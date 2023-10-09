Meet Sahith Theegala’s parents: Everything known about the Golfer's family

Sahith Reddy Theegala is an American professional golfer who plays on the PGA Tour. He gained public attention for his success in amateur and college golf in the United States before becoming a professional. Sahith has been in the limelight for many years, and most of his fans are yearning to know more about his personal life. For instance, who are Sahith Theegala’s parents?

Sahith Theegala holds the QBE Trophy with his parents Murali Theegala and his mother Karuna Theegala at Tiburon Golf Club on 11 December 2022 in Naples, Florida. Photo: David Cannon

Source: Getty Images

Sahith Theegala is a rising star in the world of professional golf, known for his impressive skills and promising career on the PGA Tour. He began playing professionally in 2020 and has since participated in numerous tournaments, such as the PGA Tour and Master's Tournament. Sahith Theegala's parents have been a significant source of inspiration to their son's professional career.

Sahith Theegala’s profile summary and bio

Full name Sahith Reddy Theegala Gender Male Date of birth 4 December 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Orange, California, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Religion Hinduism Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’3’’ Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 200 Weight in kilograms 91 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Muralidhar Theegala Mother Karuna Siblings Sahan Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Julianna Chan Education Diamond Bar High School, Pepperdine University Profession Golfer Instagram @srtheegala

Where is Sahith Theegala from?

The professional golfer was born and raised in Orange, California, United States of America. What nationality is Sahith? He is an American national of Indian heritage. The golfer grew up alongside his brother Sahan.

Did Sahith Theegala graduate from Pepperdine?

The golfer star graduated from Pepperdine University in California with a degree in Sports Administration in 2019.

Sahith Theegala looks on prior to the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa on 13 September 2023 in Napa, California. Photo: Orlando Ramirez

Source: Getty Images

How old is Sahith Theegala?

The American professional golfer is 25 years old as of 2023. When was Sahith Theegala born? He was born on 4 December 1997. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Sahith commenced his professional career in June 2020, debuting at the Outlaw Tour’s Lone Tree Classic, where he tied for third place. Sahith played a few PGA Tour events in 2020 and 2021, mostly on sponsors' exemptions. He made a name for himself after completing T-19 at his first Korn Ferry Tour, a developmental tour for the PGA Tour. Prior to that, he finished T-14 at the 2020 Safeway Open on the PGA Tour.

The star opened his 2022 and 2023 season with a top-10 finish at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022. On 17 September 2023, he earned his first official PGA Tour victory at the Fortinet Championship.

Who are Sahith Theegala’s parents?

Sahith Theegala and his parents with the trophy after winning during the final round of the Fortinet Championship on 17 September 2023 in Napa, California. Photo: Jed Jacobsohn

Source: Getty Images

Golfer Theegala’s parents are Muralidhar and Karuna Theegala. His parents relocated to the United States from Telangana, India, in the late 1980s. Although Sahith’s parents are famous in their own right, they are more popular because of their family relationship with the golfer star.

Muralidhar Theegala

Who is Sahith Theegala’s dad? The golfer star's father is Muralidar Theegala. He was born in India but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Muralidhar is an IIT Madras graduate. He relocated to the United States to complete his grad school at Kansas State. While in Kansas, he was active in sports and played numerous sports, including ice hockey.

Upon relocating to America, Muralidhar married Karuna, with whom he shares two children. The father of two travels to India once every two years. Today, Muralidhar has played an important role in nurturing his son’s career in sports. He serves as a profound source of inspiration for the young golfer.

Karuna Theegala

Sahith Theegala's mother is Karuna Theegala. She is a cancer survivor. She and her husband frequently accompany their son to big matches to cheer him up. In 2022, they watched him from the gallery as he competed in the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Sahith Theegala’s family members

Does Sahith Theegala have a sibling? Yes, the golfer has a brother called Sahan, who was born on 6 February 2004 and is 19 years old as of 2023. He completed his high school education at Troy High School and later enrolled at Seton Hall University, where he is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree. He is a member of the student government association at Seton Hall University and also contributes as a research assistant. He is the only sibling of the golfer.

What is Sahith Theegala’s parents' nationality?

Sahith Theegala warming up during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on 6 January 2023 in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii. Photo: Ben Jared

Source: Getty Images

Sahith's parents hold dual citizenship. They are American citizens by naturalization and Indian citizens by birth.

What ethnic background is Sahith Theegala?

Born to Indian parents in the United States of America, the professional golfer is of Asian descent.

Sahith Theegala is an American professional golfer who plays on the PGA Tour. Throughout his career, he has competed in various tournaments, such as the PGA Tour and Master's Tournament. Sahith Theegala’s parents are Muralidhar and Karuna Theegala. Their unwavering encouragement and support have been crucial to Sahith’s thriving career.

READ ALSO: Edge's wife's biography: What happened to Beth Phoenix?

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix’s biography. Beth Phoenix is an American wrestler known by her moniker The Glamazon. She was born on 24 November 1980 in Elmira, New York, United States of America.

Beth Phoenix has been in the WWE for almost twenty years. She first appeared in 2001, where she wrestled for independent promotions. She is a three-time winner of the WWE Women's Championship.

Source: Briefly News