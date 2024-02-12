Inside Warren Buffett's house: The Oracle of Omaha's luxurious residence

Named the tenth-richest person worldwide, one might assume that Warren Buffett lives in the tap of luxury. However, this is not the case, as the famously frugal billionaire still lives in a well-kept fray stucco house in Omaha, Nebraska. The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway bought this home before he amassed his fortune and has lived there for over six decades. Here is a look into Warren Buffett's house.

Warren Buffett lives in the same house he purchased in 1958. Photos: Frame 1 Asahi Shimbu on Getty and Frame 2 on Propterry.com on Facebook. (Modified by editor)

Source: UGC

Warren Buffett stands out for his modesty in a world where billionaires often flaunt their opulent homes and fancy lifestyles.

He runs his multi-billion empire from a 6,570 square feet home, which he refers to as the third-best investment he ever made. But why does Buffett live in a house worth 0.001% of his total wealth?

Warren Buffett's house summary

Address 5505 Farnham Street, Omaha, NA 68132, USA Year built 1921 Size 6,570 square feet Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 2.5 Buying price $31, 500 (1958) Current estimated price $1,372,200

What kind of house does Warren Buffett live in?

Outside of Warren Buffett's house. Photo: @propterry.com (modified by author)

Source: Original

The billionaire lives in a 5-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house in downtown Fairview, Omaha, Nebraska. The house spans 6,570 square feet. Its simple beige-bricked architectural style makes it more attractive in a retro design.

Warren Buffett's home features a barn-shaped roofline and rectangular lead-paned windows. A long veranda complements the front façade.

Warren Buffett’s house in Omaha

Virtually stepping into Warren Buffett’s residence, one will experience how elegance embellishes the ambience, from the driveway to the living room couches. The home reveals the down-to-earthiness of the billionaire.

Warren Buffett’s abode interior

As you move inside the home, white is the dominant colour throughout the house, offset by shades of black, grey, and biscuit. Here is a Warren Buffett’s house tour for your delight.

The living room

Warren Buffett's living room is right off the front door. Photo: Joe Braun (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The investor’s living room offers a gentle look due to its wooden floors and dark-toned picture frame borders. Light enters the room through a big door on the front and skylights on the top of the two side windows.

All the whites in the room, from the carpet and couches to the table-top lamps and doors, are in perfect sync. A big circular mirror on the wall makes the room appear bigger while incorporating a cosy appearance.

The centralised fireplace and the wooden flooring give life and warmth to the room. Indoor table plants create an aesthetically pleasing aura. In addition, the room’s neutral and still wall paintings reflect Warren’s love for the 90's unique customs.

Dining area

Warren Buffett's spacious dining area. Photo: Joe Braun (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Neutral tones in this area bring out a minimalistic yet stylish look. The rustic furniture features timeless wooden floors and natural edges.

Furthermore, the wall lamp and chandelier create an unforgettable statement. Grey and white flower pots on the table utter the room’s simplicity.

Kitchen-cum-sitting room

Buffett's kitchen features an extra-large stove, a dishwasher, stainless steel sink, and plenty of counter space. Photo: Joe Braun (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Warren’s colonial-styled, U-shaped kitchen takes us back to the 90s when kitchens had granite platforms.

The room’s nature blends perfectly with the white appliances and light oak finishes. Ceramic mugs, kettles, and jars along the cabinets spread the charm of the countryside appeal.

This area opens up to a sitting room with a stylish centre table and comfy couches. The design allows friends and family to gather and have a good time in the area.

A fireplace in the centre of the room reflects a modern appeal while serving as a mirror and candle holder. These pieces and the artistic bull painting over the wall serve as the finest decor in the room.

Bedrooms

A satellite view of Warren Buffett's house (L). The investor's bedroom (R). Photo: Paul Harris via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The mansion features five upstairs bedrooms and a guest bathroom. The master bedroom is tastefully furnished and decorated in white, with black accents.

Warren Buffett’s sunroom

An inscription on the door of Warren Buffett's sunroom. Photo: Joe Braun (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This room off the primary bedroom occupies a special place in the billionaire’s heart as it is where he began his ascent to becoming one of the world’s wealthiest people.

An inscription on the door, ‘’The Birthplace of Buffett Associates, May 1956,’’ could be worth millions if the house is sold. Warren started his business in this room after renting the house for a month in 1956 for $175.

What is Warren Buffett’s house value?

The Oracle of Omaha bought his house in 1958 for $31,500. According to an inflation calculator, this translates to $334,342.53 in 2024.

How much is Warren Buffett's home worth? Today, sources pen Buffett’s house value at $1,372,200. This is nearly 44 times his buying price and more than four times the value of his purchase price when adjusted for inflation.

Why is Warren Buffett’s house so important to him?

In an interview with BBC, the self-made billionaire admitted why his love for his home overcomes all pressures to upgrade to a more lavish house. He said:

I am happy there. I would move if I thought I would be happier someplace else.

Although he is dripping in dollars, the Omaha home is the only property Warren needs.

I am warm in the winter and cool in the summer, and it is convenient for me; I could not imagine having a better house.

The Oracle of Omaha once mused that:

For the $31,500 I paid for our house, my family and I gained 52 years of terrific memories with more to come.

Warren Buffett at the White House in Washington. Photo: Brooks Kraft

Source: UGC

Where does Warren Buffett live now?

The renowned businessman resides in his long-standing home in Omaha, Nebraska. He has lived there since 1958 after purchasing the property.

Warren Buffett’s house is one worth a billion memories. From its beautiful exteriors that make the entrance grand to the elegant interiors, this abode captures the true beauty of Omaha.

READ MORE: LaMelo Ball's net worth: Deals, houses, car collection and assets

Briefly.co.za published interesting facts about LaMelo Ball, an American professional basketball star for the Charlotte Hornets of the NBA. In 2021, he was voted the NBA Rookie of the Year and named an NBA All-Star the following season.

Ball is worth millions of dollars, and since he is just starting his professional NBA career, one can only imagine how much wealth he would have accrued in a few years.

Source: Briefly News