Inside Kalen DeBoer's family: Meet the people behind the football coach

Kalen DeBoer is an American football coach who is the head coach for the University of Alabama. He is widely recognised for his outstanding coaching prowess and innovative offensive strategies. Despite the accolades, the sportsman attributes his success to his wife and two kids. Here is everything to know about Kalen DeBoer's family.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer during SEC Football Media Days in 2024 (L). The DeBoer familly (R). Photo: @alexisdeboer on Instagram, Tim Warner via Getty Images (modified by author)

The DeBoer family narrative extends far beyond Kalen’s triumphant coaching career; it is a testament to the enduring strength of familial connections and shared aspirations. The coach’s wife and children have learned to navigate the challenges of DeBoer’s profession, including long hours, pressure to perform, and constant relocation.

Kalen DeBoer's profile summary

Full name Kalen Douglas DeBoer Gender Male Date of birth 24 October 1974 Age 49 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Milbank, South Dakota, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Milbank High School Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Nicole Tendler Children 2 (Avery and Alexis DeBoer) Mother Phylis Waterfall Profession Football coach Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Kalen DeBoer's family

Like most successful coaches, Kalen has a strong support system. During a May 2024 interview on The Paul Finebaum Show, he acknowledged his wife’s input in making him the man he is today.

I have the best wife in the world. She is fantastic at getting everything in order.

Kalen DeBoer's daughters, Alexis and Avery, posing for a photo with their dad. Photo: @kalendeboer on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is Kalen DeBoer's wife?

Nicole DeBoer (46 years old as of 2023) was born in 1978 in Sioux Falls, Dakota, USA. Her parents are Lori and Terry Tendler. From a young age, she had a deep passion for basketball.

This led her to enrol at Augustana University, where Nicole graduated with a degree in fitness management in 2001. During her campus days, she showcased her athletic prowess as the university's basketball team member.

Although Nicole’s professional journey may not have extended beyond her role as a dedicated homemaker, her sports background has been a valuable addition to her marriage to Kalen.

How did Kalen DeBoer meet his wife?

According to EssentiallySports, the duo’s love story began in the summer of 2000 when Kalen worked as an offensive coordinator at the University of Falls. Their connection was instant, described by both as love at first sight.

They exchanged nuptials on 29 December 2001 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, with Reverend Don Lehmann officiating their union. While speaking on The Paul Finebaum Show, Kalen revealed how his wife has always had his back, saying:

My wife and I have been married for 22 years. You can only do this job with someone who supports you and allows you to pour yourself into these young players, a staff, and a program.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer during the 2024 CFP National Championship game against the Michigan Wolverines at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Who are Kalen DeBoer's kids?

Nicole and Kalen have two children. Their oldest daughter, Alexis, is in the athletic footsteps of her parents. She joined the University of Washington’s softball program in 2023 as an infielder. She previously played for the Bellevue High softball team.

The couple’s lastborn child, Avery, enjoys horseback riding. On 26 September 2023, Kalen celebrated his two kids on National Daughters Day via an Instagram post that read:

I am lucky to have two amazing daughters. I love you both!

Despite their dad’s prominence, Kalen DeBoer's daughters avoid the limelight. However, they frequently attend his football matches.

Who is Kalen DeBoer?

DeBoer made his career debut in 1992, playing at Western Washington University. However, he soon transitioned to coaching.

From 2005 to 2009, Kalen was the head football coach at the University of Sioux Falls. In 2020, he assumed the same role at Fresno State, where he only coached for a year. From 2022 to 2023, Douglas was the head coach at the University of Washington.

Alexis DeBoer at a photoshoot (L). Kalen Deboer during a 2023 game between the Washington Huskies and the USC Trojans (R). Photo: Jordon Kelly

His record as head coach is 105-12. Some of his accolades include three NAIA Football National Championships at Sioux Falls.

Kalen DeBoer’s bio summary

Kalen (aged 49 as of 2024) was born on 24 October 1974 in Milbank, South Dakota, USA. Regarding his education, the sportsman graduated from Milbank High School. In 1998, Douglas graduated with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Sioux Falls.

Who are Kalen DeBoer’s parents?

The football coach and his two siblings were single-handedly raised by their mother, Phylis Waterfall. She worked at a drugstore. According to AP News, DeBoer once narrated how he grew up, saying:

Our situation forced me to grow up quickly. However, I did not feel as if I was missing something. Although sometimes things were hard, I always felt loved and safe. This part of my journey is what made me who I am today.

The identity of Kalen DeBoer’s father remains a mystery, making it difficult to establish whether he is still alive.

FAQs

With Kalen DeBoer’s career achievements, it is only natural for his fans to be curious about his personal life, including his family. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

Where did Kalen DeBoer grow up?

DeBoer grew up in Milbank. Although a single parent raised him, he overcame his childhood struggles to become a successful football coach.

Who are Kalen DeBoer’s siblings?

The South Dakota native has two siblings, a brother and a sister. Both prefer to maintain private lifestyles away from their brother’s popularity.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer during a 2024 kickoff against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Photo: Brandon Sumrall

What is Kalen DeBoer’s net worth?

According to ClutchPoints, the coach is worth $5 million. He reportedly bags $10 million annually from the 8-year $87 million deal he inked with the University of Alabama in 2024.

Are Cole and Kalen DeBoer related?

Although Kalen and American TV personality Cole share the same surname, they do not have any familial connections or historical ties.

Kalen DeBoer’s family is the force that propels the sportsman to greatness. His wife and two daughters support his every career move and are confident in his abilities as a dad and a coach.

