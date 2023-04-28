What is the rarest Squishmallow in 2023? Top 17 list (with images)

Squishmallows are small, cute, and soft, but they can cost a fortune! After trending on social media three years after its launch, these plush toys have become collectable items among millions thanks to the pandemic. Today, some collectors have as many as 300 Squishys and are always looking for a new addition.

Gwendle, Patty and Caedyn. Photo: @beacollects.mp3

Whether they were created for a younger target market is neither here nor there. People of all ages are collecting these Squishys that come with biographies. Getting your hands on some of these characters could be challenging.

Rare Squishmallows list

Below is a list of the rarest characters in existence. A limited amount released or sudden popularity on social media will make it harder to find one to purchase.

1. Jack the Cat

Jack the Cat is the rarest Squishmallow. Photo: @slushplushies

Release date: December 2020

Coming across this black cat is anything but bad luck. Only 500 units were made and sold out in less than two hours upon release. A genuine Jack the Cat will have the "500" gold emblem sewn in on the left ear. Collectors may spend nearly $2,000 to own this cuddle companion. Jack is described as strong, silent, and helpful should anyone need his assistance.

2. Avery the Duck

Avery the Duck. Photo: @1800friendzone

Release date: 2019

Avery is a Mallard Duck and is green and brown. According to his bio, he is a wingman for the rugby team. It is reported that Avery sold for $499 at an auction.

3. Fania the Purple Owl

Fania the Purple Owl. Photo: @squishmallowsnuggler

Release date: February 2020

Although Fania is currently retailing at $44,99 at Walmart, she sold for $2,999 at an auction. The Purple Owl is the most expensive Squismallow ever sold. Fania's biography describes her as an owl who loves reading stories about fairytales, royalty and imagines herself as a princess.

4. Philippe the Frog

Philippe the Frog. Photo: @squishmallowszn

Release date: July 2019

Philippe is from the Valentine Squad. The green frog has satin pink hearts on his cheeks and a smile. The most spent to own him was $999. Philippe loves playing hopscotch with his friends. He also enjoys taking pictures of his family and friends.

5. Blossom the Sheep

Blossom the Sheep. Photo: @sapphicsquishmallows

Release date: January 2019

This character comes in a vanilla scent for a better snuggling experience. Blossom is sold exclusively at Justice online and is no longer available in-store.

6. Santino the Platypus

Santino the Platypus. Photo: @squishmallowcousins

Release date: 2020

A miniature version of Santino was released as part of the Down Under Squad in Squishville. Collectors have paid $1,600 for this brown Squish. The Platypus loves pancakes and is an excellent cook. He is passionate about soccer and dreams of becoming a goalkeeper.

7. Connor the Cow

Connor the Cow. Photo: @mandas.mallowss

Release date: 2017

Connor has been around since plush toys debuted in 2017 and is the 10th snuggle buddy released. He is part of the 2022 Easter Squad and Harvest Squad and is available as a Hug Mee. According to his bio, Connor is an athlete and is very competitive. He rides his bike everywhere, and his favourite place is Cowlifornia.

8. Patty the Cow

Patty the Cow. Photo: @squish.tags

Release date: February 2022

Patty the Cow is pink and purple and is from the Easter squad. There is a family of pig plushies that Patty is from. Her family has a popular booth at the springtime farmer's market.

9. Lenora the Loon

Lenora the Loon. Photo: @brookes.squish

Release date: 2019

A highly sought-after Canadian exclusive, resellers are capitalising on her rare status and asking between $200-$350 for this black and grey toy. Lenora, unlike the rest of her family, cannot sing. She is tone-deaf but still wants to start a rock band.

10. Gertrude the Goose

Gertrude the Goose. Photo: @kassies.squish

Release date: 2021

Gertrude is also called the Canadian Goose because she was sold exclusively in Canada. According to her bio, Gertrude is known for being bossy but enjoys helping people. Group work is her favourite, and she leads group study sessions to prepare for big tests.

11. Willow the Tie Dye Pegasus

Willow the Tie Dye Pegasus. Photo: @squishmallowhuntress

Release date: December 2020

The Pegasus 16-inch is worth $24. This winged Squish is also available as one of six characters in the Fantasy Squad. Willow's bio describes her as an early riser. She spends her mornings working on her fitness and the rest of the day helping her friends and neighbours.

