Who is Paul Mashatile's wife? Meet Humile Mjongile

Paul Mashatile is the Deputy President of South Africa and has been in politics for decades under the ANC. Although his professional life in politics has been extensively documented, less is known about his personal life and relationships. Despite massive public curiosity about Humile Mjongile, Paul Mashatile's wife, the couple has kept their relationship out of the public eye. What do we know about the deputy president's wife?

Humile Mjongile's name rose to prominence when she married another politician who passed away in 2020. Her name hit the headlines again in 2023 after she married Paul Mashatile, to mixed reviews by the public. Before we discuss the limited details of Paul Mashatile's wife, here is Paul Mashatile's biography summary.

Paul Mashatile's bio summary

Full name Paul Shipokosa Mashatile Date of birth October 21, 1961 Age 62 years old at the time of writing (2024) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality South African Marital status Widowed from Manzi Ellen Mashatile (died in 2020) Married to Humile Mjongile (2023) Ethnicity Black Gender Male Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Parents Marriam Nomvula Mashatile (mother, father unknown) Children Two children Profession Politician Education University of London Social media Instagram

Despite Paul's reclusive approach to relationships, he has been embroiled in controversy after his alleged mistress came forward about their private affair. News24 reported that Gugu Nkosi came forward on April 20, 2024, that the two had an eight-year relationship. Paul promised to marry her after the ANC’s 55th National Conference in December 2022. Still, Gugu found out from one of his ex-partners that he was getting married a day before his marriage to Humile.

Paul Mashatile's wife

Although Humile Mjongile has been thrust into the limelight through her high-profile relationships with prominent politicians, little is known about her biography apart from some basics. Who is Paul Mashatile's right-handed woman?

Does Paul Mashatile have a wife?

Although he has had various high-profile relationships, including with Norma Mbatha, the politician has only been married twice. His first marriage was to Manzi Ellen Mashatile, and it is unknown when Paul and Manzi Mashatile met and married.

Their marriage came to an abrupt end when Manzi died from a lengthy battle with an illness. Manzi's death came a week after Paul buried his mother, leaving many sending their condolences to him. Paul Mashatile’s wife's funeral took place on July 9, 2020, and the funeral service was recorded for public viewing.

Who is Paul Mashatile's new wife?

Paul Mashatile’s new wife is Humile Mjongile. Their wedding took place in 2023, but details remain murky regarding their exact wedding date.

How old is Paul Mashatile’s wife?

Paul Mashatile’s new wife's age has not been reported on or confirmed by an authority source. On March 13, 2023, X (Twitter), an account under the handle @therealSphe, wrote that at the time, Paul Mashatile was 66 and Humility Mjongile was 37, giving them a 29-year age gap.

Humile Mjongile’s family life

According to iHarare, the reclusive figure has a brother named Tebogo, who walked her down the aisle when she married Songezo in 2011. She reportedly has two children, Zondwa Songezo Jr. and Goapele Zenani Mjongile.

Humile Mjongile’s career

Humile had previously worked as the personal assistant for Leonard Cheune, the Athletics South Africa (ASA) boss. Rumours swirled about a potential secret romance after Humile was allegedly spotted being cosy with Leonard at a party.

It is also alleged that Leonard used ASA funds to bribe a former staff member to keep his affair with Humile private. However, these rumours remain unconfirmed.

Former marriage to Songezo Mjongile

Before Humile married Paul Mashatile, she married the late former ANC provincial secretary, Songezo Madiba Mjongile. Paul and Songezo were close friends, which is believed to be how the duo met.

It is unknown when Songezo and Humile met, but the couple wed in 2011. Their marriage was cut short when Songezo died of cancer in 2020. Humile launched the Songezo Mjongile Foundation a year after her late-husbands passing, which is a cancer foundation in his honour.

Paul Mashatile’s family

Paul's mother is Marriam Nomvula Mashatile, but no information is available regarding his father. Paul has two children, a daughter named Palesa Mashatile and Thabiso Mashatile. Both of his children remain out of the limelight.

Who is Paul Mashatile's son-in-law?

Paul's extended family includes Nceba Nonkwelo. Nceba is a successful entrepreneur described as a self-made man with various successful business endeavours under his belt but has been involved in controversial actions regarding money matters.

Who was the first deputy president of South Africa?

Paul Mashatile is South Africa's ninth deputy president. Thabo Mbeki was the country's first deputy president. He was in office from May 10, 1994, until June 14, 1999, and served with Frederik Willem de Klerk until June 30, 1996.

Social media profiles

Although Humile Mjongile’s Instagram is being investigated, she has no other social media accounts. Paul Mashatile’s Instagram is @paulmashatile, with 2,220 followers as of May 21, 2024. He also has an X (Twitter) page with 26K followers.

Humile Mjongile is best known as Paul Mashatile's wife, and Songezo Mjongile's widow sparked controversy after their relationship. However, Humile's philosophy following her first husband's death shows that her love for her first husband has not diminished.

