South African actress Amanda Seome is a clear representation of where hard work and dedication can get you. Although she describes her career journey as long and tiring, she could not be happier to be doing what she loves.

Amanda Seome is a South African actress best known for her role as Joyce in Side Dish. Photo: @Amanda Seome on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

KwaZulu-Natal native Amanda Seome started out in the South African entertainment industry by performing in theatre productions. Soon after, she bagged an acting gig in the short film Inkwekhwezi, before landing her breakthrough role as Joyce in Side Dish.

Amanda Seome’s profile and bio summary

Famous as Joyce in Side Dish Full name Amanda Vuyokazi Seome Date of birth 3 July 1995 Place of birth Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Zodiac sign Cancer Age 27 years (as of January 2023) Nationality South African Education Durban University of Technology, Duma Ndlovu Academy Diploma National Diploma in Drama and Performing Arts Profession Actress Current residence Joburg Instagram Twitter

Who is Amanda Seome?

The actress is best known as Joyce from the SABC1 drama series Side Dish.

Amanda Seome was born in Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Photo: @Amanda Seome on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Amanda Seome’s age

She was born on 3 July 1995 in Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. She is 27 years old as of January 2023.

Amanda Seome’s education profile

Seome joined Durban University of Technology in 2016 and graduated in 2018 with a National Diploma in Drama and Performing Arts. She decided to further her drama and theatre studies and in 2019 joined Duma Ndlovu Academy.

Amanda Seome’s career

Amanda Seome started her acting career by performing in theatre productions while still in school. Photo: @Amanda Seome on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Amanda started acting in student theatre productions while still at school. Some of these productions include My Children! My Africa! by Athol Fugard, The Trials of Brother Jero by Wole Soyinka, and Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew. In 2021 and made her professional acting debut in Inkwekhwezi, alongside stars like Ditebogo Ledwaba, Kgomotso Christopher, and Chris Q. Radebe.

Amanda Seome in Side Dish

Vuyokazi’s second acting role was in the SABC1 drama series Side Dish. She was cast as Joyce in the second season and replaced Matshepo Maleme, who starred as the character Joyce in the first season. This has not been her only work as she has starred in these projects:

How to Ruin Christmas - Season 1 (The Wedding) as the female prostitute

- Season 1 (The Wedding) as the female prostitute uZulu noMhlaba - Season 1 as Buhle

- Season 1 as Buhle Joseph Shabalala The Musical in Soweto Theatre in 2019

Other works

Vuyokazi is also a fitness enthusiast and takes great pride in being fit. She often shares some of her workout routines on her Instagram.

Amanda Seome’s net worth

According to sources, she has an estimated net worth of $100,000. The main source of her wealth is her successful acting career.

Amanda Seome’s Instagram

The South African personality has 2147 followers on her Instagram account as of 23 January 2023. Besides sharing her workout videos on this platform, she also posts her selfies and pictures. She is also active on Twitter and TikTok.

Amanda Seome is a South African actress, best known as Joyce from the drama series Side Dish. She has also worked on several theatre productions, including Joseph Shabalala's The Musical.

READ ALSO: Who is Chanelle Haynes? American rapper Cornell Iral Haynes Jr (Nelly)'s daughter

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Chanelle Haynes. Chanelle Haynes is a social media phenomenon best recognized as the daughter of the iconic American rapper Cornell Iral Haynes Jr, better known as Nelly.

Chanelle Haynes, often known as Nana, has taken after her father’s shows and is an aspiring singer and songwriter, and BG vocalist. Click on the link to learn more about her beyond her father's affluence.

Source: Briefly News