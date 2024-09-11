Is Roman Reigns related to The Rock? Facts you should know

For many years, WWE has showcased the dominance of the Anoa'i family, producing icons like The Rock and Roman Reigns. Though often portrayed as a family in WWE, their legendary dynasty does share a storied lineage with figures like Yokozuna, Rikishi, and Umaga. But is Roman Reigns related to The Rock, or is their relationship fiction?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns during the WWE Wrestlemania XL Kickoff in Las Vegas, NV. Photo: Louis Grasse/PXimages/Icon Sportswire (modified by author)

At the WrestleMania 40 kickoff event, The Rock and Roman Reigns were set to finalise their main event match. During the show, The Rock revealed the importance of their clash by showcasing their Bloodline family tree. This leaves the WWE Universe stunned by the deep familial connection, with many asking whether Dwayne Johnson is related to Roman Reigns.

Is Roman Reigns related to The Rock?

Their relationship is rooted in a profound yet complex familial and professional connection. Here are five key facts:

Facts about The Rock and Roman Reigns. Photo: Louis Grasse/PXimages/Icon Sportswire on Getty Images (modified by author)

1. The Rock and Roman Reigns connect through Samoan practice

The pair are not biologically related but connected through a traditional Samoan practice. Their grandfathers, Peter Maivia and Amituana'i Anoa'i performed a "blood oath" ceremony, establishing a strong bond of brotherhood. This ceremony, known worldwide for forging close ties, linked their families beyond mere friendship.

In a 2021 interview with the New York Post, Dwayne Johnson spoke warmly about "The Big Dog," noting their close relationship. He mentioned:

I'm very close with Roman, obviously. We talk about this all the time. I always continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills. I think he's doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow.

2. They are third-generation cousins

According to Essentially Sports, the WWE wrestlers superstars hail from a storied family, with their legacies intertwined as third-generation cousins. The Rock's father, Rocky Johnson, married Ata Maivia, the adopted daughter of Peter Maivia, inspiring his ring name, Rocky Maivia.

Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief, born Leati Joseph Anoa'i, is the son of Sika Anoa'i, a vital member of The Wild Samoans. Their grandfathers, Peter Maivia and Amituana'i Anoa'i, were influential figures in professional wrestling, linking their remarkable family heritage.

The Rock and Roman Reigns at T-Mobile Arena. Photo: Louis Grasse/PXimages/Icon Sportswire

3. They share the Anoa'i family legacy

Both wrestlers are part of the illustrious Anoa'i family, known for producing numerous WWE stars. According to Treemily, in addition to The Rock's cousin Roman Reigns, the WWE legend's family includes Rikishi, Umaga, Yokozuna, and The Usos.

Additionally, the Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika Anoa'i) and Rosey are part of this influential lineage, significantly contributing to WWE's rich history.

4. They have other extended family connections

The Anoa'i dynasty extends beyond direct relatives to include notable wrestlers such as Nia Jax, Tamina, and Naomi. According to Sportskeeda, Nia Jax, a second cousin once removed from The Rock, is linked through his mother's side.

Tamina and Naomi are also closely related. Naomi's marriage to Jimmy Uso further connected her to Roman Reigns' family, integrating her into his family tree.

Dwayne Johnson at the Walt Disney Studios Presentation in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: David Becker/WireImage

Frequently asked questions

The Rock and Roman Reigns are two of the best wrestlers in WWE, and their success is partly due to their prominent family legacies. Here are some questions about their familial ties, along with the best answers provided:

Are The Rock and Roman Reigns blood-related? They are not.

They are not. Are The Rock and Roman Reigns cousins? The WWE superstars are considered cousins, but they are not biologically related.

The WWE superstars are considered cousins, but they are not biologically related. How are the Rock and Roman Reigns related? They share a familial bond through their Samoan heritage and are part of the Anoa'i wrestling dynasty.

They share a familial bond through their Samoan heritage and are part of the Anoa'i wrestling dynasty. Is Dwayne Johnson related to Roman Reigns? They are not related but sometimes refer to each other as cousins.

They are not related but sometimes refer to each other as cousins. Who is Roman Reigns related to? The Tribal Chief has ties with many, including The Rock, Rikishi, Umaga, Yokozuna, and notable members of the Anoa'i family.

The Tribal Chief has ties with many, including The Rock, Rikishi, Umaga, Yokozuna, and notable members of the Anoa'i family. Is Dwayne Johnson related to The Bloodline? Dwayne Johnson is connected to The Bloodline through his Samoan heritage and ties with the Anoa'i family.

Dwayne Johnson is connected to The Bloodline through his Samoan heritage and ties with the Anoa'i family. Is The Rock related to the Usos? The WWE legend is related to The Usos as they are part of the extended Anoa'i family and are his cousins.

The WWE legend is related to The Usos as they are part of the extended Anoa'i family and are his cousins. Is Nia Jax related to Roman Reigns? She is a cousin to Roman Reigns, both members of the prominent Anoa'i wrestling family.

She is a cousin to Roman Reigns, both members of the prominent Anoa'i wrestling family. What wrestlers are related to The Rock? Besides The Rock's 'cousin' Roman Reigns, the WWE legend's family includes Rikishi, Umaga, Yokozuna, and The Usos.

Besides The Rock's 'cousin' Roman Reigns, the WWE legend's family includes Rikishi, Umaga, Yokozuna, and The Usos. Are Roman Reigns and the Usos blood-related? They are blood relatives, being first cousins in the Anoa'i family.

Is Roman Reigns related to The Rock? While WWE has portrayed them as cousins, their connection is more complex. Their grandfathers were closely related, linking them through the Anoa'i family. Despite the nuances, both continue to represent their legendary wrestling royalty proudly.

