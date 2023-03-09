All about Chitra Sukhu Van Peebles, Mario Van Peebles' wife

Celebrity wives are always in the spotlight, even when they choose a secluded life. Women are involved in practically everything their celebrity spouses do, good or bad. Regrettably, the storyline remains the same for Chitra Sukhu Van Peebles.

Actress and yoga instructor Chitra Sukhu. Photo: @chitrasukhu on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chitra Sukhu is well-known for being the wife of the famous actor Mario Van Peebles. She is also an actor, model, and yoga instructor. Chitra effortlessly strikes a balance between being a caring wife and mother and pursuing her career.

Chitra Sukhu van Peebles' profiles

Full name Chitra Sukhu van Peebles Gender Female Place of birth Guyana Ethnicity Indian Nationality American Mother Leela Mata Sukhu Father Hari Narine Sukhu Siblings Darshanie Radha Sukhu, Anand Sukhu and Sattya Sukhu Sexual orientation Heterosexual Marital status Married Spouse Mario Van Peebles Children Morgana, Marley and Maya Profession Actor, model, and yoga instructor

Where is Chitra Sukhu van Peebles from?

She was born in Guyana to an Indian family and was raised primarily in the United States. Her ethnicity is Indian, while her nationality is American. However, details of Chitra Sukhu van Peebles' age remain undisclosed but she could be in her mid 30s in 2023.

Who are Chitra Sukhu van Peebles' parents?

She was born to Hari Narine Sukhu and Leela Mata Sukhu, both of whom are very spiritual. Her father runs an Ashram in Florida and is well-known for his spiritual publications, CDs, and knowledge of Hatha, Raja, and Nada Yoga. Her mother, Leela Mata Sukhu, also maintains a spiritual centre in Pennsylvania where she teaches yoga, meditation, Ayurveda, and Vedanta Philosophy.

Education

Chitra studied Ayurvedic Sciences at Kerala Ayurveda Academy, which led to her certification as a professional yoga instructor and teacher. Following the 9/11 events, Chitra recognized her actual spiritual destiny. She wanted to help people, especially children, find answers and healing while they struggled to make sense of life.

Mario and his wife at the Primary Wave 10th Annual Pre-Grammy Party at The London West Hollywood on February 14, 2016, in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Career

Chitra is a skilled and trained yoga instructor and teacher. As a result, this yoga instructor is certified by the Yoga Alliance at the E-RYT 500 level. This is hardly surprising given that she began practising yoga at the age of three, and it has since become a way of life for her. Furthermore, she travels the world teaching and hosting retreats for adults and children.

She is also a skilled Indian classical dancer in addition to being an actress. This actress is quite familiar with the old dance style called 'Bharata Natyam'. Furthermore, during her undergraduate days, she tried modelling.

The actress has a YouTube channel. She broadcasts recordings of her yoga and she has also authored many videos and books. A published playwright with her play "To My Amazement," received positive feedback from performances in Canada.

Chitra Sukhu van Peebles' movies

She has appeared in numerous films, including Love Kills (1998), Judgement Day (1996), and Armed (2018). She did not sign any films after that and instead focused on her spiritual views.

Who is Mario Van Peebles' wife?

Chitra Sukhu and Mario have been married for a long time, though it is difficult to say how long because there is no information regarding their wedding day. Pictures of the two together date back to 2004. What is known is that the couple married after Mario divorced.

Who is Mario Van Peebles?

Van Peebles has directed award-winning shows like Empire, The Last Ship, Sons of Anarchy, Lost, Damages, and Boss.

Is Mario van Peebles married?

He is married to Chitra Sukhu. He was also previously married to Lisa Vitello, an actress known for Judgment Day (1999) and Gang in Blue (1996).

Mario and his family. Photo: @mariovanpeebles on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Mandela Van Peebles' mother?

Mandela's mother is Lisa Vitello. In his first marriage to Lisa, Mario had two children. Among them was Madela, an American rapper, film and television actor and producer who has appeared in films such as We the Party, Baadasssss!, and Jigsaw, and the television series Reginald the Vampire.

How many languages does Mario Van Peebles speak?

Mario grew up in Europe and in San Francisco and spoke French and Spanish. He is also fluent in English.

Who are Chitra Sukhu van Peebles' children?

In her marriage, Chitra has had three children. They are Morgana, Marley and Maya. Maya is the eldest, born on 14 November 1992. She is an actress and producer. Morgana was born on December 6 1997, and she is also an actress known for Ali (2001), Superstition (2017) and Armed (2018).

What is Chitra Sukhu van Peebles' net worth?

Chitra is a renowned actress and yoga instructor. She is, however, yet to share details of her earnings and net worth. Her husband, on the other hand, has had a successful career in film. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Peebles is worth $12 million in 2023.

Chitra Sukhu van Peebles hails from a spiritual household and followed in her parent's footsteps by becoming a yoga instructor and spiritual teacher. Prior to that, she was an actress who appeared in three films. Her father-in-law was a film director and producer.

READ ALSO: All about Ons Jabeur's husband and personal trainer Karim Kamoun

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Karim Kamoun. He is famous for being the husband of Ons Jabeur, a renowned tennis player. She was among the finalists at Wimbledon in 2022.

Source: Briefly News