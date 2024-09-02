Meet Alex Albon's girlfriend: Lily Muni He, the stunning golf star

Alex Albon is a Thai-British racing driver competing in F1 for Williams Racing. But beyond the steering wheels, he is known for displaying couple goals online with his partner, Lily Muni He. How much do you know about Alex Albon's girlfriend, the lady who raced his heart and swept him off his feet?

Muni He during the final round of the 2024 Portland Classic (L). Alex and Lily at the Silverstone Circuit in 2024 (R). Photo: Alika Jenner, Kym Illman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lily Muni He is a Chinese professional golfer who plays on the LPGA Tour. While her golfing achievements are noteworthy, Muni’s relationship with Albon often turns heads. Their online PDA and joint appearances in events have solidified their status as a sports power couple. Find out more about He’s personal and professional life.

Lily Muni He’s profile summary

Full name Muni He Nickname Lily Gender Female Date of birth 17 June 1999 Age 25 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Chengdu, Sichuan, China Nationality Chinese Alma mater Torrey Pines High School, University of Southern California Height 5’4’’ (163 cm) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status In a relationship Boyfriend Alex Albon Father Nong He Profession Golfer Net worth Between $1 million and $5 million Social media Instagram

Who is Alex Albon's girlfriend, Lily Muni He?

Lily Muni gives good meaning to the famous phrase, ‘’Behind every successful man is a woman.’’ Her support for Alex's racing career is unmatched. On 23 March 2024, He celebrated her boyfriend on his birthday via an Instagram post that read:

Happy birthday, my silly boy!

Alex Albon and Lily Muni during the 2024 F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco. Photo: Vince Mignott

Source: Original

But besides her high-profile relationship, the professional golfer also has a lot going on for herself. She has signed endorsement deals with WeChat and Nike.

How old is Lily Muni He?

Muni (25 years old as of 2024) was born on 17 June 1999 in Chengdu, Sichuan, China. However, her family relocated to Vancouver and, later, San Diego. Before she decided to pursue golf professionally, Lily spent a year at the University of Southern California, majoring in communications.

Who are Lily Muni He’s parents?

Lily Muni He’s dad, Nong He, is a hotelier and restauranteur. He introduced her to golf at a young age, and by age 5, she was already playing competitively. During a 2024 interview with Uneekor, Lily highlighted her dad’s input to her successful golfing career, saying:

Like most junior golfers, my father is a great golfer. He was obsessed with golf at the time of my birth, so I was on the golf course before I could even walk.

In April 2021, she posted a picture of her dad carrying her and one where he was carrying her on his back as a child. Lily captioned the Instagram post:

Golfing together with my dad for the first time in 15 years. Thank you for introducing me to this sport.

Lily Muni He during the 2022 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix practice at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: David J. Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Although He often acknowledges her father for the golfer she is today, she remains tight-lipped about her mother. It is, therefore, difficult to unravel the identity of the woman who birthed her.

Lily Muni He and Alex Albon’s love story

The duo’s relationship has captured attention in the sports and entertainment spheres. Not only do they reflect a healthy relationship, but they also travel around the globe together.

How did Alex Albon and Lily He meet?

Albon and He started following each other on Instagram in 2019. At the time, she had watched the Williams driver in season 1 of Drive to Survive.

They bonded over their interest in each other’s profession. In February 2021, Lily revealed interesting facts about their relationship onset while speaking to Golfweek.

We started talking on the phone. Both of us were rookies in 2019, and I thought that was extremely cool. Eventually, he attended an event in the States. After that, Alex and his friend vacationed in Los Angeles, and that is how we met.

How long have Alex and Lily been together?

Lily Muni He and Alex Albon have been together since 2019. They regularly upload their romantic moments on Instagram. On 19 June 2023, He celebrated a milestone in her boyfriend’s career via a post that read:

I feel lucky to be present as all your hard work pays off. I am so proud of you.

Alex Albon and Lily Muni He during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit in 2024. Photo: Mark Thompson

Source: Getty Images

Lily Muni He’s career

In 2015, Muni won the Polo Junior Classic. She also qualified for the US Women’s Open that same year. He began playing professionally in December 2017, bagging her first Symetra Tour win during the 2018 Prasco Charity Championship.

In November 2019, she secured her 2020 LPGA Tour membership after winning the eighth-round LPGA Q-Series. In an interview with Grazia, Lily disclosed the reasons she loves golf, stating:

Being on the golf course by myself is therapeutic. In a fast-paced world, this sport brings me back to being in the present moment.

What is Muni He's net worth?

Although exact figures on Lily’s net worth remain unknown, Fan Arch estimates her worth to be between $1 million and $5 million. This takes into account her golf earnings and lucrative endorsement deals.

FAQs

Golfer Lily He’s celebrity status means her personal life details are always subject to public scrutiny. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

What nationality is Lily Muni He?

He was born in Chengdu, Sichuan, China, to Chinese parents. Therefore, she holds Chinese nationality.

Lily Muni He and Alex Albon during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit in 2023. Photo: Clive Mason

Source: Getty Images

How tall is Lily Muni He?

Lily Muni He stands 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) tall. She features dark brown hair and eyes.

Alex Albon's girlfriend, Lily Muni He, has been his greatest supporter since they started dating in 2019. The pair often graces red carpet events, mirroring their shared love for the glamorous and competitive side of professional sports.

READ ALSO: Ally Lotti's new boyfriend: Who is Carter Jamison and how they fell in love

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Ally Lotti's love life. The internet sensation was previously linked to rapper Juice Wrld.

Lotti's relationship with her new boyfriend, digital marketing expert Carter Jamison, garnered attention mainly because he is 10 years younger than her. Check the article for more about Ally's new boyfriend.

Source: Briefly News