facts

He has more than 3.2 million followers on Instagram and more than 3.57 million subscribers on YouTube as of 22 December 2022.

He is one of the closest friends to El Vitolas.

He became famous through his initial videos on YouTube.

He is an animal lover, especially dogs and cats.

He loves singing, dancing, and acting.

He has a daughter.

He launched caps with his name and logo printed on them.

He gives most of his earnings to the less fortunate.

He opened his YouTube channel on July 6, 2019.

What is Markitos Toys' net worth?

The YouTuber has a net worth estimated at $2.16 million. He has multiple sources of income, but his significant sources are YouTube, social media platforms, commercials, business endeavours, and brand endorsements. He also sells his merch.

What is Markitos Toys' height and weight?

He measures 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 62 kg. He looks stunning with his intriguing black-coloured eyes and short and stylish black hair.

Above is everything you need to know about Markitos Toys, a famous Mexican YouTuber and an influencer with millions of followers on Instagram and other social media platforms. He is renowned in Mexico for his cheerful smile, dashing personality, and generous behaviour.

