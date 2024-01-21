Everleigh Hawkins' life: What happened to Taylor Hawkins' kids?

Everleigh Hawkins is the youngest child of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who had three children, including son Oliver Shane and daughter Annabelle Hawkins. She has always stayed away from the spotlight but previously made an appearance in her dad's music video for Middle Child (2019) alongside her siblings.

Everleigh with her sister Annabelle (L) and her parents Alison and Taylor (R). Photo: @annabellehawkins96 on Instagram, Jon Kopaloff on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Taylor Hawkins passed away in March 2022 while touring with his band Foo Fighters in Bogota, Colombia. He joined the band in 1997, releasing eight studio albums throughout his 25-year career with them. He also did several solo projects, including his band, Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders, formed in 2004.

Everleigh Hawkins' profile summary

Full name Everleigh Hawkins Age 10 years old as of January 2024 Date of birth November 2014 Place of birth United States Nationality American Gender Female Parents Taylor Hawkins (Father), Alison Hawkins (Mother) Siblings Two, including Oliver Shane (Brother) and Annabelle (Sister) Known for Being Taylor Hawkins' youngest child

How old is Everleigh Hawkins from The Middle Child?

Everleigh Hawkins was born in November 2014 in Seattle, Washington, United States. She is 10 years of age as of January 2024. Her parents, Alison and Taylor Hawkins, married in 2005.

Who are Everleigh Hawkins' siblings?

The celebrity daughter has two older siblings. Her brother Oliver Shane (aged 17 as of January 2024) is following in his dad's footsteps as a drummer. In late 2022, he joined the Foo Fighters on stage, playing drums on My Hero track during their Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium in London and later at Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Everleigh's sister Annabelle was born in May 2009. Her father told Joe Daly that she inspired his 2019 song Middle Child, whose music video features all his kids.

At that time, my daughter was like, 'You have to have a song for me!' I was like, 'Well, I don't know. You're the middle child, and you're acting like a middle child right now, seeking attention and approval'...' But you're like my twin, too.' She really is. So I thought, 'Why don't I just call the song Middle Child?'

Everleigh and her sister Annabelle. Photo: @annabellehawkins96 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Everleigh Hawkins' Instagram

The nine-year-old does not have an Instagram account. Her brother Oliver Shane has an account, @olivershanehawkins, with over 12,600 followers as of January 2024. There is another account for Taylor Hawkins' son's Instagram account with 151,000 followers.

Everleigh's sister Annabelles' account, @annabbellehawkins96, has garnered over 17,800 followers. Their father, Taylor, was also active on Instagram and his account, @taylorhawkingofficial, has over 359,000 followers.

How many children did Taylor Hawkins have?

The late drummer welcomed three children with his wife, Alison. His firstborn, Oliver Shane, was born in August 2006, followed by Annabelle, born in May 2009, while his youngest, Everleigh, was born in November 2014.

He told Billboard that his life as a suburban dad inspired his album with The Coattail Riders, Get the Money (2019). He never thought he would be a father of three when he was young.

I almost called it Tales from Suburban Hell because it has a lot to do with being a 47-year-old man with a family who never thought he would be in that position. When I was 25, I never thought, 'I'm going to be a suburban dad someday.' But that's what I am, so I can't write about being young and going to clubs, and I'm not very political. It's all sort of tongue-in-cheek, though.

Taylor Hawkins with his daughter Annabelle and wife Alison during the Los Angeles Premiere of Studio 666. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

What was the cause of Taylor Hawkins' death?

The drummer was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, while touring with his renowned band Foo Fighters in March 2022. The toxicology report later revealed ten different drugs had been found in his system, including opioids, benzodiazepines, tricyclic antidepressants, and THC. Cardiac arrest was ruled to be the official cause of death. He was 50.

Was Taylor Hawkins' wife with him?

It is unclear if Taylor's wife Alison was with him when he passed away, but it is known Dave Grohl was by his side. The widow publicly broke her silence on the Foo Fighters drummer's death more than two months after his passing.

Alison shared a statement on her late husband's Instagram account, thanking the Foo Fighters community and Taylor's fans for their love and support. She expressed how much the late drummer meant to her and their three kids. The statement reads in part;

Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We considered every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.

Drummer Taylor during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

While it is not known what Taylor Hawkins' wife, Alison, or daughter, Everleigh, is doing, the late rock star Taylor's name still resounds in rock 'n' roll history, and his son is carrying on the musical legacy. These are the most popular questions.

What does Alison Hawkins do for a living?

Hawkin's wife, Alison, is an American illustrator and entrepreneur. She mainly stays out of the spotlight.

Did Taylor Hawkins have a son?

The late drummer had one son, Oliver Shane. The kid is following in his dad's footsteps as a drummer and has garnered a significant following on social media.

Taylor and his son Oliver Shane on the drums. Photo: @rocksound on X, Jerod Harris on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Taylor Hawkins' daughter, Everleigh Hawkins, has maintained a private life after her father's passing. The Hawkins siblings inspired several of Taylor's greatest tracks, and his legacy continues through them and the music he left behind.

READ ALSO: 'Shazam!' star Grace Caroline Currey's husband Branden Currey

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Grace Caroline's husband, Branden Currey. The actress rose to international fame after her critically acclaimed role as Superhero Mary in Shazam!

Caroline's husband is not in show business but has a thriving corporate career with an engineering background. Check the article for more on how they met.

Source: Briefly News