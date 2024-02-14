Who is Connie Kline? All you need to know about Corinne Foxx’s mom

Connie Kline is one of Jamie Foxx's baby mamas but the type that you would hardly read about in the news because she prefers her business to be away from the groping hands of the public. Her only claim to social media relevance is her romantic relationship with Jamie Foxx. Although they ended it several years ago, the daughter they care for brings them together.

Connie Kline and Jamie Foxx, Corinne Foxx’s parents. Photo: @fanfestnews on Instagram, Michael Reaves on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Despite Connie Kline's preference to live her life from social media acceptance, there have been persistent attempts at investigating who she is and what she does.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Connie Kline Nickname Jamie Foxx's baby mama Gender Female Date of birth 26 March 1969 Age 54 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth California, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 65 kg (143 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Gray Baby daddy Eric Marlon Bishop, known as Jamie Foxx Children 1 Profession Retired officer of the United States of America Air Force, Tax consultant, Accountant

Who is Connie Kline?

Connie Kline, born on 26 March 1969 in California, USA, has lived mostly away from the public eye. Connie Kline's age is currently 54, but she will be 55 years old in 2024.

What does Connie Kline do?

While details about her early life are scarce, she served five years in the US Air Force. After her military service, Connie ventured into the tax industry, accumulating over 25 years of experience as an enrolled agent with the IRS.

She is presently an accountant at CK Financial Services, providing clients with tax and financial services.

Fast facts on Connie Kline. Photo: @CKFinancial.ConnieKline on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Connie Kline and Jamie Foxx meet?

It is unknown how the former lovers met, but Jamie Foxx had a love relationship with Connie Kline in the 90s. They met while Jamie was still a stand-up comedian.

They reportedly started dating in 1993. They were allegedly together for about five months before their eventual separation. Since she gave birth to their daughter, Connie Kline and Jamie Foxx have maintained a respectful co-parenting relationship.

Nonetheless, during an interview session on Ophrah's Next Chapter that Jamie granted, he had this to say about relationship and marriage:

I need somebody who's not thirsty for what I do. Whoever you date, don't let anybody know. In order to make it in this business, it has to be someone who is willing to sacrifice a little bit more than what they would sacrifice in a normal relationship. I don't know if I'm built for marriage...It's tough. I feel like I've been put on this Earth for a certain thing and maybe marriage didn't come with it.

How many Jamie Foxx baby mamas are there?

The legendary actor has had two baby mamas so far. The first is Connie Kline, and the second is Kristin Grannis. But it is necessary to state that the actor was in on-and-off relationships with several women after breaking up with his first baby mama.

How many children does Jamie Foxx have?

Jamie Foxx has two daughters with an age difference of almost two decades between them. The first was born on 15 February 1994 in Los Angeles, California, and the second was born in 2008.

Who are Jamie Foxx's daughters?

Corinne Marie Bishop is Jamie's first daughter. She graduated from the University of Southern California in 2016 with a degree in Public Relations. She was notably named Miss Golden Globe in 2016.

Anelise Bishop, Jamie Foxx's second daughter, has shown interest in music and sports, displaying her talent in playing the piano and excelling in basketball and football. Her mother is Kristin Grannis.

Corinne Foxx spoke on stage in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder

Source: Getty Images

Who is Corinne Foxx's biological mother?

Corinne's biological mother is still Connie Kline. Despite the mother's separation from her father, she often confesses how she admires Connie's strength and perseverance.

Corinne publicly acknowledged her mother's influence on her life, particularly on Veterans Day, where she commended Connie for her service and inspiration.

Connie Kline's net worth

According to Popular Net Worth, Fan Fest, and Biography Mask, the net worth of the mother of Jamie Foxx's daughter is $1 million. She made most of her wealth from the remuneration she received in her five years of service with the US Air Force.

Part of it also comes from her profession as a tax accountant at CK Financial. Her baby daddy, Jamie Foxx, on the other hand, is worth $170 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Although Connie Kline prefers a life away from the public eye, her influence on her daughter, Corinne Foxx, and her amicable relationship with Jamie Foxx reflect a strong foundation built on respect and love. Her daughter, Corinne, navigates her path in the spotlight, honouring her mother's influence in her upbringing.

READ ALSO: Who is Della Beatrice Howard Robinson, Ray Charles' ex-wife?

As published on Briefly, few names in the music world have upstaged the rhythm with which Ray Charles Robinson Sr. captivated audiences. While the American singer, songwriter, and pianist was famous for his music, his personal life was equally intriguing, defined by his romance with several women.

Della Beatrice Howard Robinson is Ray Charles' second ex-wife. She was born in Los Angeles, California. While her place of birth is the United States, information about her parents and family background remains undisclosed.

Source: Briefly News