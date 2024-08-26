Who is Susan Mikula? Meet Rachel Maddow's longtime partner

Rachel Maddow has registered as an iconic television news program host and liberal political commentator. The Emmy Award-winner hosts the Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC. As an author, she is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Drift and Blowout. But who is the show host's partner? Read on to learn more about Susan Mikula.

Susan Mikula is best known for being the longtime partner of American MSNBC host Rachel Maddow. The duo has been together for two decades. Their life together is marked by unwavering support for each other and shared experiences tested by challenging times and ill health.

Profile summary

Full name Susan Mikula Gender Female Date of birth 7 March 1958 Age 66 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth New Jersey, United States Current residence Rural Western Massachusetts and New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Gay Relationship status Married Partner Rachel Maddow Education Hampshire College, Amherst, Massachusetts, United States Profession Photographer, artist

Who is Rachel Maddow's partner?

She is an artist and photographer born in New Jersey. Young Susan Mikula relocated to New Hampshire and studied at Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts.

How old is Rachel Maddow's partner?

As of 2024, the girlfriend of Rachel Maddow, Susan Mikula, is 66 years of age. She was born on 7 March 1958.

What does Susan Mikula do?

While living in New Hampshire, Rachel Maddow's wife/partner developed an interest in art and photography and developed her skills. Her career journey is characterised by a unique approach that employs vintage techniques. She is attributed as one who appreciates traditional art forms, which, in a way, sets her apart from a time dominated by digital media art.

She had a breakthrough in the art industry in 1998 when she debuted a solo exhibition. Her display of large-scale digital Duraflex prints at the New York State House was a turning point in her career.

As published on her official website, her works are in private collections in the United States and Europe. Some are also found in the Permanent Collection of the US Embassy, Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, Art in Embassies, US Department of State.

How did Rachel Maddow meet Susan Mikula?

Susan Mikula and Rachel Maddow met when Mikula hired Maddow to work on her yard in 1999. At the time, the political commentator was working on her doctoral dissertation and taking odd jobs to supplement her efforts.

The couple fell in love with each other and had their first date at Ladies Day on the Range, which the National Rifle Association of America hosted. Maddow disclosed to The New Yorker that their love was a love at first sight case. In her words, she said the following:

It was very Desperate Housewives, I know that people don't believe in love at first sight. It was absolutely love at first sight. Bluebirds and comets and stars. It was absolutely a hundred percent clear.

Is Rachel Maddow married to Susan Mikula?

The lovebirds are not legally married despite being partners for over 20 years. So, contrary to what many think, Susan Mikula and Rachel Maddow's wedding has yet to happen.

What is the age difference between Rachel Maddow and her partner?

Rachel Maddow and Susan Mikula's age difference is 15. Rachel was born on 1 April 1973, making her 51 in 2024.

What happened to Rachel Maddow and Susan Mikula's relationship?

The lovebirds have faced public criticism because of their relationship but remained committed to each other. Besides, Maddow suffered cyclic depression for a long time, while her partner suffered from COVID-19 infection. At some point, they thought the infection might kill Susan.

Recalling her experience in an interview with Today, Maddow said the following:

I was trying to take care of her from afar without being able to physically be with her...She's on her own, getting sicker and sicker, and we're monitoring her as close as we can and I basically just FaceTimed with her 24 hours a day for the whole time she was super sick. It was really, really scary. I feel like I'll never be the same again having been through that scare.

Susan Mikula's net worth

It is not public knowledge what her current net worth is. But, according to Celebrity Net Worth, her partner Rachel Maddow is worth $35 million.

Frequently asked questions

Susan Mikula and Rachel Maddow have fanned their relationship's flame for over two decades. Here are some questions people ask about the couple and the best answers.

Who is Rachel Maddow's daughter? Rachel has not given birth or adopted a child.

Rachel has not given birth or adopted a child. Who is Rachel Maddow married to? She is unmarried despite being in a relationship with Susan Mikula.

She is unmarried despite being in a relationship with Susan Mikula. Does Rachel Maddow have a child? Maddow does not have a child.

Maddow does not have a child. What nationality is Susan Mikula? She is an American national born in New Jersey.

She is an American national born in New Jersey. Where does Susan Mikula live? She lives in Western Massachusetts and New York City with her partner.

She lives in Western Massachusetts and New York City with her partner. Is Rachel Maddow married? Rachel has yet to marry her girlfriend.

Susan Mikula is an accomplished artist and photographer. However, her popularity as MSNBC host Rachel Maddow's partner generates much curiosity. Despite their age difference, the couple has been in a mutually supportive relationship since 1999.