12. Mariah the Tie Dye Lamb

Mariah the Tie Dye Lamb. Photo: @tjsquishmallows

Release date: 2020

Mariah comes from the Baby Squad and is sold exclusively at Aldi stores. This Lamb is worth $800 or more at an auction. Her biography states that she loves horseback riding and is described as trustworthy.

13. Chanel

Chanel the Cinnamon Roll. Photo: @mama_mallow

Release date: 2020

The Chanel characters are named after the designer perfume. She was released once in 2020 as part of the Valentine Squad. She sold for $450 at an auction. Although all the cinnamon rolls in the Chanel collection look similar, the one with open eyes and lashes, rosy cheeks, and a plain swirl is exclusive to Canada and harder to find.

14. Brigita the Cheetah

Brigita the Cheetah. Photo: @eliseerodriguez

Release date: 2021

Target exclusively sells Brigita. She is obsessed with ladybugs and even has a ladybug bathrobe. Peanut Bagels are her favourite, along with a green smoothie. The plush Squish retails for $69 or more.

15. Lucille the Seal

Lucille the Seal. Photo: @squish_puff

Release date: 2018

Lucille was released as part of the Sealife Squad. The series only had 23 characters, and the seal is worth $500 at an auction reportedly. Lucille is one of four seals, which makes them the rarest bunch. She loves deep sea diving, where she finds new creatures and hidden gems. Lucille has a unique rock collection.

16. Stacy the Squid

Stacy the Squid. Photo: @squishbyleslie

Release date: 2020

Described as shy, an avid reader who loves staying home, Stacy gained popularity thanks to TikTok. She was released as a Valentine squishy, and the 24-inch is sold only in Canada.

17. Golden Hans

Golden Hans. Photo: @froggemallows

Release date: 2021

Golden Hans was released to celebrate 100 million sold in 2021. Only 3,000 16-inch golden versions were made and retailed at $39,99. Hans is a hedgehog who loves cooking, watching a movie and is always up for an adventure.

What makes a Squishmallow rare?

A rare Squishmallow means only 75,000 of that specific Squish exist worldwide. It would be best to keep your eyes open for a silver tag to get your hands on one of these. Failure to buy upon release means waiting for owners to resell, sometimes at a hiked price or an auction.

What is the most popular Squishmallow?

According to reports, Cam the Cat is the most popular and iconic. Jack the Cat is another favourite that sold out online within two hours of its launch.

What is the most expensive Squishmallow?

It is not unheard of for a Jack the Cat to sell for $2,000, thanks to only 500 Squishys made worldwide. However, reports claim Fania the Purple Owl was auctioned off for $2,999, making it the most expensive character ever sold.

What is a Hug Mee Squishmallow?

Hug Mee cow collection. Photo: @squishie_beanx

The collection Hug Mees is a line first launched in 2019. These characters have hands, feet, or paws, making them different from the regular Squishys. They also give better cuddles.

Is the Evangelica Squishmallow rare?

Evangelica the Cow is popular with collectors. Photo: @squish_mama

Released in 2021, this pink and white cow was part of the Valentine Squad. There are two Evangelica Squishys with only one difference - one has a fluffy pink centre that looks like a bed of roses. Cow Squishmallows have gained significant popularity, and while Evangelica is not considered "rare", she is one of the most popular.

What are Limited Edition Squishmallows?

In April 2022, a Rarity Scale was shared to help new buyers and collectors distinguish which Squishys are limited editions. Any character with a rarity label will have a specific number of units manufactured before the design is permanently discontinued.

What are the top 3 rarest Squishmallows?

Jack the Cat is the rarest, with only 500 units worldwide. Avery the Duck comes in second, followed by Fania the Purple Owl.

What was the first ever Squishmallow?

Cam the Cat is one of the first characters to be released. Photo: @dr_squishmallow

Kellytoy company launched its first Squishmallow named Cameron the Calico Cat in 2017. It was sold at Walgreens and came in three sizes: 8, 12, and 16 inches.

The cost of rare super soft plush Squishmallows has collectors treating the toys like investments. Thanks to the new rarity scale, buyers know when a new release is a limited edition Squishy.

