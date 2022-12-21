Shrien Dewani, a British businessman from Bristol, England, found himself at the centre of a highly publicized murder trial in South Africa in 2010. His wife, Anni Dewani, was murdered while the couple was on their honeymoon in Cape Town, and authorities initially suspected that he had arranged the murder as part of an insurance scam. He was extradited to South Africa to stand trial, but after a lengthy legal process, he was ultimately acquitted of all charges in 2014.

Shrien Dewani appears at Western Cape High Court for the start of his trial on October 6, 2014, in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Mike Hutchins

Source: Getty Images

Shrien Dewani is a wealthy businessman whose family runs big businesses in England. The family came into the limelight in 2010 following Anni Dewani's death. Since he was acquitted of the charges of her murder, he has gone low-key. As a result, many people are curious to know what happened to him after the case ended.

Shrien Dewani’s profile summary

Full name Shrien Dewani Gender Male Date of birth 29 December 1979 Age 43 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Bristol, United Kingdom Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Asian Religion Hinduism Sexuality Bi-sexual Hair colour Black and grey Eye colour Dark brown Father Prakash Dewani Mother Snila Dewani Siblings Preyen and Preyer Dewani Relationship status Dating Partner Gledison Lopez Martins Ex-wife Anni Dewani Profession Businessman Education Bristol Grammar School, University of Manchester

Shrien Dewani’s biography

The businessman was born in Bristol, United Kingdom. The names of his parents are Prakash Dewani (father) and Snila Dewani (mother). Initially, Shrien Dewani’s parents were immigrants from Uganda. They fled the country in the 1970s after Idi Amin gave a 90-day ultimatum for Indian minorities to leave the country. They stayed in Kenya briefly before settling in the United Kingdom.

He comes from a wealthy family of three children. Shrien Dewani’s siblings are Preyen and Preyer Dewani. They are all based in Bristol, and he reportedly runs his family business with his brother.

Shrien Dewani's educational background

He completed his early education at Bristol Grammar School. He later proceeded to the University of Manchester, where he graduated with a degree in Economics.

What is Shrien Dewani's age?

Anni Dewani’s ex-husband is 43 years old as of 2022. The businessman was born on 29 December 1979; thus, his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Shrien Dewani is escorted to a prison van as he leaves City of Westminster Magistrates Court, in Westminster, London. Photo: Dominic Lipinski

Source: Getty Images

Career highlights

Shrien comes from a reputable business family with global links. After completing his higher studies, he started working at Deloitte in London. Later, his father requested him to join their family business.

His father, Prakash, is the founder of PSP Healthcare, a company based in Bristol, United Kingdom. Prakash is also an established pharmacist with a strong background in commerce.

Shrien runs his family’s business alongside his brother, Preyen, who dabbles as a lawyer. Shrien Dewani’s business skills have enabled him to run the firm for many years.

What is Shrien Dewani's net worth?

According to The Sun, the Bristol-born businessman is a millionaire. He became a millionaire before clocking 30 years. He reportedly made £16 million in a span of two years. In 2015, his family business, PSP Healthcare, received £11 million. In the following years, the firm brought in £4.5 million.

Was Shrien Dewani married?

The businessman married Anni Ninna Dewani (née Hindocha) in Mumbai, India. Unfortunately, she tragically died while on a honeymoon in Cape Town, South Africa. According to various news reports, the couple was married shortly before their honeymoon trip to South Africa.

It was later alleged that Shrien Dewani had arranged for his wife to be killed in a staged carjacking, but he was ultimately acquitted of all charges related to her death in 2014.

Who is Shrien Dewani's partner now?

In 2018, he flaunted his new partner named, Gledison Lopez Martins. He is a Brazilian photographer based in London. In other words, Shrien is queer and revealed his sexuality during his trial in South Africa. They occasionally share their photos together on social media.

Shrien Dewani's documentary

He was the subject of a documentary called Anni: The Honeymoon Murder. The documentary explored the circumstances surrounding Anni's death and the subsequent trial of Shrien Dewani, who was ultimately acquitted of all charges related to her murder.

Shrien Dewani at the Cape Town International Airport on December 9, 2014 in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Bertram Malgas/Foto24/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The documentary included interviews with members of the Dewani family and law enforcement officials, as well as re-enactments of critical events in the case. It aimed to shed light on the mystery of what happened to Anni Dewani and to examine the evidence against Shrien Dewani. Several other documentaries have also been released.

Did Shrien Dewani get off?

The British businessman was extradited from the UK to South Africa to stand trial for Anni’s murder in 2015 but was ultimately acquitted of all charges in 2014. The trial was marked by controversy and media attention, with many people following the case closely. After his acquittal, Shrien Dewani returned to the UK and has largely avoided the public eye.

Shrien Dewani was accused of arranging the murder of his wife, Anni, while on their honeymoon in South Africa in 2010. After a controversial trial, he was ultimately acquitted of all charges. Despite the acquittal, the Dewani case remains a topic of public interest and continues to generate endless debates.

READ ALSO: Here is the untold story of Kayna Whitworth, Rhett Lewis' wife

Briefly.co.za shares another intriguing post about Kayna Whitworth. Kayna is married to Rhett Lewis, a well-respected American journalist who works as an ABC News correspondent.

Kayna Whitworth received her bachelor's degree in Communication and Media Studies from Colorado State University and has gained experience working for various media companies. Rhett Lewis, Kayna's husband, used to host the NFL AM morning show on the NFL Network.

Source: Briefly News