Biography and life of Jonathan Osteen, Joel Osteen's only son

Jonathan Osteen is an American singer and musician at Lakewood's Church in Houston, Texas. However, he is best known as the only son of mega-pastor Joel Osteen. This read explores Jonathan Osteen's biography to uncover his lesser-known facts.

Jonathan Osteen is the only son of Joel Osteen and his wife Victoria Osteen. He has one younger sister, Alexandra Osteen. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal

Source: Getty Images

It is easy for many to see why Jonathan Osteen piques the interest of millions worldwide. His family runs one of the mega-churches in America and has an impressive net worth. But, how does Osteen make his money? And what does Joel Osteen's son do? This is what is known so far about this celebrity child.

Jonathan Osteen's profile and bio summary

Famous as Joel Osteen's son Full name Jonathan Emerson Osteen Date of birth 20 April 1995 Place of birth Houston, Texas Zodiac sign Taurus Age 28 years (as of 2023) Profession Musician and Preacher Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education University of Texas Degree Radio, Television, and Film Father Joel Scott Mother Victoria Iloff Sister Alexandra Osteen Grandfather John Hillery Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Married Wife Sophia Hahn Height in inches 6'1" Height in centimetres 190 cm Weight in pounds 154 lbs Weight in kilogrammes 70 kg Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Current residence Houston, Texas Instagram Twitter

Jonathan Osteen's age

Jonathan Osteen (C), the only son of mega-pastor Joel Osteen (L) and his wife Victoria Osteen (R), was born in 1995. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Source: Getty Images

He was born on 20 April 1995 in Houston, Texas, and is 28 years old as of 2023. He has a younger sister, Alexandra Osteen. His grandfather, John Hillery, was the founder of Lakewood Church.

Jonathan Osteen's parents

His father is Joel Scott Osteen, a New York Times bestselling author and the Senior Pastor of America's largest church, Lakewood Church. His mother is Victoria Iloff, an author and a co-founder of Lakewood Church. Victoria and Joel exchanged vows on 4 April 1987 and have been together ever since.

Education profile

According to most of Jonathan Osteen's profiles, he attended the University of Texas at Austin, graduating in 2017 with a degree in Radio, Television, and Film.

What does Jonathan Osteen do?

He has been leading worship and speaking at the Night of Hope events at various arenas and stadiums across America. Emerson joined the worship team at Lakewood at an early age because of his love of music. He then started participating actively in Lakewood's Young Adult ministry as a teenager.

In 2016, at America's Night of Hope in San Francisco at AT&T Park, he and his sister Alexandra assisted in leading worship in front of 45,000 spectators. Since then, he has spoken and led worship at Night of Hope gatherings in stadiums and arenas throughout America.

Jonathan Osteen has been leading worship at Lakewood Church and speaking at the Night of Hope events held across USA. Photo: @jonathanosteen (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Emerson also writes and produces music. As the director of the Lakewood Young Adults ministry, Emerson helped pen the songs Etched, In the Name of Love, and Become on the group's debut album, Live in the Wonderful, released in 2016.

He wrote the song Prince of Peace from their most recent album, In The Name, which was published in September 2019. He also shares the Gospel with the congregation. In 2019, on Father's Day, he delivered the sermon The Father's Love to the Lakewood congregation for the first time.

Emerson is still the lead vocalist of Lakewood's Youth and Young Adults, consisting of his sister Alexandra, Louie Garcia, and Abel Orta.

Jonathan Osteen's net worth

Though not official, Jonathan Osteen reportedly has a net worth of $2 million. Photo: @fanpagedjo and @theVchurch (Modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Jonathan Osteen's career has been blossoming, and though there is no official record of his worth, it is estimated to be between $2 and $5 million. His father has an impressive net worth of $100 million.

Is Sophia Hahn Jonathan Osteen's wife?

Yes, she is. Jonathan wed his longtime partner Sophia Hahn on 28 June 2022. Most of his fans and supporters were shocked to learn about Jonathan Osteen's wedding because the couple made no public announcements or released any information. The word of their wedding only spread online when Joel and his wife Victoria posted congratulations on their socials to the newlyweds.

Where is Jonathan Osteen now?

He resides in Houston, Texas, and still serves at Lakewood Church.

Body statistics

Emerson stands tall at 6 feet and an inch (1.9 m) and weighs roughly 1654 pounds (70 kg).

Jonathan Osteen's car accident

In June 2018, Tony Tran and Quy Vu sued Joel, Victoria, and their son, demanding more than $1 million in damages. This is after Emerson rear-ended another vehicle while on his cell phone. The plaintiffs alleged gross negligence and sought damages for their pain, disfigurement, mental anguish, impairment, lost wages, medical expenses, and property damage.

Jonathan Osteen is a talented singer who serves at Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. He is best recognized as Joel Osteen's son, though.

READ ALSO: Russell Simmons' net worth, age, children, spouse, height, career, profiles

Briefly.co.za shared a post unveiling Russell Simmon's net worth. Russell Simmons is a household name in Hollywood. He is an entrepreneur, writer, and record executive whose career spans entertainment, fashion, and activism.

He has been helping young creatives, including musicians and artists, for almost four decades to realize their dreams. His net worth is a typical example of the grass-to-grace story that the entertainment industry avails hard-working members.

Source: Briefly News