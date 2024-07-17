Who was Elvis Presley's mom and how did she die? Top facts

Elvis Presley's mom, Gladys Presley, was a celebrity who played a significant role in her son's life and career. Elvis is one of the most iconic figures in the music industry, but his success would not have come without his mother's support and sacrifices. The "King of Rock and Roll" attributed most of his achievements to his mother.

Gladys Presley (L) poses for a photo in their house. To the right is Gladys with her son. Photo: Bettmann (modified by author)

Elvis Presley's mother's death devastated the legendary singer and his father, Vernon. Gladys and her son were close and shared a strong bond. She died when her son was in his early 20s and allegedly never enjoyed watching him rise to fame.

Profile summary

Full name Gladys Love Presley Date of birth 25 April 1912 Birthplace Pontotoc County, Mississippi Date of death 14 August 1958 Place of death Memphis, Tennessee, USA Age of death 46 Cause of death Cardiac arrest Nationality American Religion Christian Parents Robert Lee Smith and Octavia "Doll" Mansell Married to Vernon Elvis Presley Children Elvis Presley and Jessie Garon

Elvis Presley's mom's biography

Gladys Love Presley was born on 25 April 1912 in Tupelo, Pontotoc County, Mississippi, US. Her parents were Robert Lee Smith and Octavia "Doll" Mansell, who gave birth to nine children. Lee Smith was reportedly a cotton farmer.

According to Smooth Radio, Gladys met Vernon Presley, Elvis' dad, in the early 1930s. At that time, she was 21, while Vernon was 17. Elvis' father lied to the court, saying he was 18 to get married to Gladys. They tied the knot in June 1933.

Gladys Presley posing for a photo at an event. Photo: Michael Ochs

Gladys gave birth to twin boys, Jesse Garon and Elvis Aaron Presley, on 8 January 1935, but Jesse was stillborn. Vernon told Good Housekeeping what it felt like at that time.

At that time, there was almost nobody poorer than my wife Gladys and me. But we were thrilled and excited when we learned that we were going to be parents. I was desolate at the loss of our child. But then my father put his hand on my wife’s stomach and announced, "Vernon, there’' another baby here.

What did Elvis Presley's mom do for a living?

Gladys was reportedly a homemaker who cared for her son and did house chores. She was a sewing machinist and machine operator at a local company. Her husband, Vernon, worked odd jobs to provide for the family.

A young Elvis Presley with his parents, Vernon and Gladys Presley (R). On the left is the legendary singer kissing his mother. Photo: Bettmann, Michael Ochs Archives (modified by author)

The parents of Elvis Presley struggled to get decent jobs and lived in low-rent homes. In 1938, Vernon and his brother Travis were convicted of altering a check and served eight months in prison.

What happened to Elvis Presley's mother?

Vernon's arrest made life difficult for the family. According to Express, they lost their home, forcing Gladys and her son to move around and live with relatives. The two lived in boarding houses and moved to Memphis, Tennessee, in 1948.

They were granted a two-bedroom apartment in a public housing complex. Gladys allegedly struggled to cope with the difficult life and began to drink heavily. She developed liver problems, and her health deteriorated.

How did Elvis' mom die?

Gladys reportedly died of heart failure or cardiac arrest. She was initially diagnosed with hepatitis when her son was beginning to appear in films. Elvis' mother's death came at a time when he was drafted into the US Army and deployed in Germany.

Elvis Presley (R), with his father, Vernon (L), and mother, Gladys (C), pose for a picture in Memphis, Tennessee, during his first leave from the Army. Photo: Bettmann

When did Elvis' mom die?

Gladys's condition worsened, and Presley requested an emergency leave to visit her mother. He arrived in Memphis on 12 August 1958, but his mom passed on two days later. The ordeal broke his heart, describing his mother as his 'best girl.'

What did Elvis say at his mom's funeral?

In a statement published by All That's Interesting, Presley shared a heartfelt message at his mother's gravesite. He said,

Goodbye, darling. We loved you. Oh God, everything I have is gone. I lived my life for you. I loved you so much.

How old was Elvis when his mom died?

The legendary singer/actor was 23 years old when his mother died on 14 August 1958. According to Screen Rant, he was by then an American army officer assigned to Company A, 2d Medium Tank Battalion, 37th Armor.

E. Presley during a live performance in Nassau Coliseum on 20 July 1975. Photo: Steve Morley

Gladys died before witnessing her son rise to the top of the music industry, becoming one of the best singers in the world.

What ethnicity was Elvis' mother?

Gladys reportedly had a mixed background. She was Jewish, Cherokee native, and American Indian with French roots. Her husband Vernon was of Scottish, German, and French descent.

Elvis Presley's dad's death

Two years after his wife's demise, Vernon married his second wife, Dee Presley. They lived on the Graceland grounds until their divorce in 1977. Elvis died on 16 August 1977 at 42, while his father suffered a fatal heart attack and died on 26 June 1979.

The burial site of Minnie Mae, Elvis, Vernon, and Gladys Presley in the 'Meditation Garden' at Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee, on 3 October 2016. Photo: Raymond Boyd

Frequently asked questions

With an estate value of between $400 million and $500 million, Elvis and the Presleys continue to make headlines. Many questions like these still linger in fans' minds:

What was Gladys Presley's cause of death? She died of heart failure or cardiac arrest.

What did Elvis' mom call him? In the biographical film Elvis (1979), Gladys affectionately called his son 'Elvis Aaron' in honour of his father.

(1979), Gladys affectionately called his son 'Elvis Aaron' in honour of his father. Did Elvis have a close relationship with his mom? The two shared a strong bond and always supported each other. His first song, My Happiness, released in 1953 at 18, was a birthday gift for her mother. Her death broke his heart, leaving him grieving for years, even after marrying Priscilla Presley.

released in 1953 at 18, was a birthday gift for her mother. Her death broke his heart, leaving him grieving for years, even after marrying Priscilla Presley. Did Elvis get along with his stepmother? The singer allegedly did not get along with his stepmother, Dee Stanley. He reportedly declined to attend his father's wedding with Dee.

What was Elvis Presley's cause of death? The legendary singer died from cardiac arrest on 16 August 1977. Economic Times reported he was found lying face down on the bathroom floor of his Graceland home. Investigators discovered that he suffered chronic constipation from years of prescription drug abuse and high cholesterol gorging.

Where were the Presleys laid to rest? Gladys and her son were interred at a Memphis cemetery, but Vernon moved their bodies to Graceland in the Meditation Garden to prevent people from stealing their remains. Later, Vernon was also interred in the garden.

Elvis Presley's mom was an inspiring woman who sacrificed everything for her family and supported her son's dream. Her connection and strong bond with the legendary singer touched many hearts, serving as an example to many mothers.

