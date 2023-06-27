Shaun Benjamin is a South African Forex trader popularly known as the CEO of Benjamin Forex Trading and Investment Group. He is celebrated as one of the youngest and wealthiest men in Forex trading. But how did he make it? What is his net worth?

Shaun Benjamin also runs the Benjamin Forex Academy, where he trains individuals about Forex and investments. He runs the academy primarily to help individuals achieve financial freedom and curb unemployment. Shaun started trading at a tender age, and he reportedly made his first million at the age of 21.

Shaun Benjamin's profile and bio

Real name Shaun Benjamin Date of birth 1997 Age 29 Place of birth Swaziland Country South Africa Nationality South African Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Education Newcastle high school Profession Forex trader Famous as Founder of Benjamin Forex Academy Social media Instagram, Twitter Net worth $100 million

How old is Shaun Benjamin?

The celebrated trader maintains a private life making it hard to know his exact date of birth. As per reports, Shaun Benjamin's age is estimated to be 29 years as of 2023.

Where is Shaun Benjamin from?

The Forex trader was born in Swaziland and raised in Newcastle, KZN. He was born into a middle-class family and raised by a single mother.

Shaun Benjamin's education

Benjamin attended Newcastle high school and graduated in 2012. He later enrolled in a university to study engineering, which he later changed to pursue an Information Technology course.

Shaun Benjamin's career

Due to financial constraints, Shaun could not complete his studies and dropped out. Faced with no option, Shaun decided to look for a job to sustain his needs and that of his family. He landed a Learnership at Khethekile Mining, where he obtained a National Certificate in Underground Coal Blasting Operations.

He worked for some time and later quit to focus more on Forex trading. He later founded the Benjamin Forex Academy, a division of Benjamin Investment Group (Pty) Ltd, with interests in property and recreation.

Benjamin Forex Academy

Benjamin Forex Academy is Africa's longest-standing and most professional Forex trading education institution. Forex, short for foreign exchange, refers to the decentralized global market for trading currencies. It involves buying, selling, and exchanging currencies at determined exchange rates. Forex trading can be a complex and risky endeavour, and many people choose to receive education and training before participating in the market.

What is Shaun Benjamin's net worth?

Shaun's net worth is estimated to be around $100 million. His wealth is derived from his successful Forex business and other ventures.

Above is everything to know about Shaun Benjamin, the Forex trader. He is among the wealthiest Forex traders in South Africa and owns the most extensive online academies in the region. He trains for free to enable the learners to make a living and curb the rising unemployment rate in South Africa.

