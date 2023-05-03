How much are Bob Ross' paintings worth in 2023? Updated prices

Bob Ross was a painter, instructor, host and army veteran. He used his art to express his personality and love for Alaska. His show, The Joy of Painting, which ran between 1983 and 1994, showcased his skill and efforts to teach his audience how to do it themselves. So, how much are Bob Ross' paintings worth in 2023?

Bob Ross' international stardom came with the rise of Twitch and YouTube since the platforms brought new attention to his craft and show. Even though most of his paintings are not available for purchase, some have been tricked into circulation; hence, people often ask, how much are Bob Ross' paintings worth in 2023?

What is Bob Ross' most expensive painting?

According to the New York Times, the paintings Bob created for his show were not for sale. However, some pieces he worked on before the show are available for purchase.

So, what is Bob Ross' paintings' price? Learn more about the most expensive Bob Ross paintings and their values.

9. The Mountain Waterfall

Price: $14,959

$14,959 Year: 1980

1980 Episode: Season 2, Episode 12 and Season 5, Episode 1

This 24 by 18-inch sporting canvas oil painting is exceptionally known as The Mountain Waterfall. It is one of Bob Ross' vertical paintings.

Its value is approximately $14,959.

8. Winter Moon

Price: $17,950

$17,950 Year: 1983

1983 Episode: Season 1, Episode 6

This portrait is an oil painting on an 18 by 24-inch canvas. It has Ross' signature features, such as trees, a mountainous range, a cabin and a dark blue night sky. This portrait is valued at $17,950.

7. Towering Peaks

Price: $17,950

$17,950 Year: 1980

1980 Episode: Season 10, Episode 1

Bob Ross worked on the Towering Peaks painting in 1980. It is an 18 by 24-inch canvas with trees, a lake and a mountain range. It is arguably one of Bob Ross' most detailed environmental paintings, and its value is $17,950.

6. Meadow Lake

Price: $18,950

$18,950 Year: 1982

The Meadow Lake painting sits on an 18 by 24-inch canvas, and he did it in 1982, just a year before he started painting on TV. His 20-year stint in the USA Air Force, where he was stationed in Alaska, inspired the painting.

Bob retired from service in 1981 to focus on his painting career, making this painting his first project after retiring from service. The Meadow Lake painting is worth $18,950.

5. The Old Water Mill

Price: $19,500

$19,500 Year: 1984

1984 Episode: Season 3, Episode 9

Though not one of Bob Ross' most complex structures, the Old Water Mill demonstrates his straight-line technique for blocking out wood surfaces. He worked on the piece on his show's ninth episode, and it was valued at $19,500.

4. Misty Waterfall

Price: $19,950

$19,950 Year: 1980

1980 Episode: Season 7, Episode 6

Misty Waterfall is another painting Bob Ross did in 1980 before he started painting on TV. It has been featured on the sixth episode of his show's seventh season.

The 18 by 24-inch painting is listed on Modern Artifact with the condition of museum quality. It features a pink sunset and trees and a reflective water surface.

This portrait is worth $19,950.

3. Gold Pan Signed

Year: $69,000

$69,000 Date: 1971

This is a unique piece of art painted on a velvet surface on top of a mining pan. The 10.5-inch painted surface also includes glittered accents with the magnificence of Alaska's landscape and a cabin.

The portrait is one of the oldest paintings in this list of Bob Ross' best paintings, dated around 1971. It is available on eBay for $69,000.

2. Oil Painting Original Signed 12×16 1980

Price: $88,000

$88,000 Year: 1980

This piece is listed as Oil Painting Original Signed 12×16 1980 on eBay. It depicts the Northern Lights at night, shining in a winter landscape with frozen trees, mountains, a cabin covered with snow and a lake.

This oil painting is listed for $88,000, making it one of the most expensive Bob Ross paintings.

1. Row Boat on the Beach

Price: $95,000

$95,000 Year: 1992

1992 Episode: Season 24, Episode 10

What is Bob Ross' most popular painting? The Row Boat on the Beach is the most expensive Bob Ross painting.

It is on a 24 by 18-inch unframed canvas, featuring a row boat padding, a sea shore, and reeds on a sunny day. The painting is the most expensive original Bob Ross painting sold, valued at $95,000.

Frequently asked questions

Besides highlighting details about his notable pieces, the answers to these questions provide glimpses of his career. They also address questions about the art pieces he created in his show.

How much did Bob Ross get paid for painting?

Fans do not know that Bob did not make his income from his work on The Joy of Painting show. He did the show because of his passion for his craft.

How many Bob Ross paintings are there?

Pre-fame, while in Alaska, Bob Ross sold thousands of paintings. While famous, he painted nearly daily at events, seminars, charity auctions, and between tapings. He churned out 30,000 paintings in his lifetime, almost three times Picasso's output.

Did Bob Ross sell his paintings?

He did not sell the pieces he produced on the air. Instead, he would often donate them.

Who owns Bob Ross' paintings?

As part of Bob's agreement with Bob Ross Inc., the company he co-founded with Annette Kowalski, he maintained ownership of his work. The paintings he created for his show were for hire.

What was Bob Ross worth when he died?

At the time of Bob Ross' death in 1995, he was worth $10 million. The figure is equivalent to $19.18 million today when adjusted for inflation.

How much are Bob Ross' paintings worth? Besides answering the questions, these details highlight his most notable portraits. They also provide snippets about his career.

