Who is Chrissie Heughan, Sam Heughan's mother? Everything to know

Celebrities often have to live under the constant scope of the media, which means they do not get to have an entirely private life. As a result, those closely related to them also become famous by association. Chrissie Heughan is a case in point. She rose to prominence as the mother of Sam Heughan, a renowned Scottish actor.

The artist has two sons, Cirdan and Sam Heughan.

Chrissie is a Scottish artist who works primarily with hand-cast paper, sculpture, mixed media, printmaking and collage. She is best known for using bold brush strokes and vibrant colours in her artwork. Her work displays the ruggedness and beauty of the Scottish terrain and coastlines, reflecting her deep connection to the earth. Chrissie's biography sheds light on unknown facts about her.

Chrissie Heughan's profile summary and bio

Full name Chrissie Heughan Gender Female Birthplace Edinburgh Current residence Scotland Nationality Scottish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Edinburgh College of Art, Dumfries and Galloway College of Technology Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Height 6'2" Weight 89kg Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Children Sam Heughan and Cirdan Heughan Profession Artist, gallery educator, and performer Net worth $400,000 Famous for Being Sam Heughan's mother Instagram @chrissieheughan

How old is Chrissie Heughan?

Chrissie has received accolades from various organizations in recognition of her talent and efforts.

Chrissie Heughan's birthday and age remain under wraps away from the public eye. However, various sources estimate that she might be in her 70s as of 2023. The artist was born and raised in Edinburgh, Scotland. There is not much information regarding her parents or siblings.

Education

Sam Heughan's mother attended a local school in her hometown. In 1995, she graduated from Edinburgh College of Art. Chrissie also attended Dumfries and Galloway College of Technology, where she studied Art and Design and Fine Art.

Chrissie Heughan's children

The artist has two sons, Cirdan and Sam Heughan. Sam is a famous actor known for his role as Jamie Fraser in the drama series, Outlander, for which he won the Saturn Award for Best Actor on Television. Cirdan, on the other hand, prefers to lead a private lifestyle away from the camera.

Did Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have a relationship?

Despite speculation that the Outlander duo are dating, they are just good actors and very close friends. However, fans need help getting their heads around their tight bond.

Cirdan Heughan's wife

Cirdan is a family man who is currently married to Victoria Lawson. The couple tied the knot in a private wedding where they only invited close family and friends. Cirdan and Victoria are parents to a son whose name remains unknown. The duo prefers to keep details about their personal lives away from the media.

Chrissie Heughan's ex-husband died of complications resulting from leukaemia in 2015.

Chrissie Heughan's ex-husband

Chrissie and her husband divorced when their sons were still young due to irreconcilable differences. Her husband's name has not yet been revealed to the broader public. In 2015, Sam and Cirdan reunited with their father. Unfortunately, in the same year, their father died of complications resulting from leukaemia. He had lived a life of solitude on an island in Canada as he never remarried.

Professional career

Immediately after obtaining her college degree, Chrissie began working as a professional artist and freelance tutor. The artist taught at Edinburgh College of Art until 2012 and was a member of the Society of Scottish Artists. She also participated in the Paper Village Art Project in Mino, Japan, where Chrissie was one of six artists worldwide.

Chrissie Heughan's net worth

From her successful career as an artist, Chrissie has amassed a fortune. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated at $400,000. On the other hand, Sam's estimated net worth is $5 million as of 2023.

Sam is a famous actor known for his role as Jamie Fraser in the series, Outlander.

Chrissie Heughan's Instagram

The tutor prefers to maintain a private life away from public scrutiny. She is not active on social media and has 1,982 Instagram followers with nine art posts.

Chrissie Heughan has worked hard to become a household name in the arts industry. Her artwork is sought after by art enthusiasts and continues to be showcased in galleries and exhibitions.

