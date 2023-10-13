Who is Neil Degrasse Tyson's wife? Neil deGrasse Tyson is an American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator. He is known for his ability to popularize and communicate complex scientific concepts to the general public, making him a prominent figure in science education and outreach. His career success has fans asking about his wife, Alice Young, and how they met.

Tyson and Alice Young at the 2014 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 29, 2014, in New York City. Photo by D Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Neil deGrasse Tyson's wife, Alice Young, is an American wine enthusiast and mathematical physicist. She has worked as an educational program manager and has gained media attention for being Neil deGrasse Tyson's spouse. She is also known for supporting her husband's work and contributions to science education and outreach.

Alice Young's profiles and bio

Full name Alice Young Gender Female Date of birth 1958 Age 65 years old (As of 2023) Place of birth United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5 feet 10 inches Weight 75 Kilograms (165 pounds) Body measurements 38-32-40 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Education Rice University & University of Texas Spouse Neil deGrasse Tyson Children Miranda and Travis Tyson Profession Mathematical Physicist Famous as Neil deGrasse Tyson's wife Net worth $1 million

How old is Neil deGrasse's wife?

Alice was born in 1958 in New York, United States. She is 65 years old as of 2023. She developed a strong interest in sciences at a young age.

Neil (2nd left) with daughter Miranda (L), wife Alice Young (2nd right), and son Travis (R), at the premiere of Fox's 'Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey. Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen

Source: Getty Images

Alice Young's education

After matriculating from high school, she enrolled at Rice University and obtained her undergraduate. She received a PhD in mathematical physics from the University of Texas in 1985.

Alice Young's height

The celebrity spouse stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 75 kg. Her eye colour is brown, and her hair is dark brown.

What does Alice Young do for a living?

She is a mathematics physicist by profession. After college, she landed a job at Bloomberg LLC in New York as an information technologist manager.

Alice Young's spouse

Tyson is an American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator. He was born into a middle-class family on October 5, 1958, in New York City, USA. His father, Cyril deGrasse Tyson, was a sociologist, and his mother, Sunchita Feliciano Tyson, was a gerontologist. He has two siblings: a brother named Stephen and a sister named Lynn.

Tyson at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: World Premiere of "80 For Brady" at Palm Springs High School on January 06, 2023, in Palm Springs, California. Photo by David Crotty

Source: Getty Images

Does Neil deGrasse Tyson have a wife?

Yes, he tied the knot with Alice in 1988, three years after meeting in graduate school. Neil deGrasse Tyson and wife have been together for over 30 years and are proud parents to their two children, Miranda and Travis.

Neil deGrasse Tyson's education

Neil earned his bachelor of arts in physics from Harvard University in 1980. He pursued further studies in astrophysics and completed his Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Astrophysics at Columbia University in 1991. His doctoral dissertation focused on The Rings of Saturn. After obtaining his Ph.D., Tyson conducted postdoctoral research at Princeton University's Department of Astrophysical Sciences.

How did Neil deGrasse Tyson meet his wife?

Tyson and Alice were both students at the University of Texas at Austin. They later began dating privately. The couple lives in a lavish home in the Tribeca neighbourhood of Lower Manhattan.

Neil Degrasse Tyson's career

Neil has had a diverse and multifaceted career in astrophysics, science communication, and education. Here are some key milestones and aspects of his career:

Research

Tyson has researched various astrophysics areas, including star formation, galactic structure, and the structure of the Milky Way galaxy. He has published numerous scientific papers in peer-reviewed journals.

Tyson at the Authors Night with The East Hampton Library at The East Hampton Library on August 13, 2022, in East Hampton, New York. Photo by Craig Barritt

Source: Getty Images

Hayden Planetarium and American Museum of Natural History

Tyson served as the Frederick P. Rose Director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City from 1996 to 2003. During his tenure, he worked on updating and modernizing the planetarium's exhibits and shows, making them more scientifically accurate and engaging for the public.

Science communication and media

Tyson is known for his exceptional ability to communicate complex scientific concepts to the general public. He has appeared on various television programs and documentaries, often discussing astronomy, astrophysics, and space exploration.

Writing and publications

Tyson has authored and co-authored numerous books, including The Sky Is Not the Limit: Adventures of an Urban Astrophysicist, The Pluto Files: The Rise and Fall of America's Favorite Planet, and Astrophysics for People in a Hurry. These books aim to make science more accessible and engaging for a general audience.

Advocacy and education

Tyson advocates for science literacy and education, emphasizing the importance of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education. He encourages young people to pursue careers in science and promotes scientific curiosity and critical thinking.

Tyson at SiriusXM Studios on November 8, 2018, in New York City. Photo by Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Throughout his career, Neil has played a pivotal role in popularizing science and inspiring people of all ages to become more curious about the universe and our place in it. His contributions to science communication and education have made him a prominent figure in science.

How much money does Neil deGrasse Tyson make?

Tyson has a net worth of $5 million. He derives income from various sources, including his work as an astrophysicist, author, television host, public speaker, and educator. Alice Young has a net worth of over $1 million.

Alice Young is a mathematical physicist better known as Neil deGrasse Tyson's wife, an astrophysicist and television character. Unlike most celebrity wives who do not like the limelight, Alice is media-friendly. The couple are often seen attending events together and sometimes accompanied by their two children.

READ ALSO: Rosie Perez's spouse: facts about the American actress' two marriages

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Rosie Perez's spouse. Perez is an American actress, choreographer, and activist known for her film, television, and performing arts work.

She is well recognized for her outstanding roles in popular films such as The Dead Don't Lie, Inside The Rain and Rise. The actress won an Academy Award for portraying Carla Rodrigo in the 1993 film Fearless. Her success in the entertainment industry has fans asking about Rosie Perez's spouse.

Source: Briefly News