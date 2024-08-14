Who is Mark Putnam's current wife after Kathy Putnam's death?

Many years have passed since the unfortunate incidents involving Mark Putnam, which resulted in his imprisonment. Despite the long time, the internet is still curious about his personal life. Among others is his current wife after his first wife died in 1998 while he was still in prison.

Former FBI agent Mark Putnam. Photo: @JD_Cashless on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Mark Putnam is infamous as the first FBI agent convicted of murder. He started his journey into the bureau by passing through the FBI academy and graduated in October 1986. He became a felon after he admitted to the killing of his lover, Susan Daniels Smith.

Profile summary

Full name Mark Steven Putnam Gender Male Date of birth 4 July 1959 Age 65 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Coventry, Connecticut, United States Current residence Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Father Walter Putnam Mother Barbara Putnam Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Ex-wife Late Kathy Putnam Children 2 Education University of Tampa, FBI Academy Profession Former FBI agent, personal fitness trainer

Who is Mark Putnam?

Mark Steven Putnam was an American criminologist and the oldest of three children. He was born in Coventry, Connecticut, United States and completed his education at the University of Tampa and FBI Academy. Mark Putnam's parents are Walter and Barbara. His father, Walter, was a truck driver, and his mother was a full-time housewife.

Interestingly, Mark Putnam's FBI career began in 1987. However, he was arrested and later convicted for the murder of Susan Daniels Smith, which took place on 8 June 1989.

Five facts about Mark Putnam. Photo: @Murderwithmyhusband on YouTube (Modified by editor)

Source: Original

Who is Mark Putnam's late wife?

The former FBI agent's wife was Kathy Putnam, the daughter of a wealthy real estate agent. He married her shortly after completing his education at the FBI Academy. She remained committed to her husband after his murder conviction until she developed a drinking problem, resulting in the degeneration of her health.

As TV Crimesky published, Kathy was later found dead by her daughter, Danielle, after she suffered a heart attack and organ failure resulting from alcohol abuse.

Who is Mark Putnam married to now?

His new wife's identity is private. He has kept much of his family affairs, including his wife and children, away from the media. But it is confirmed that he has remarried.

Mark Putnam and Susan Smith's murder case

As published on Amazon, Mark Putnam and Susan Smith met in 1987 after he was assigned his first investigation case in Pikeville, Kentucky. She came into the picture to help solve the case and earn extra cash.

After solving the case, the duo became involved in a romantic relationship. Mark did not want any scandal to affect his career and family, so he ended the relationship by applying for a transfer from Kentucky to Florida.

From Ken Silva's tweet, when Mark returned to Kentucky for an unrelated investigation, trouble started when Susan Smith informed him of her pregnancy. On 8 June 1989, when she was murdered, they were in Mark's rental car when an argument and threats ensued, leading to the former FBI agent strangling Susan Smith.

After failing a lie detection test in 1990, he confessed to the crime and led the authorities to the body. After the whole trial, the Tampa Bay Times had this to report on Mark Putnam's brother, Tim, saying;

I think the reason he doesn't call me, I think he's embarrassed, not really proud about what he did or where he is. He's doing okay, considering. My mother's been out to visit him. He's definitely in prison. We don't want to make a secret about it, but we prefer not to bring it out. I just wish it would all die down. The family's been through a lot this past year.

How much time did Mark Putnam get?

The former criminologist received a 16-year sentence after he helped in the case and was allowed to plead guilty, according to the NY Times. However, he did not spend all his 16-year sentence as he was released after ten years in prison because of good behaviour.

Mark, his late wife Kathy, their daughter, and the late Susan Smith. Photo: @southfriedtruth on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Where is Mark Putnam now?

Mark Putnam today lives in Georgia after his release in 2000 at age 41. He works as a fitness trainer and is known for being likeable. He also consulted for a 2016 movie based on the murder of Susan Smith, Above Suspicion.

Frequently asked questions

Since Mark's unwholesome attitude came to the limelight, several questions have been raised about him. Below are some of them and the best available answers

Where does Mark Putnam live in Georgia? He lives in Lincolnton, Georgia, United States. He moved there after spending a little time in Florida after his release from incarceration of ten years.

He lives in Lincolnton, Georgia, United States. He moved there after spending a little time in Florida after his release from incarceration of ten years. Is Mark Putnam alive? He is alive. The last time he appeared publicly, he was a personal trainer and consulted for a movie.

He is alive. The last time he appeared publicly, he was a personal trainer and consulted for a movie. Who is Mark Putnam's daughter? Danielle Putnam was born to Mark and his late wife in 1988.

Danielle Putnam was born to Mark and his late wife in 1988. Who is Susan Smith's killer? Her lover, former FBI agent Mark Putnam, killed her. She served as his informant before they became lovers.

Her lover, former FBI agent Mark Putnam, killed her. She served as his informant before they became lovers. Who is the wife of Mark Putnam? His current wife's identity is anonymous.

The murder story of Susan Smith involving FBI agent Mark Putnam has still piqued the interest of many. People are eager to know the whereabouts and life story of the agent after spending time in jail. It is said that Putnam is a repented man who is a good community member.

