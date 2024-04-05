Jutta Leerdam: 11 interesting facts about Jake Paul's girlfriend

Jutta Leerdam is a professional Dutch speed skater who medaled in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. She has participated in tournaments like the Dutch Championship Sprint, Dutch Championship Single, World Championships, World Cup GWC, Olympic Games, and European Championship Sprint. She is also an influencer, boasting over four million followers on Instagram.

Jutta earned the Women's Sprint title at the 2022 World Speed Skating Championships in Hamar, Norway. Photo: @juttaleerdam (modified by author)

Jutta Leerdam has established herself as one of the world's top-speed skaters, winning multiple World Cup titles and medals. She began competing professionally in 2018 and quickly gained notoriety in the sport.

Jutta Leerdam's profile summary

Full name Jutta Monica Leerdam Celebrated name Jutta Leerdam Gender Female Date of birth December 30, 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2024) Birthplace 's-Gravenzande, Netherlands Nationality Dutch Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 9 inches Weight 73 kg (161 lb) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Ruud Leerdam (father) Siblings Merel, Beaudine, Monique, and Kjeld Leerdam Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Jake Paul (2023 to present) College Hanze University of Applied Sciences Club Team IKO Profession Skater Social media accounts Instagram, X (Twitter) Net worth $1 million to $5 million

1. She is 25 years old

Jutta, whose real name is Jutta Monica Leerdam (age 25 years in 2024), was born on December 30, 1998, in 's-Gravenzande, Netherlands. She is of Dutch nationality, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Jutta became the junior world champion at the 2017 World Junior Championships in Helsinki, Finland. Photo: @juttaleerdam (modified by author)

2. She was born into a Christian family

She was born into a Christian family where her father, Ruud Leerdam, is a businessman, but details about her mother are not provided. She grew up with her three sisters, Beaudine, Merel, and Monique. She also has a brother called Kjeld Leerdam.

3. She is the daughter of a windsurfing enthusiast

Her father, Ruud Leerdam, is a windsurfing fan. He even named Leerdam after Jutta Muller, the German windsurfing world champion.

4. She is a professional skater

Jutta began skating at four and joined her first speedskating club at eight. At 13 years old, she was already competing at the national level. Previously, she played hockey for nearly eight years before specialising in speed skating.

5. She is 5 feet 9 inches

The athlete measures 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 73 kg. She is also regarded as one of the hottest speed skaters in the world. She is also known for her natural beauty and ease in front of the camera.

Jutta is the third Dutch woman to achieve the World Sprint title. Photo: @juttaleerdam (modified by author)

6. She studied commercial economics

Jutta attended Hogeschool Rotterdam High School in Netherlands. Later, she enrolled at the Johan Cruyff Academy of the Hanze University of Applied Sciences in Groningen. She pursued commercial economics.

7. She is a champion speed skater

The Netherlands speed skater became the junior world champion at the 2017 World Junior Championships in Helsinki, Finland. In 2018, she turned professional and became a member of Team IKO.

In March 2022, she earned the Women's Sprint title at the 2022 World Speed Skating Championships in Hamar, Norway. She became the third Dutch woman to achieve the World Sprint title, after Marianne Timmer in 2004 and Jorien ter Mors in 2018.

Jutta has established herself as one of the world's top-speed skaters, winning multiple World Cup titles and medals. Photo: @juttaleerdam (modified by author)

8. She is an Olympic silver medalist

Jutta represented the Netherlands at Beijing, China's 2022 Winter Olympic Games. She won a silver medal in the 1000 meter behind Takagi Miho, Japan's skater who set an Olympic record in the women's category.

9. She is dating Jake Paul

The Netherlands hit the headlines when she began dating Jake Paul, a YouTuber and professional boxer who ranked as the 46th highest-paid athlete globally in 2021-2022. Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam started dating in early 2023 and made their relationship official in April 2023.

Jutta Leerdam's ex-boyfriend is her fellow Dutch speed skater, Koen Verweij. They were together from 2017 and broke up in August 2022. Jake was previously in a relationship with Julia Rose, a celebrated model.

Paul and Leerdam met through Instagram towards the end of 2022. Photo: @juttaleerdam (modified by author)

10. She has a net worth of between $1 million and $5 million

According to The US Sun and EssentiallySports, Jutta Leerdam's net worth is between $1 million and $5 million. She derives her earnings from her successful career in speed skating. She is also a brand ambassador of various brands such as Nivea, Panasonic, and Gillette. Her boyfriend has a wealth of $40 million.

11. She is a social media personality

Jutta is active on Instagram, and he boasts over 4.3 million followers. She shares pictures while skating, travelling, and visiting with her boyfriend. She is also available on (X) Twitter, where she has more than 63k followers; on TikTok, she has over 870k followers; and on her YouTube channel, she has over 17.7k subscribers.

Jutta medaled in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. Photo: @juttaleerdam (modified by author)

What language does Jutta Leerdam speak?

Jutta's native language is Dutch and she also speaks English. Details about whether she knows other languages have not been provided.

What country does Jutta Leerdam skate for?

Jutta is a Dutch champion speed skater. She competes for the Netherlands.

Did Jutta Leerdam win the World Cup?

Leerdam won the women's 1,000-meter 2023-2024 season at the International Skating Union (ISU) World Cup Speed Skating race in Obihiro, Japan. She crossed the finish line in one minute 14.57 seconds, edging Japan's Miho Takagi into second place.

Above is everything we know about Jutta Leerdam, a Dutch professional speed skater who rose to fame after winning the 1,000-meter world title twice in 2020 and 2023. She also won a gold at the World Sprint Championships in 2022. Jutta is also famous as Jake Paul's girlfriend.

