What does Towanda Braxton do for a living? Details about her life

Soulful singer Toni Braxton’s sibling, Towanda Braxton, featured alongside her in the reality TV show Braxton Family Values, which was focused on the Braxton family. However, Towanda has since made a name for herself, separate from her famous sister. What do we know about Towanda's personal life and career?

Towanda Braxton (L) and Traci Braxton (R) at Hallmark's ‘Home & Family’ at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 03, 2019 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Towanda is in the entertainment industry, credited as a singer, producer, actress and businesswoman. However, it has not been all smooth sailing, and she filed for bankruptcy in 2019. Here is her biography summarised before we go into more on the bankruptcy filing and more on Towanda's personal life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Towanda Chloe Braxton Nickname ‘Wanda’ Date of birth September 18, 1973 Age 50 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Severn, Maryland, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Georgia, USA Current nationality American Marital status Divorced from Andre Carter (2004 to 2018) Ethnicity African-American Gender Female Hair colour Bald as of 2023 (formerly had black hair) Eye colour Dark brown Parents Michael Conrad Braxton and Evelyn Braxton Siblings Trina Braxton, Traci Braxton, Tamar Braxton, Michael Conrad Braxton Jr., and Toni Braxton Profession Singer, actress, producer, and entrepreneur Native language English Net worth $100,000 (most commonly reported) Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter)

On April 2, 2019, Towanda Braxton filed for personal Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in court. The filing is $277,650 in assets but $547,056 in liabilities. This was later challenged by her former landlord.

How old is Towanda Braxton?

The Hollywood figure was born on September 18, 1973, which makes Towanda Braxton’s age 50 in 2023. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Towanda Braxton do for a living?

Towanda is part of a famous family whose life is heavily under the spotlight. Besides having siblings in the entertainment industry, Towanda is credited with being a singer, actress, producer, and entrepreneur.

IMDb mentions some of Towanda Braxton’s movies and TV shows that she is best known for, including Envision (2021), Indecent Choices, and Misguided Behavior (2017).

Does Towanda Braxton have cancer?

Towanda Braxton’s health has come into question following images of her with a shaved head in recent years. If her social media activity is anything to go by, Towanda Braxton does not have cancer and is in good health as of 2023.

Towanda Braxton’s Instagram page has had 758K followers as of 4 November 2023. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Why did Towanda Braxton shave off all her hair?

Although Towanda does not have cancer, her sister, Traci Braxton, was diagnosed with oesophagal cancer and passed away while surrounded by loved ones on March 12, 2022. Various Braxton family members showed their solidarity for Traci by shaving their hair, too, during Traci's lengthy cancer battle.

Towanda Braxton’s husband

Towanda Braxton was married to author Andre Carter from 2004 to 2018.Us Weekly reported on divorce documents, which said the former couple would share joint physical and legal custody of their two children, Braxton and Brooke. Neither party will pay child support.

Did Towanda have a baby?

Towanda Braxton’s children include two with her ex-husband, Brooke Carter and Braxton Montelus Carter. It is unknown when Brooke Carter was born, but Braxton was born on November 11, 2005, making him 17 years old in 2023. Towanda's children remain private figures otherwise.

Lauren Gellert, Towanda Braxton, Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Braxton, Traci Braxton, Trina Braxton, and Marc Juris at the premiere of ‘Braxton Family Values’ on April 02, 2019. Photo: Earl Gibson III

Source: Getty Images

Towanda Braxton’s net worth

Towanda Braxton’s net worth in 2023 is most widely reported as $100,000. However, this is unconfirmed and can be disputed as she previously filed for bankruptcy in April 2019 since the current state of her financial affairs remains unconfirmed by an authority source.

News broke on December 1, 2022, that Towanda's bankruptcy filing was thrown out of court following her former landlord, Michael Waggoner's lawsuit, accusing her of fraud by hiding her income and assets.

Who is the richest Braxton?

Considering Towanda Braxton’s net worth and financial woes, who is the richest Braxton sister? Iconic singer Toni Braxton is regarded as the wealthiest, with her net worth being most frequently reported online as between $10 million and $12 million.

Towanda Braxton’s social media profiles

Her Instagram page has 758K followers as of 4 November 2023. Towanda's X (Twitter) page has 540.8K followers.

Towanda Braxton's occupation as an entertainer sees her following in the family's footsteps. With an ever-growing fanbase online and a blossoming career, Towanda has become a celebrity in her own right.

READ ALSO: What happened to Stetson Bennett, former Los Angeles Rams quarterback?

Briefly.co.za wrote an article about Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett. Where did the quarterback go as of 2023?

Keep reading for more on Stetson Bennett's football career, education, family, and net worth.

Source: Briefly News