Nikola Jokić's net worth and earnings: How rich is the NBA star?

Nikola Jokić is a renowned figure in the NBA and one of the best basketball athletes. He is known for his versatility and experience as a centre. Nikola Jokić's net worth and earnings have increased significantly, elevating his status and reputation.

Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets (C) controls the ball against the Brooklyn Nets. On the right, he is posing next to his car. Photo: Sarah Stier, @realtor, @jokicnikolaofficial (modified by author)

Basketball is among the most lucrative sports globally, and athletes like Nikola have made millions through their salaries, bonuses, sponsorships, and endorsements. Discover lesser-known facts about Jokić's finances.

Full name Nikola Jokić Date of birth 19 February 1995 Age 29 (as of July 2024) Place of birth Sombor, Serbia, FR Yugoslavia Nationality Serbian Height 2.11 m (6 feet 11 inches) Weight 129 Kg (284 lbs) Parents Branislav and Nikolina Siblings Nemanja and Strahinja Wife Natalija Macesic Daughter Ognjena Profession Basketball player NBA draft 2nd round, 41st overall, 2014 Current team Denver Nuggets Position Centre Average annual salary $51.4 million Net worth $50 million Social media Instagram

Nikola Jokić's net worth, salary, and endorsements

The Serbian athlete has made a name for himself in the NBA as one of the best centres. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jokić is worth around $50 million. Wealthy Gorilla estimates his wealth at $90 million.

Despite the impressive figures, Nikola Jokić's net worth in 2024 still does not place him among the richest NBA stars. Legendary Michael Jordan tops the list with $1.7 billion.

Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets poses with the Michael Jordan MVP trophy before their playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on 14 May 2024 in Colorado. Photo: Matthew Stockman

How much does Nikola Jokić make a year?

Nikola Jokić's salary has significantly increased through lucrative deals with the Denver Nuggets. Spotrac revealed he earned around $47.6 million in the 2023-24 NBA season. He will earn around $51.4 million in the 2024-25 season, putting him among the highest-paid NBA players.

Nikola ranked 32nd in Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid athletes, with an estimated earning of $56.1 million, including salary and endorsements.

Nikola Jokić's endorsements

The 2014 NBA draftee penned deals with top brands such as Nike, Western Union, Somborac, Panini, and Chinese shoe company 361 Degrees. His endorsement income in 2024 was around $8 million.

Nikola Jokić (No. 15) of the Denver Nuggets greets fans after their game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on 19 January 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Winslow Townson

How much was Nikola Jokić's contract extension?

According to the Denver Post, the athlete signed his first contract with the Nuggets in 2015, worth $5.5 million for four years. He later secured a five-year contract extension in 2018 worth around $147 million and a further five-year deal in 2022 worth around $264 million.

Nikola Jokić's house and cars

The NBA centre lives in a $4.5 million home in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado. Crazy Luxury Homes reported that the property sits on a 12,271-square-foot land and has 29 rooms, an outdoor oasis, and state-of-the-art smart home technology.

N. Jokić (L) of the Nuggets arrives ahead of their Western Conference semifinals against the LA Clippers. Jokic (R) posing next to his car. Photo: @EchoPark, Jesse D. Garrabrant (modified by author)

In 2019, the NBA star purchased a $2.4 million mansion in Denver, Colorado. So, what car does Nikola Jokić drive?

The Serbian has an incredible $1.35 million car collection, including high-end sedans, SUVs, and sports cars. Here is a breakdown of Nikola Jokić's cars and costs per Clutch Points.

Car Estimated cost 2017 GMC Yukon Denali $65,965 2023 Porsche Panamera 4S $110,900 2022 Lamborghini Urus $221,506 2021 Lamborghini Aventador S Coupe $417,826 Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 Brabus 800 $536,122

Nikola Jokić's career

The Nuggets' star started playing basketball with his brothers, Strahinja and Nemanja Jokić, at a very young age in Serbia. He was born on 19 February 1995 in Sombor, Serbia, to Branislav Jokić, an agricultural engineer.

Nikola graduated high school in Serbia, but he did not attend college. He played in the Serbian professional league before joining KK Mega Basket in Belgrade in 2012.

KK Mega Basket

The talented centre made his professional debut for Mega Basket in 2013. He began by playing for the junior team before earning a promotion. Nikola had an outstanding career in his final year (2015), averaging 11.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in over 25 games in the Adriatic League.

He led Mega Basket to the playoff finals of the Serbian League and performed well in the ABA League in 2015.

Nikola Jokić (L) of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket against Anthony Davis (R) of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Photo: Harry How

Denver Nuggets

The Serbian moved to the Denver Nuggets in 2014, which signed him in the 2nd round as the 41st overall pick. Nikola averaged 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game in his first season, playing 80 games and starting 55.

His breakout season was 2018-19, with 16.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. The performance earned him his first All-Star selection and All-NBA first team. He led the Nuggets to their first-ever NBA title in 2023, earning Finals MVP honours. His career achievements include:

NBA MVP (2021, 2022, 2024)

NBA All-Star (2019-2024)

All-NBA First Team (2019, 2021, 2022, 2024)

NBA All-Rookie First Team (2016)

NBA champion (2023)

NBA Finals MVP (2023)

Serbian Player of the Year (2018, 2021, 2022)

ABA League MVP (2015)

ABA League Top Prospect (2015)

The NBA star also led his nation to a silver medal in the 2016 Olympics, losing to the USA in the gold medal game.

Who is Nikola Jokić's wife?

The athlete married his high school girlfriend, Natalija, in October 2020. The lovebirds hail from Sombor, Serbia, and have been living together in Denver since 2015, according to People.

Nikola Jokić (C) of Denver Nuggets and his wife Natalija Jokić (R) watch a harness race at the hippodrome on 18 June 2023 in Sombor, Serbia. Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic

Natalija played volleyball at Seminole State College in Oklahoma and graduated from the Metropolitan State University of Denver in 2018. In September 2021, Natalija and Nikola welcomed a baby girl, Ognjena, which means "fiery" in Serbian.

In an interview with Serbia's Arena TV, the NBA star acknowledged the support of his wife and daughter.

I think all of us who have a wife and kids should be happy with the persons we have beside us," he said in January 2023. When you have a normal life, it lifts you up and only helps you.

Frequently asked questions

Jokić is among the best European players to star in the NBA, including Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Here are some frequently asked questions about the Nuggets' centre and the NBA.

What is Nikola Jokić's yearly salary? The athlete earns an annual average wage of around $51.4 million in the 2023-24 season.

Is Nikola Jokić a billionaire? He is a millionaire with an estimated net worth of $50 million in 2024.

Who is the richest NBA player? Michael Jordan is the wealthiest NBA player of all time, with an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion. LeBron James is the richest active NBA star, with an estimated wealth of $500 million.

Nikola Jokić's net worth, earnings, and basketball achievements reflect his impressive career and years of hard work. He is among the greatest European stars to ever play in the NBA and an inspiration to many.

