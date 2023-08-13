Noko Matlou biograpgy, age, gender, partner, salary, profiles

Noko Matlou is one of the most successful female South African football players. Thanks to her prowess in the game, she transitioned from being a striker to a defender, some of the most crucial positions in a football match. Who is she beyond her success?

Noko Matlou of SA poses for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait session in July 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy

Noko Matlou's biography furnishes details about the football player's career. It also brings you to speed about her challenges and the other facades of her life.

Noko Matlou's profile summary and bio

Full name Noko Alice Matlou Nickname Beep-Beep Gender Female Date of birth 30th September 1985 Age 37 years (as of August 2023) Birthday 30th September Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Polokwane, Limpopo, South Africa Nationality South African Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Height 172 cm or 5'8" Weight 60 kg or 134 lbs Occupation Professional footballer Teams SD Eibar women's team and the South African women's national team Positions Striker, defender Jersey number 4 Years active 2006 - to date Award African Women's Footballer of the Year Social media Twitter

Noko Matlou's age

Alice Matlou was born on 30th September 1985. She is 37 years old as of August 2023.

Where is Noko Matlou from?

Matlou was born and raised in Polokwane, Limpopo province, South Africa. Therefore, she is a South African national.

Noko Matlou's gender

Is Noko Matlou female? Alice identifies as a female. Nonetheless, she has had instances where she was mistaken for a male.

In September 2009, she was subjected to a gender inspection by a referee before a match between South Africa and Ghana at the Caledonian Stadium in Pretoria. She was allowed to play after being confirmed as female.

Noko Matlou of SA in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between South Africa and Italy. Photo: Lars Baron

Noko Matlou's height

She is 165 cm tall and weighs 61 kg. She has short black hair and black eyes to complement her athletic body.

Noko Matlou's teams

At a club level, Alice signed a deal with Eibar in Spain in 2021. She previously played for Malndies, Development Ladies, Brazilian Ladies and the University of Johannesburg.

Kayleigh van Dooren of Holland Women, Noko Matlou of South Africa Women during the International Friendly Women match between Holland v South Africa. Photo: Rico Brouwer

Noko Matlou's stats

Alice debuted in the South African women's national football team in December 2006. She became prominent in the national team by scoring six goals at the 2008 African Women's Championship. She was also part of the squad at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Within the football circles, Noko has been nicknamed Beep-Beep. She also admits to training with local male clubs to perfect her skill. In 2008, she was the first South African to be named African Women's Footballer of the Year by the Confederation of African Football.

In 2008, Alice made history by being the first Banyana Banyana woman to win the Africa Women's Footballer of the Year award title. In 2014, South Africa's coach Vera Pauw deployed Noko, previously a striker, as a defender.

Noko finished as the first runners-up thrice in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. She finally clinched the Women's Africa Cup of Nations title with the Banyana Banyana team in the 2022 edition of the tournament in Morocco.

Since her debut in 2006, she has made 166 match appearances and scored 66 goals for South Africa. She clinched the title of the most decorated player in South Africa.

Noko Matlou of SA looks on during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and South Africa. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen

Noko Matlou's husband

The football star is possibly unmarried and has not been previously engaged. She has not shared any hints on her social media to insinuate she is married or in a relationship.

What is Noko Matlou's net worth

Noko Matlou's net worth has grown significantly in the past few years. According to a source, she is estimated to be worth $5 million.

Noko Matlou's salary

Matlou has not publicly commented on her salary after joining her current team. Nonetheless, after Banyana Banyana's exemplary performance at the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023, every team member was entitled to $30,000.

Noko Matlou has had a successful career as a football player. For over 17 years, she has scored 66 goals for the South African women's national football team.

