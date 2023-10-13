Who is Alice Young, Neil deGrasse Tyson's wife of over 3 decades?
Who is Neil Degrasse Tyson's wife? Neil deGrasse Tyson is an American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator. He is known for his ability to popularize and communicate complex scientific concepts to the general public, making him a prominent figure in science education and outreach. His career success has fans asking about his wife, Alice Young, and how they met.
Neil deGrasse Tyson's wife, Alice Young, is an American wine enthusiast and mathematical physicist. She has worked as an educational program manager and has gained media attention for being Neil deGrasse Tyson's spouse. She is also known for supporting her husband's work and contributions to science education and outreach.
Alice Young's profiles and bio
|Full name
|Alice Young
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|1958
|Age
|65 years old (As of 2023)
|Place of birth
|United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches
|Weight
|75 Kilograms (165 pounds)
|Body measurements
|38-32-40
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Education
|Rice University & University of Texas
|Spouse
|Neil deGrasse Tyson
|Children
|Miranda and Travis Tyson
|Profession
|Mathematical Physicist
|Famous as
|Neil deGrasse Tyson's wife
|Net worth
|$1 million
How old is Neil deGrasse's wife?
Alice was born in 1958 in New York, United States. She is 65 years old as of 2023. She developed a strong interest in sciences at a young age.
Alice Young's education
After matriculating from high school, she enrolled at Rice University and obtained her undergraduate. She received a PhD in mathematical physics from the University of Texas in 1985.
Alice Young's height
The celebrity spouse stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 75 kg. Her eye colour is brown, and her hair is dark brown.
What does Alice Young do for a living?
She is a mathematics physicist by profession. After college, she landed a job at Bloomberg LLC in New York as an information technologist manager.
Alice Young's spouse
Tyson is an American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator. He was born into a middle-class family on October 5, 1958, in New York City, USA. His father, Cyril deGrasse Tyson, was a sociologist, and his mother, Sunchita Feliciano Tyson, was a gerontologist. He has two siblings: a brother named Stephen and a sister named Lynn.
Does Neil deGrasse Tyson have a wife?
Yes, he tied the knot with Alice in 1988, three years after meeting in graduate school. Neil deGrasse Tyson and wife have been together for over 30 years and are proud parents to their two children, Miranda and Travis.
Neil deGrasse Tyson's education
Neil earned his bachelor of arts in physics from Harvard University in 1980. He pursued further studies in astrophysics and completed his Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Astrophysics at Columbia University in 1991. His doctoral dissertation focused on The Rings of Saturn. After obtaining his Ph.D., Tyson conducted postdoctoral research at Princeton University's Department of Astrophysical Sciences.
How did Neil deGrasse Tyson meet his wife?
Tyson and Alice were both students at the University of Texas at Austin. They later began dating privately. The couple lives in a lavish home in the Tribeca neighbourhood of Lower Manhattan.
Neil Degrasse Tyson's career
Neil has had a diverse and multifaceted career in astrophysics, science communication, and education. Here are some key milestones and aspects of his career:
Research
Tyson has researched various astrophysics areas, including star formation, galactic structure, and the structure of the Milky Way galaxy. He has published numerous scientific papers in peer-reviewed journals.
Hayden Planetarium and American Museum of Natural History
Tyson served as the Frederick P. Rose Director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City from 1996 to 2003. During his tenure, he worked on updating and modernizing the planetarium's exhibits and shows, making them more scientifically accurate and engaging for the public.
Science communication and media
Tyson is known for his exceptional ability to communicate complex scientific concepts to the general public. He has appeared on various television programs and documentaries, often discussing astronomy, astrophysics, and space exploration.
Writing and publications
Tyson has authored and co-authored numerous books, including The Sky Is Not the Limit: Adventures of an Urban Astrophysicist, The Pluto Files: The Rise and Fall of America's Favorite Planet, and Astrophysics for People in a Hurry. These books aim to make science more accessible and engaging for a general audience.
Advocacy and education
Tyson advocates for science literacy and education, emphasizing the importance of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education. He encourages young people to pursue careers in science and promotes scientific curiosity and critical thinking.
Throughout his career, Neil has played a pivotal role in popularizing science and inspiring people of all ages to become more curious about the universe and our place in it. His contributions to science communication and education have made him a prominent figure in science.
How much money does Neil deGrasse Tyson make?
Tyson has a net worth of $5 million. He derives income from various sources, including his work as an astrophysicist, author, television host, public speaker, and educator. Alice Young has a net worth of over $1 million.
Alice Young is a mathematical physicist better known as Neil deGrasse Tyson's wife, an astrophysicist and television character. Unlike most celebrity wives who do not like the limelight, Alice is media-friendly. The couple are often seen attending events together and sometimes accompanied by their two children.
