Who is Alexis Danson? Everything about Ted Danson's daughter

The 80s Cheers star Ted Danson has been making rounds online as a top Hollywood actor and film producer and especially as a great foster parent. Since the TV sensational actor and his second wife, Casey Coates, adopted Alexis Danson, she has leveraged the fame and is gradually walking her way into stardom. So, who is Alexis, and what is she up to?

Alexis Danson is an American-born model and movie and television series actress. She rose to stardom for her affiliation with a famous family when her biological mother battling mental issues, gave her up for adoption. Her venture into the entertainment industry is unsurprising because her adoptive father, Ted Danson, is a prominent actor, filmmaker, and producer.

Profile summary

Full name Alexis Danson Gender Female Date of birth 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Body measurement in inches 38-32-37 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Mother Kelly Topel (biological mother), Casey Coates (adoptive mother) Father Ted Danson (adoptive father) Siblings 3 Marital status Single Profession Actress, TV personality, model Net worth $300,000

Early life

Danson Alexis was born in Los Angeles, California, to her biological mother, Kelly Topel. However, the identity of her birth father remains a mystery, but many believe he was her mother's ex-husband.

How old is Alexis Danson?

Alexis Danson's age will be 38 years in 2023. The fast-rising actress was born in 1985, but her exact birth date is unknown.

Career

Ted Danson's daughter Alexis is a fast-rising film and television series actress. Her career has grown immensely because of her unique talents and association with her father. She is also a model and has worked for magazines and top brands.

Does Ted Danson have children?

The prolific actor is the father of four children. Three of Ted Danson's children are in the Hollywood industry like their father. After he married his first wife, actress Randall "Randy" Gosch, best known as Randy Danson, in 1970, the duo separated with no kids in 1975.

He later married Cassandra "Casey" Coates in 1977. Cassandra is an environmental and interior designer. Likewise, she works as a trustee of the Southern California Institute of Architecture and the Environment Media Association's People School of Design. The actor's wife joined forces with him to create a sustainability initiative, the American Oceans Campaign.

During their marriage, they had their first child, the famous actress Kate Danson. She was born on 24 December 1979. As an actress, some of her notable movies are Dr Horrible's Sing-Along Blog, released in 2008, and Everything I Ever Wanted To Tell My Daughter About Men, released in 2021.

She also dabbled in singing at a young age and was featured in Dance Moms. Alexis Danson's Dance Moms' sister, Kate, appeared on the show with the stage name Lux and her song, It's Like Summer, was well received.

Before Kate's mother divorced Ted in 1993 because of his affair with Whoopi Goldberg, they welcomed their second child, Alexis. Nevertheless, after two years, he married his third wife, Mary Steenburgen, in 1995 and became a stepfather to Lilly, an American actress who married Charles Abram Walton and Charlie McDowell.

Does Ted Danson have a son?

Yes, but he is not his biological son. He is the stepfather to Charlie McDowell, whom his wife Mary Steenburgen had from a previous marriage. Charlie is a movie producer and engaged to Lilly Collins, the star of Emily In Paris.

Are Ted Danson's daughters adopted?

No, among his three daughters, only Alexis is adopted. After her birth in 1985, her biological mother, who passed through the trauma of mental issues and drug addictions, gave her up for adoption.

Kelly Topel, Alexis's mother, was an ex-con who had had issues with the authorities concerning cases like prostitution, possession of narcotics, burglary, and assault. She became a helpless alcoholic and was not fit to raise a child. Hence, she was paid $7,000 by Ted and his second wife, Casey, to keep the child as their own. She grew up with her adoptive mother till adulthood.

What is Alexis Danson's net worth?

Alexis Danson's net worth is allegedly estimated to be $300,000. She made this money from acting, sponsorships, endorsements, and modelling careers.

How much money did Ted Danson make per episode on Cheers?

In the NBC sitcom Cheers' final seasons, the American movie star's salary was $500,000 per episode. He played Sam Malone from 1982 to 1993. This TV series also earned him an Emmy Award and two Golden Globe Awards.

Apart from this, he earned a lot from movies like the CBS drama CSI where he appeared on 86 episodes and earned $250,000 per episode. He also appeared in films like The Mayor and Three Men and a Baby. Hence, his alleged net worth of $80 million is not surprising.

Alexis Danson is a lucky child who found her way into a wealthy and influential home. Although she is not their biological daughter, she was accorded all privileges by her celebrity parents. Aside from this, she is trying to make a name for herself in the entertainment world.

