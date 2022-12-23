Did Beatrice Pia White and Terrence Romeo split up after her legal woes?

When people think about Beatrice Pia White, the first thing that comes to mind is that she is the ex-wife of the renowned Filipino basketball player Terrence Romeo. However, she made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Pia White was allegedly involved in cases of fraud and technical carnapping.

Beatrice Pia White is a well-known Cebu businesswoman; her ex-husband is a professional basketball player for the Phillippine Basketball Association. Although she was married to a famous figure, little is known about her. It explains the many searches of "Who is Terrence Romeo's wife?" Here is a glimpse of her fascinating biography.

Beatrice Pia White's profile and bio summary

Full name Beatrice Pia White Year of birth 1985 Age 37 years old (2022) Gender Female Nationality Filipino Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Terrence Romeo Profession Businesswoman Famous as Ex-wife of Terrence Romeo

Beatrice Pia White's age

The businesswoman was born in 1985 and is 37 years as of 2022. Beatrice Pia White's nationality is Filipino. However, she has managed to keep information about her private life away from the public eye.

Beatrice Pia White's ex-husband

Beatrice Pia White and Terrence Romeo officially married in April 2017 at a private wedding. Interestingly, she is eight years younger than her ex-husband. Romeo initially kept details about their relationship a secret from his fans. However, they broke up after her legal woes. The ex-couple had been married for five years before they parted ways.

Beatrice Pia White's children

Due to her secretive nature, Pia has not spilt any beans on whether she has kids. However, people speculate that she was previously married before her marriage with Terrence. On the other hand, her ex-husband Terrence Romeo, has an adorable son.

Beatrice Pia White's legal woes

Terrence's ex-spouse got arrested on charges of fraud, technical carnapping and use of fake names. She was accused of renting people's cars and refusing to return them. Efcel Reyes, her accomplice, also faced similar charges.

Beatrice Pia White's social media

Being a celebrity spouse grabs one so much interest from the public. However, Romeo's ex-wife lives a very private life away from public scrutiny. Little to no information about the Cebu businesswoman is known, and Beatrice Pia White's Instagram remains a mystery to the public.

Who is Terrence Romeo?

Romeo is a young and talented basketball player who can play both the point guard and shooting guard at any given time. He is among the players who have put Philippines on the global map.

Despite his age, he records very impressive stats in the sports industry. He is known as The Golden Boy because of his prowess on the court.

What is the height of Terrence Romeo?

The sports star is 5 feet 11 inches or 180cm tall, which explains why he is a perfect fit for his career.

How much is Terrence Romeo's salary?

The famous basketball player's net worth is estimated at $1-5 million as of 2022. He has accumulated this bulk of wealth from his successful basketball career.

Even though she was married to a celebrity, Beatrice Pia White is now noted as a symbol of disgrace, with Filipino people censoring her online. The couple is now separated, and each lives away from the other. It is rumoured that her ex-husband may have already moved on into a new relationship.

