7 facts about Johnny Knoxville's ex-wife Melanie Lynn Clapp

Melanie Lynn Clapp is a fashion designer, interior designer and businessperson from the United States. She is widely recognised as Johnny Knoxville's ex-wife. Her ex-husband is an American stuntman, comedian, actor, screenwriter, and producer best known as a co-creator and star of the MTV reality stunt show Jackass.

Johnny Knoxville and his ex-wife Melanie during "The Dukes Of Hazzard" Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: J. Merritt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Johnny Knoxville's ex-wife, Melanie Lynn Clapp, became famous following her romantic relationship with the American actor. Johnny Knoxville and Melanie Lynn Clapp were married for around 12 years before legally getting divorced in 2008. Find out some lesser-known facts about Melanie Lynn Clapp here.

Melanie Lynn Clapp's profile summary

Real name Melanie Lynn Cates Gender Female Year of birth 1964 Age 59 years old as of 2024 Place of birth Austin, Texas, United States Current residence Austin, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Johnny Knoxville (Phillip John Clapp) Children Madison Tatiana Clapp Profession Fashion designer Net worth $500,000

7 interesting facts about Melanie Lynn Clapp

Melanie Lynn Clapp is a fashion designer and interior designer. She is famous as Johnny Knoxville's ex-wife. Melanie Lynn Clapp never loved being in the limelight. Since her divorce, she has disappeared from the spotlight and appears to be content living a low-key life. Here are seven interesting facts about her.

She is from Texas

A picture of Melanie Lynn and her ex-husband Johnny Knoxville (L). A picture of Melanie with blonde hair (R). Photo: @zouresteve, @FameshalaN on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The fashion designer was born and raised in Texas, United States of America, where she currently resides.

She was born in 1964

Johnny Knoxville's ex-wife, Melanie Lynn Clapp, was born in 1964. Melanie Lynn Clapp’s age is 59 years old as of 2024. Her exact date of birth remains a mystery.

She is an interior designer

Melanin has a passion for home remodelling and interior design. Some of her jobs have been recognised by AIA Austin and Tribeza Interior Design tour. She also manages her design company, Side Street Home, which deals in clothing, lighting, luxury bedding, custom furniture, and other small-batch speciality items.

Before marriage, Melanin previously worked as a fashion designer. She migrated to Los Angeles in the 1990s and began her career working for Warner Bros and Urban Outfitters as a clothing and jewellery designer.

Actor Johnny Knoxville visits the SiriusXM Studios on 21 May 2018 in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

She was formerly married to Johnny Knoxville

The American interior designer was married to Philip John Clapp, better known as Johnny Knoxville, for around 11 years before getting a divorce. The ex-partners tied the knot on 15 May 1995 in the Elvis Chapel in Las Vegas. Johnny, a chronic gambling addict, had squandered all of their wedding funds, so they arranged a tiny wedding.

They separated in July 2006 and Knoxville filed for divorce on 3 July 2007. Their marriage legally ended in March 2008, with final divorce arrangements settled in July 2009. Neither Johnny nor Melanie have revealed the details of their separation.

She has a daughter with Johnny Knoxville

During their 11 years of marriage, Johnny Knoxville and Melanie welcomed one child, a daughter named Madison Tatiana Clapp. She was born on 4 January 1996, just a year after they got married. Madison is currently 28 years old.

She is a writer and works as a creator and editor for Chickenbutt Magazine. She is also an actress and producer known for works such as Sweet Dreams, Jackass 3.5 (2011) and Jackass 3D (2010).

She keeps her personal life out of the spotlight

Melanin has opted to lead a private life away from the limelight after her separation and divorce from Johnny. The former fashion designer has also not disclosed any details concerning her childhood background, education and family. She lives a private life in Austin, Texas, United States, with her daughter and shares mutual custody of her daughter with Johnny.

She is currently single

The American personality is presumed single at the moment. She has not been romantically linked to anyone since her divorce from Johnny Knoxville. However, her ex-husband married filmmaker and director Naomi Nelson one year after their divorce.

Johnny Knoxville at the "Elvis & Nixon" premiere at John Zuccotti Theater at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on 18 April 2016 in New York City. Photo: D Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What is Melanie Lynn Clapp’s net worth?

The American businessperson has an alleged net worth of $500 thousand. Her primary source of income is attributed to her career as a fashion designer and interior decorator.

Who is Melanie Lynn Clapp married to?

She is currently neither married nor dating anyone. She is seemingly single since she has not confirmed any details about her current relationships.

Is Johnny Knoxville still married?

The American actor is currently divorced and not dating anyone. After his marriage to Melanie ended, he remarried Naomi Nelson, an American filmmaker and director. They divorced in 2022.

Does Johnny Knoxville have kids?

The actor has three children: two daughters, Madison Tatiana and Arlo Clapp, and a son, Rocko Akira Clapp.

Does Johnny Knoxville have a daughter?

He has two daughters, Madison Tatiana and Arlo, from her two previous marriages.

Melanie Lynn Clapp is an American fashion designer, interior designer and businessperson. She came into the spotlight as Johnny Knoxville's ex-wife. Her ex-husband is an American entertainer, filmmaker, screenwriter, comic, and trick performer. Melanie and Johnny were married for over a decade before they divorced in 2008. They share a daughter, Madison Tatiana.

READ ALSO: Skylar Mae's biography: age, boyfriend, social media career, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published Skylar Mae's biography. She is a social media influencer who gained immense prominence for posting on her Instagram account, where she has amassed a sizable fanbase. She was born in Arizona, United States of America.

Skylar Mae has garnered an extensive fan following on Instagram, TikTok, and Instagram. She shares appealing photos and videos. Her parents are Mindy Miller and Jamie Miller, and she has a sister named Taylor.

Source: Briefly News