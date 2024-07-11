Pepe Aguilar's daughter: Meet the talented Ángela Aguilar, Mexico's rising star

The Aguilar family is a household name in the music industry, known for producing talented musicians across generations. From Antonio Aguilar to Pepe, and now Ángela Aguilar, their music dynasty lives on. Pepe Aguilar's daughter, Ángela, is a rising star in the Latin music world in her own right.

Mexican-American singer Ángela Aguilar at different events. Photo: Hector Vivas, Patricia J. Garcinuno, Romain Maurice (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ángela began performing at a young age and has never looked back since. Her father is one of the most recognized voices in Latin Music. Pepe has inspired two of his four children to pursue music, with Ángela stealing the recent headlines. Discover more about her life and career here.

Profile summary

Full name Ángela Aguilar Álvarez Date of birth 8 October 2003 Age 20 (as of July 2024) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American, Mexican Height 1.68 m (5' 6") Weight 56 kg (123lb) Body measurements 32-23-33 (inches) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Grandparents Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre Parents Pepe Aguilar and Aneliz Alvarez-Alcala Siblings Leonardo, Aneliz, and Emiliano Aguilar Boyfriend Christian Nodal Occupation Singer Genre Regional Mexican, Latin pop Net worth $2.5 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Who is Pepe Aguilar's daughter, Ángela Aguilar?

Ángela Aguilar (age 20 as of July 2024) was born on 8 October 2003 in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is a famous Mexican-American star singer known for her popular tune, La Llorona, from the album Primero Soy Mexicana.

Ángela Aguilar rehearses for Univision's 34th Edition Of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina at FTX Arena on 23 February 2022 in Miami, Florida. Photo: John Parra

Source: Original

Ángela's music career

Ángela began singing during her childhood, inspired by her grandparents and father. She spent much time around her musically gifted family. According to People, the rising star made her stage debut at three, during one of his grandfather's final tours. She sang part of the song, Si Vieras, in front of 80,000 fans.

In an interview with Grammy in January 2019, Ángela revealed what made her follow in her family's footsteps. She said,

When I was little, whenever I went on a train or a plane or a bus, I would try to mimic the same sounds or the same vibration that the airplane was doing.

My love of music started growing, growing, growing. And I went into my first recording studio when I was seven. I recorded a Whitney Houston song, "I Will Always Love You," and then I also recorded "The Wind Beneath My Wings."

Ángela Aguilar's songs and albums

The Mexican-American singer has released eight albums and dozens of best-selling Spanish and English songs. In 2012, she launched her first album, Nueva Tradición, alongside her brother Leonardo.

Pepe Aguilar and her daughter Ángela (R) perform onstage on 15 November 2023. Ángela (L) sings during the Día de Muertos Celebration. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Rodrigo Varela (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ángela made headlines at 13 when she became the youngest performer at the BBC 100 Women festival in Mexico City. Her latest album, Bolero, was released in 2024. Here is a breakdown of her albums and songs on Spotify.

Album/EP Year released Songs Nueva Tradición 2012 8 Navidad con Ángela Aguilar 2014 10 Primero Soy Mexicana 2018 11 Baila Esta Cumbia 2020 7 Que No Se Apague La Música 2020 7 Mexicana Enamorada 2021 10 Mexicano Hasta los Huesos 2021 11 Bolero 2024 9

Awards and nominations

The young singer has won three awards and earned 11 nominations. In her IMDb profile, Ángela won two Premios Juventud awards in 2022 and the Premio Lo Nuestro award in 2022.

She became one of the youngest-ever artists nominated for a Grammy Award (2019) and two Latin Grammy Awards (2018 and 2022). Ángela's fans hope she will reach the level of pop queens like Shakira, Beyonce, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift and dominate the Grammys.

Ángela Aguilar's parents and siblings

Ángela Aguilar's family has always supported her to become a musician. Her father, Pepe, is a legendary singer who has sold over 12 million albums worldwide. He produced her daughter's first solo album, Primero Soy Mexicana, in 2018.

Pepe Aguilar L), Ángela Aguilar (C), and Leonardo Aguilar pose backstage at Expo Santa Fe México on 10 November 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Victor Chavez

Source: Getty Images

As per the Empire State Building, Pepe won four Grammy Awards, five Latin Grammy Awards, and 19 Lo Nuestro Awards. He was also a star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ángela is from the third generation of the Aguilar Dynasty. Her grandparents, Antonio and Flor Silvestre, were renowned Mexican singers and actors. She has two brothers: Emiliano Aguilar and her younger musician brother, Leonardo (born on 15 August 1999).

Does Ángela Aguilar have sisters?

The singer has one sister, Aneliz Aguilar, born on 7 April 1998. According to her Instagram bio, she is a professional groupie.

Who is Ángela Aguilar dating?

Pepe's younger daughter is reportedly dating Mexican singer-songwriter Christian Nodal. She confirmed their affair in an interview with Hola in June 2024.

It is not a new relationship; it’s the continuation of a story that life made us pause so we could grow and miss each other. Because when we let go, we returned even closer.

Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar (L) at Latin Music Gallery Ribbon Cutting. Christian and Ángela (R) perform during Premios Juventud 2019. Photo: Jason Koerner, Rebecca Sapp (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

According to the Sun, Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar performed together at a live event at the Watsco Center in Florida in 2019. The two lovers collaborated in 2020 and released Dime Cómo Quieres, which reached No. 1 on the Regional Mexican Airplay Chart.

The Mexican-American musician previously dated Gussy Lau, while Christian dated Argentinian rapper Cazzu. Christian and Cazzu have a baby together.

Ángela Aguilar's net worth

The musician has made a fortune from her career at a young age. Idol Networth estimates her net worth at $2.5 million as of 2024.

How much is the Aguilar family worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ángela's grandfather, Antonio, had a net worth of $20 million. Her father, Pepe, is worth around $10 million.

Ángela Aguilar at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on 17 November 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

The singer's rise to stardom has caught the attention of many people. What are some fun facts about Ángela Aguilar? Here are some frequently asked questions about the budding young singer.

How many citizenships does Ángela Aguilar have? She is an American and Mexican citizen.

What does Angela Aguilar do for a living? She is a singer of Regional Mexican or Latin pop music genres.

Does Pepe Aguilar have children? The legendary musician has four children: Ángela, Leonardo, Aneliz, and Emiliano.

What is the name of Pepe Aguilar's daughter? He has two daughters, Ángela, a singer, and Aneliz, a professional groupie.

Despite her young age, Pepe Aguilar's daughter, Ángela Aguilar, has made a name for herself in the music industry. She has millions of followers who enjoy her music and powerful voice. Her hard work and determination to carve her path in the industry have touched many hearts.

READ ALSO: Taylor Momsen's husband: A close look at her dating history

Briefly published the dating history of Taylor Momsen. She is an American singer, songwriter, musician, model, and former actress. The celebrity has enjoyed a resounding success in her career.

Momsen's romantic life has also drawn the attention of most of her followers. Discover details about her love life over the years.

Source: Briefly News