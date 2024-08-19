Who was Ritchie Valens' brother? All about Bob Morales

Bob Morales is more than just Ritchie Valens' brother, as most people are apt to refer to him. His life is a storybook of struggle, passion, and resilience. As their parents were poor, he had to step in as his younger sibling's protector early on in life.

Late Ritchie Valens and his brother, Bob Morales. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives on Getty Images, @iKaptainKush on X (modified by author)

When Ritchie Valens' hit songs, such as La Bamba and Donna, shot him into the limelight, things changed for the family. Bob Morales and Ritchie Valens' lives were interwoven, and the latter's death in a 1959 plane crash led to woes.

Profile summary

Full name Bob Morales Best known as Ritchie Valens' brother Gender Male Date of birth 9 March 1937 Zodiac sign Pisces Date of death 15 September 2018 Age at death 81 years old Place of birth Los Angeles, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity American Mother Concepcion Valenzuela Siblings Ritchie Valens, Mario Ramirez, Connie, Irma Marital status Married Wives Rosie Caballero (till 1970s), Joanie Morales (1979-till death) Profession Musician, singer, songwriter

Who was Ritchie Valens' brother?

Bob Morales is best known as rock legend Ritchie Valens' older brother. He was born in Los Angeles on 9 March 1937 to Concepcion Valenzuela. During his challenging days, Ritchie Valens' brother Bob made a name for himself from Pacoima to Northern California.

As published in Daily News, his family migrated and worked temporarily in San Jose agricultural camps in the 1950s. There, they picked produce and loaded them onto trucks.

Bob had a brother, Ritchie, with whom they shared a close bond, though they were born to different fathers. Ritchie Valens, born Richard Steven Valenzuela, was an American guitarist, singer, and songwriter reputed as the forefather of the Chicano rock movement.

Fast facts on Bob Morales. Photo: @grecomeco23 on X (modified by author)

What happened to the brother of Ritchie Valens?

Bob became a substance abuser and suffered from depression following the death of his younger brother in 1959.

As published on Ritchie Valens' website, his brother, Ritchie, alongside his group members, Buddy Holly and the Big Bopper, went on the Winter Dance Party tour before their plane crashed after performing at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa.

How old was Bob Morales when he died?

He passed away at the age of 81 on 15 September 2018. From what The Mercury News published, Bob Morales' cause of death was because he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and had multiple remissions, which ran for several years.

Did Bob Morales have kids?

He reportedly fathered ten children with various partners, according to Voice of Monterey Bay, though some other sites claimed he had seven children.

Nevertheless, Bob Morales' young children extolled their father, speaking of his complex, caring, and volatile character.

Bob Morales' daughter, Bly, often told stories of her father's tough love, abuse of substance, and eventual sobriety.

What happened to Bob Morales' wife Rosie?

Rosie Morales' relationship with the legend failed because of several abuses. Their relationship was ridden with misunderstanding and eventually ended in divorce.

Bob Morales and a fan. Photo: @remezcla, @mrbigsandy on Instagram (modified by author)

Bob Morales' first wife was instrumental, particularly following Ritchie's death. Rosie lived considerably away from the public following their split, the fame she got from being depicted in La Bamba notwithstanding. Esai Morales also played Bob in La Bamba.

What happened to Donna after Ritchie Valens died?

The thought that Ritchie could not propose to her until his death was a bit painful, but she had to move on despite being only 15 years old when he died. She married and raised a family but also occasionally speaks of her relationship with Ritchie and how his death affected her.

Sharing her thoughts after Ritchie's demise, as captured on Ritchie Valens' official website, she said the following:

Ritchie was my first true love and my first experience losing someone I loved. Ritchie was a truly good guy; kind and polite. He liked to dress well and always look good. I still remember his aftershave, “Old Spice.” Ritchie spoke often about his family. He wanted to buy his mom a home. Ritchie’s mom and I grew close.

Before his death, Ritchie wrote the famous song, Donna, as a tribute to his high school sweetheart, Donna Ludwig. The song was released nationally in late October 1959.

Who inherited Ritchie Valens' money?

His inheritance was controlled by his family, especially his mother and siblings. This was because, as noted by Neal Law Firm, he was legally unable to execute a will until his death.

His record executive, Bob Keane, owned the rights to his music, as per the contract he signed, leaving the singer's family with only a fraction of his music royalties. His mother got some payments, even though the publishing rights to Valens' songs should revert to her at the end of 1987.

Bob Morales' net worth

His exact net worth is unknown. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, his brother Ritchie Valens' net worth was around $500,000.

Frequently asked questions

Bob Morales' story is sensational and has drawn several inquiries. Below are some of the questions most fans asked and the best answers:

Did Bob Morales marry Rosie? In real life, Bob Morales and Rosie married and had children together.

In real life, Bob Morales and Rosie married and had children together. Is Bob Morales still alive? He passed away in 2018 at 81 years old.

He passed away in 2018 at 81 years old. How old was Ritchie Valens when he died? He was 17 years old at the time of his passing.

He was 17 years old at the time of his passing. How much money did Ritchie Valens make? According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth was around $500,000.

Despite his struggles, Ritchie Valens' brother, Bob Morales, has been described as a man whose personal demons were abated by sheer grit. Family and friends remember him as a brother, a father, and a husband.

