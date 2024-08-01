David and Rebecca Muir's 'wedding', relationship, and love life

Not many siblings are honoured to have the media trip over themselves for scoops on their personal and professional lives. Only the latter happened at David and Rebecca Muir's wedding. The former is yet to be married, and there has been speculation about his sexual orientation.

David is one of America's most celebrated journalists; his sister used the former's fame to start a lucrative business for herself. Despite the interest in David and Rebecca Muir's married relationship, the duo kept it on a low profile.

Rumours about David and Rebecca Muir's wedding

Although most people often think that the personal lives of David and Rebecca Muir are the same, this can be no further from the truth. They have their individual lives and are only close like most siblings are expected to be. While the latter is married, David and Rebecca Muir's wedding pictures are unavailable.

Is David Muir married?

According to The Things, David Muir's wife's title is still up for grabs as he is unmarried. This is despite his involvement and speculation about his romance with love interests from both genders. However, there have been rumours that he secretly married Sean Ashby.

Is David Muir gay?

The television host, David Muir's sexual orientation has not been confirmed, and he has neither confirmed nor denied it. Allegedly, it is true that he has been seen with other men in supposed romantic moments.

About David Muir's relationship rumours

Though David Muir has kept his romantic side away from the peering eyes of the public, there are numerous rumours about his romantic relationships. Below are some of David Muir's relationships that have caught media attention:

Kate Dries

Kate writes for Jezebel and caused a considerable stir in the media in 2015 when she wrote an article titled Report Indicates My Boyfriend David Muir Is a Monster. The piece was meant to be a satire with a sprinkle of comical commentary, implying a romance between her and Muir.

It featured personal stories and hinted at a romantic relationship. However, the journalist has neither addressed nor confirmed romantic involvement with Dries. The silence left the situation ambiguous, leading to continued speculation about the truth of their relationship.

Kelly Ripa

David Muir's camaraderie with Kelly Ripa has continually sparked speculation. Their close relationship is highlighted by routine interactions and public displays of affection, leading to inquiries about something more. Kelly Ripa even lauded David in her book Live Wire, describing him as morally upright.

Muir and Ripa have, however, insisted that their association is purely nonsexual. Ripa is married to Mark Consuelos, and they have been seen vacationing together. After returning from one of their trips, David had the following to say, as Hello Magazine captured:

I think it's good that it's aches and pains week because honestly, it sounds funner than it is, but when you go on vacation with these two - the two fittest people on the planet - you then go into recovery for about three of four weeks, so I'm just starting to feel better again.

Amy Robach

Gossip about a romance between David Muir and Amy Robach emerged from their closeness as work colleagues. They have been sighted relaxing together at work and off-screen but she maintained that her relationship with David is strictly professional.

Sean Ashby

Rumours have connected David Muir with Sean Ashby, the managing director of AussieBum, the swimwear brand. Reports suggested that the two might be in a romance or that he is already David Muir's spouse. However, these speculations are unconfirmed, as neither party has publicly addressed their relationship status.

Gio Benitez

Speculation about David Muir and Gio Benitez dating arose from their closeness as ABC News employees. Observers remarked that they often appeared together at social events and posted pictures on social media, which fueled rumours of a relationship.

Benitez is openly gay but tied the knot with Tommy DiDario in 2016. This has since dispelled speculations of a possible involvement with Muir.

Who is Rebecca Muir's partner?

She is married to Richard Malcolm, a general manager at the Mirbeau Inn and Spa in Skaneateles, New York. So, as The Medium published, Rebecca Muir is not David Muir's lover but his blood sister.

Rebecca is a skilled makeup artist. She lives in Borodino, New York, with her husband and their four children: Finan, Brahm, Morel, and Beryl.

As a devoted mother, she is passionate about grooming her tomato farm while maintaining a low-profile family life.

David Muir's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the journalist is worth $25 million. He receives an annual salary of $8 million as an ABC News employee. His $7 million home on New York's Skaneateles Lake is a testament to his immense wealth.

Frequently asked questions

David and Rebecca Muir are siblings whose relationship has often sparked questions. Some of them and the best answers available are these:

How old is Rebecca Muir? Her exact age is unknown, but she is allegedly in her 50s; she was born in the early 1970s.

Her exact age is unknown, but she is allegedly in her 50s; she was born in the early 1970s. Is David Muir related to John Muir? The two are not genealogically related and have only their last names in common.

Although David and Rebecca Muir's wedding is a hot topic, only the sister has experienced the feeling of tying the knot with a loved one. David, on the other hand, lives an evasive life when it comes to romance, and this has not helped the gossip about his sexual orientation.

