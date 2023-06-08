Who is Yoo Hye-Yeon (PSY's wife)? Life story of the children's educator

Yoo Hye-Yeon is a celebrity wife. She is best recognised as PSY's wife and has been instrumental in his career success. Yoo Hye-Yeon has carved a career in music as a violinist and cello player. She is also into fashion design and runs a business on the side.

PSY’s double title songs, “Daddy” and “Napal Baji”, garnered international attention in 2015. Photo: @AsianDatingOff on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Despite her status as a celebrity wish, Yoo Hye-Yeon prefers a very private life. Nonetheless, these details in Yoo Hye-Yeon's biography shed light on what we know about her so far.

Yoo Hye-Yeon's profile summary and bio

Full name Yoo Hye-Yeon Gender Female Date of birth 10th March 10 1977 Age 46 (as of June 2023) Birthday 10th March Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth South Korea Current residence Gangnam District, Seoul, South Korea Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Asian (Korean descent) Sexual orientation Straight Height 162 cm or 5' 4'' Weight 52 kg or 115 lbs Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married (PSY aka. Park Jae-sang – 2006 to date) Children 2 Father Yoo Jae-Yeol Education Yonsei University, Seoul, South Korea Profession Violinist, cello player, businesswoman, and costume designer Net worth Approximately $60 million (combined PSY and Yoo's net worth)

Yoo Hye-Yeon's age

Yoo (aged 46 as of June 2023) was born on 10th March 1977 in South Korea to Yoo Jae-Yeol. Her father was once the head of the Temple of Tabernacle, a religious movement.

Yoo Hye-Yeon's parents

Yoo's father brushed shoulders with the authorities; hence, he was arrested and jailed for fraud. After his release from prison, he relocated to the USA for several years before returning to South Korea to run a business dealing with construction materials. Not much information is publicly available regarding her mother.

Yoo Hye-Yeon's education

After completing her secondary education, Yoo enrolled at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, to pursue music.

Career

Yoo Hye-Yeon carved a career as a talented musician playing the cello and violin. She also launched a children's education business in Suwon Gyeonggi-Do in South Korea and took over her father's business in the construction industry.

Yoo also applies her managerial skills to her husband's business. She manages his diet and arranges his meetings and performance schedules. She also designs her husband's costumes.

Hye-Yeon has also had a significant positive impact on her husband's career. For instance, she persuaded him to sign a deal with YG Entertainment in 2010, which contributed to his rise to fame with his hit song, Gangnam Style.

He signed with YG Entertainment before he became an international hit with Gangnam Style. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Yoo Hye-Yeon's husband

Yoo has been married to the iconic PSY for over a decade. They met in 2003 through a mutual friend, and PSY was still an upcoming artist trying to find his footing in the industry.

After three years of dating, Yoo Hye-Yeon and PSY exchanged their connubial vows at the W Hotel on 14th October 2006. South Korean celebrities who attended the lavish ceremony include Lee Jung, Yoo Jae-Seok, Lee Jung, Park Myeong-soo and Hong Kyung-min.

Why is PSY so popular?

Park Jae-sang, known by his stage name, PSY, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer. He is known for his hilarious stage performances and hit single Gangnam Style.

In which countries did PSY become famous?

PSY released Gangnam Style in 2012 and appeared in broadcasting networks outside Asia. By the end of the year, the song had topped the music charts in more than 30 countries; among them,

Italy

Spain

France

Canada

Russia

Germany

Australia

The United Kingdom

Why did PSY leave YG Entertainment?

On 15th May 2018, YG Entertainment released an official statement detailing that the company and PSY had concluded their exclusive contract. The singer and songwriter had been affiliated with the company for eight years.

The statement did not disclose further reasons instigating the decision. However, it revealed that YG and PSY's relationship was still intact.

Did PSY serve in the military?

Yes, he did. A few months after marrying Yoo Hye-Yeon, PSY went for a second stint of mandatory military service in 2007. Being apart did not stop them from growing their family.

In 2015, PSY renewed his contract solely out of his friendship with YG Entertainment. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun

Source: Getty Images

Yoo Hye-Yeon's twins

While PSY is a public figure who enjoys attention from the masses, he prefers keeping his family away from public scrutiny. Therefore, not much information is publicly known about PSY's children other than they are twin daughters born in 2007. They were born a few months before PSY's second military enlistment.

Yoo Hye-Yeon's net worth

Yoo Hye-Yeon has not publicly disclosed details about her finances. Nonetheless, information about Yoo Hye-Yeon's husband's net worth is accessible.

PSY's net worth is approximately $60 million, earned from his music career. He also earns from endorsement deals with brands like Samsung. He has made slightly over $8 million from endorsement deals. The Gangnam Style hit song cumulatively fetched him a whopping $30 million.

Yoo Hye-Yeon plays a fundamental role in her husband's career success. She encouraged him to sign the agreement with YG Entertainment, which fueled his success and fame. She is also the forte that holds the family down when her husband is committed to his demanding career.

READ ALSO: What does Kay’La Hanson, Damian Lillard's wife do for a living?

Briefly.co.za shed light on Kay'La Hanson's life. She is best known as Damian Lillard's wife, and Damian is an NBA star known for his glorious success in the game. He plays for Portland Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard is one of the highest-paid highest NBA players. On the other hand, his wife is more than a celebrity wife.

Source: Briefly News