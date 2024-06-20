Sean O'Malley's net worth today: how rich is UFC's 'Sugar' star?

Sean O'Malley is an American professional mixed martial artist. He currently competes in the Bantamweight division in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, where he is the current UFC Bantamweight Champion. Sugar is one of the most popular UFC stars and the fastest-rising fighters in the fight game. Following his win against Aljamain Sterling in UFC 292, Sean O'Malley's net worth and marketability have skyrocketed.

The MMA star began his fighting career under the nickname Sugar, which was given to him by one of his MMA trainers in Montana. He has competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and has a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Find out about Sean O'Malley’s salary/earnings/payout.

Sean O'Malley's profile summary and bio

Full name Sean Daniel O'Malley Nickname Sugar Gender Male Date of birth October 24, 1994 Age 29 years (as of 2024) Place of birth Helena & Clark County, Montana, USA Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity Mixed ethnicity Height 5 feet 11 inches Weight 61 kg (Approx) Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Danya Gonzalez Kid Elena Father Dan O'Malley Profession Professional mixed martial artist Social media Instagram, X (Twitter)

How old is Sean O'Malley?

Sean, whose real name is Sean Daniel O'Malley (age 29 years in 2024), was born on October 24, 1994, in Helena, Montana, United States of America. His father is Dan O'Malley, a retired narcotics officer, and little is known about the mother.

How much is Sean O'Malley's net worth in 2024?

According to EssentialSports and ClutchPoints, the MMA star's worth is between $2 million to $3 million. He derives his income primarily from his successful career in the UFC and various endorsement agreements.

Sean O'Malley's endorsements

The American fighter stands out as one of the most heavily sponsored athletes within the UFC. He works with some of the leading brands, such as:

Ryse Fuel - an energy drink brand

- an energy drink brand YoungLA – clothing brand

– clothing brand Prize Picks – betting company

– betting company Reebok - footwear brand

- footwear brand Venum - combat sports brand

- combat sports brand Sanabul - martial arts gear and apparel company

Sean O'Malley's cars

O'Malley owns some of the high-end cars, from Lamborghini to Tesla. His pink-painted Lamborgini Huracan is widely known on social media.

Sean O'Malley’s house

O'Malley currently resides with his family at his magnificent house in Arizona. He also owns other real estate properties in different parts of the country.

How much did Sean O'Malley make UFC 292?

Sean earned a base salary of $500k for his fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. He pocketed another PPV bonus of $600k, a Performance of the Night bonus of $50k and $32k from sponsorships. He is estimated to have earned a lump sum of $1,182,000 for his win at UFC 292.

Before that, Sean O'Malley beat Petr Yan at purse UFC 280, earning around $356,000. He also earned $106,000 against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276.

Sean O'Malley's fighting career

O'Malley started his combat sports journey in boxing, and he won a match in 2016 via TKO in the first round. He made his amateur debut at Fight Force – Helena Havoc 11 against Stein Anderson, where he won via second-round. In an interview with MMA Fighting, Sean expressed how he derived massive inspiration from Conor McGregor.

I think the first time I watched him (McGregor) fight was against Max Holloway. There's just something about him like, damn, I want to watch him fight again, I want to continue to watch. I've watched every single interview he's ever done. I've watched all of his fights, multiple times. I love the way he carries himself.

MMA debut

He began competing professionally in 2013 when he fought for Legacy Fighting Alliance, where he scored a highlight knockout over David Nuzzo. He made his professional MMA debut in 2015 at ICF 17 against John Reyes, where he won in the first round. He later earned a UFC contract after knocking down Alfred Khashakyan.

Ultimate Fighting Championship

His promotional debut came against Terrion Ware on December 1, 2017, at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale, where he won unanimously. In June 2019, he was suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for failing the ostarine test.

UFC Bantamweight Champion

On August 19, 2023, O'Malley faced Aljamain Sterling for the UFC Bantamweight Championship and won by second-round technical knockout. The win earned him a Performance of the Night bonus. He defended his title in a rematch against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 on March 9, 2024, via a unanimous decision.

Besides fighting, Sean has a podcast, The Timbo Sugar Show, which he co-hosts alongside Tim Welch, his friend and head trainer. He also maintains a vibrant online presence, sharing insights and collaborating with YouTubers like ThatWasEpic.

Who has Sean O'Malley lost to in the UFC?

Sean has only lost to Marlon Vera at Ultimate Fighting Championship 252. He has fought 12 times in the UFC so far.

What is Sean O'Malley's MMA record?

Sean currently boasts a record of 18 wins, 1 loss, and 1 no-contest in MMA.

How much does Sean O'Malley make per fight?

Sean O'Malley's pay per fight differs depending on the contract and the match. However, he makes an average of $1 million per fight. He makes money as a UFC mixed martial artist from PPV (pay-per-view) points, performance bonuses, and sponsorship deals.

Who is the richest UFC fighter?

Conor McGregor is the highest-earning UFC Fighter of all time. In 2016, he held both the Featherweight and Lightweight championship belts. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $200 million.

Who is Sean O'Malley's wife?

O'Malley is married to Danya Gonzalez, a talented hairstylist. The couple welcomed their daughter, Elena, in 2020.

Above is everything you need to know about Sean O'Malley's net worth, salary and personal life. He is a professional fighter with splendid defensive and striking skills in his fights. He is an exceptional fighter from his performances, making the UFC arena fun to watch.

