American actor Nicholas Podany's life: 7 facts from his bio

Nicholas Podany is an award-winning actor, writer, and composer. He is known for starring in notable films and TV shows such as Blue Bloods, Law & Order, Summertime Dropouts, and Hello Tomorrow! Discover all the fascinating facts about the actor, including his story of stardom and wealth.

American actor Nicholas Podany has been in the entertainment industry professionally since 2012. Over the last decade, the actor has made a name for himself. He has won multiple awards for his talent and continues to inspire many through his work.

Nicholas Podany's profile summary

Full name Nicholas Podany Gender Male Date of birth 28 October 1996 Age 27 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American-British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9” Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Hazel Father Nicholas Podany Mother Amanda Hills Podany Siblings One (Emily Podany) Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Crystal Lake Evans Education The Juilliard School Profession Actor, composer, writer Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram TikTok

7 interesting facts about Nicholas Podany

Nicholas Podany, a multi-talented artist with a dynamic personality, has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. Here are seven interesting facts about him:

1. He was born in 1996

Nicholas Podany was born on October 28, 1996, in Los Angeles, California, USA. This makes him a Scorpio, a sign known for his passion and determination, traits Nicholas exhibits in his work.

2. Podany is a dual citizen

Nicholas holds dual citizenship. According to his resume, he holds American and UK citizenship. This diverse background adds a unique perspective to his work and allows him to connect with a vast audience.

3. He is a jack-of-all-trades

Nicholas is not just an actor but also a writer, composer, and director. As an actor, he has 18 credits as of writing. He has five upcoming projects. Below is a list of some of Nicholas Podany’s movies and TV shows:

Heart of Dixie (2012-2013) as Max Burgess

(2012-2013) as Max Burgess Madame Oola Mystery Series (2013) as Zack

(2013) as Zack The Adventures of Sheriff Kid McLain (2014) as Johnny

(2014) as Johnny I Didn’t Do It (2024) as Max

(2024) as Max Summertime Dropouts (2022) as Dave

(2022) as Dave Archive 81 (2022) as Jonah Vos

(2022) as Jonah Vos Blue Bloods (2012) as Officer Mark Cooper

(2012) as Officer Mark Cooper Hello Tomorrow! (2023) as Joey Shorter

(2023) as Joey Shorter Law & Order (2023) as Mathew Nelson

Nicholas Podany’s Writer's Blocks showcases his writing prowess. He is also the creator of the Lucids web series. The writer has worked with Harden Curtis Kirsten Riley Agency, AMT Artists, and Michal Zecher.

Nicholas Podany’s Broadway journey demonstrates his acting skills. Between 2019 and 2020, he played Albus Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Additionally, his compositions on SoundCloud reveal his musical talent. You can find all his famous songs on Nicholas Podany’s SoundCloud account.

4. The actor comes from a small family

Nicholas was born to parents Nicholas Podany and Amanda Hills Podany. The American actor also has one known sibling, Emily Podany. His close-knit family has been a source of support and inspiration throughout his career.

5. Nicholas boasts a vast social media presence

The actor maintains an active presence on various social media platforms. You can follow him on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram (only verified page) to stay updated on his latest projects and get a glimpse into his personal life. Below are the handles for his accounts on each of the mentioned social media platforms and the number of followers as of 15 January 2024:

6. He is an alumnus of The Juilliard School

Nicholas is a proud alumnus of The Juilliard School, a prestigious performing arts conservatory in New York City. His time at Juilliard, where he honed his acting skills, was crucial in shaping his now successful career.

7. The actor has striking physical attributes

Nicholas Podany’s height is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres). His light brown hair and hazel eyes add to his distinctive look. His physical attributes have played a role in his success as an actor, allowing him to take on various roles.

Nicholas Podany is a multi-faceted artist with a rich background and a promising future. His journey so far is a testament to his talent, hard work, and dedication. As he continues to grow and evolve, there’s no doubt that he will keep surprising and delighting us with his work. His versatility sets him apart in the entertainment industry.

