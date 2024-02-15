Thierry Bordelais: Facts and controversies of Karla Homolka’s spouse

Numerous ex-convicts, marked by their past crimes, usually lead purposeless lives after release. Some even end up without spouses due to the gravity of their offences and societal stigma. Yet, exceptions like Karla Homolka, an infamous Canadian serial killer in the 90s, managed to find marital bliss. After serving 12 years, Thierry Bordelais married her.

Thierry Bordelais' wife, Karla Homolka. Photo: Tony Bock/Toronto Star and Peter Power/Toronto Star on Getty Images (modified by author)

Thierry Bordelais is a Canadian native and the second husband of Karla Homolka. She is known internationally for aiding her ex-spouse, Paul Bernardo, in committing various atrocities relating to sexual assaults. Despite being found guilty, she served a few years but has remained one of the most hated women in the country.

Thierry Bordelais' profile summary

Full name Thierry Bordelais Gender Male Date of birth 60s or 70s Place of birth Canada Current residence Quebec, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Siblings Sylvie Bordelais Marital status Married Wife Karla Homolka Children 3

Who is Karla Homolka's spouse?

Her husband is Thierry Bordelais. He was born in Canada between the '60s and '70s with an African ancestry.

There is no information on Thierry Bordelais' brother, but he grew up with a sister named Sylvie Bordelais. She is a defence attorney presently working in Montreal, QC.

His wife, Karla, was born on 4 May 1970 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. She is 53 years old as of February 2024. Her parents are Karel and Dorothy Homolka, and she has two younger siblings.

Why did Thierry Bordelais marry Karla Homolka?

The exact reason why he married her is uncertain. However, he met and fell in love with Karla Leanne Homolka during her trial.

His sister Sylvie Bordelaus was Karla's trial lawyer. After she was released in 2005, they married and constantly moved from city to city because of the harassment of reporters and neighbours.

Thierry Bordelais' kids

Karla Homolka and her current husband have three kids. But the children have faced criticism and even asked to leave any school they attend. In January 2020, she left her kids and husband to reside in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield to keep them off the public radar.

How many times has Karla Homolka been married?

She has been married twice. Her first spouse is Paul Bernado, while Thierry is her second husband.

Fast facts on Thierry Bordelais. Photo: Tony Bock/Toronto Star on Getty Images (modified by author)

How did Karla Homolka meet her husband?

Karla and Paul met at a veterinary conference in Toronto in 1987. Paul was 23 years old, while Karla was 17 years old then. Karla grew up with a particular liking for crime stories like The Hardy Boys. It became intense when she began abusing drugs as a teenager. She also had bipolar disorder.

The couple had similar interests in extreme sexual practices, drugs, and taking people's lives. They were tagged as the Ken and Barbie killers, with their first victim being Karla's 15-year-old sister Tammy.

What did Karla Homolka do?

In December 1990, during a family dinner, she got her sister into an unconscious state. Then, she moved her to the basement for Paul to abuse, leading to her eventual death.

Six months after the tragic incident, she and Paul Bernado married near Niagara Falls. Paul enslaved his wife and sent her to bring his young victims.

She told MS NBC the following:

He had beat me really badly, and um, my whole face was black and blue.....To my parents, I was totally unhappy because I mean on the way there...Paul would be lecturing me..you know if you say or do anything to make them think we are not happy, you know I'm going to kill you.

Paul's DNA and fingerprint, as well as that of Karla, were taken for testing, and they were found guilty. Videos taken revealed that Paul's lawyer found about their actions but hid them from the court.

Does Karla Homolka have high IQ?

Yes, her IQ has been measured at about 132, implying superior intelligence. She outsmarted Paul in a crime they were fully involved together.

During the murder trial in 1993, she achieved a plea bargain that would make her serve 12 years of jail term for unlawful killing if she testified against Paul. It was tagged as a "Deal with the Devil" by the Canadian press.

Karla Homolka and her ex-husband, Paul. Photo: Tony Bock/Toronto Star on Getty Images, @darkforestpodcast on Facebook (modified by author)

Will Bernardo ever be released?

No, "The schoolgirls killer" was convicted on 30 counts and sentenced to life in prison. This happened on 1 September 1995. He was also denied parole in February 2018.

Karla Homolka, Thierry Bordelais' wife, tried to change her name to Emily Chiara Tremblay, but the authorities denied her. Thierry Bordelais' pictures are rare, but he has been seen countless times defending his wife from the press and neighbours.

Thierry Bordelais gained public attention after he tied the knot with one of the most controversial criminals in Canada. Despite all odds, he is a loving husband and father to his wife and kids. He keeps a private lifestyle and protects his family at all costs.

