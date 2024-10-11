Justin Chien's wife, age, height, weight, and net worth: full bio

Justin Chien is a prominent Taiwanese American actor, film producer and writer. He is widely recognised for being featured in films like The Brothers Sun (2024), Sun Moon (2023) and Century Egg (2024). As his career rises, fans are eager to know more about his personal life, particularly his wife. Discover everything we know about who Justin Chien’s wife is.

The Taiwanese American actor made his debut in the film industry in 2015 in Minolta. Before his film industry success, he appeared in various childhood advertisements, with his trajectory marked by standout performances. Discover who Justin Chien's wife is, his career and his personal life.

Justin Chien’s profile summary

Full name Justin Chien Gender Male Date of birth 4 January 1996 Age 28 years old (as of October 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Taiwan, China Current residence United States of America Nationality Taiwanese American Ethnicity Asian Sexuality Straight Height 5'11” (180 cm) Weight 171 lbs (78 kgs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Carl Chien Mother Virginia Hu Siblings 3 Relationship status Single University University of Southern California Profession Actor, Producer, Writer Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram

Who is Justin Chien’s wife?

As of 2024, the actor Chien is single, with no public information about a wife or girlfriend. The prominent actor prefers keeping his personal life away from the spotlight.

Where is Justin Chien from?

Justin Chien hails from Taiwan, China. His journey to Hollywood began when his family moved to Los Angeles. The Brothers Sun star attended the University of Southern California, where he honed his acting craft.

Who are Justin Chien’s parents?

The Taiwanese American actor's father, Carl Chien, is a prominent CEO at JPMorgan, while his mother, Virginia Hu, is a successful businesswoman and an actress who speaks five languages. Justin has three siblings: Darren, Christen, and Fred.

Career

Following his roles in several notable films and works, including Continuum and Fine China, which earned nominations and enhanced his storytelling prowess, Justin's luck shone in 2024.

He achieved a significant breakthrough in his career with his role in The Brothers Sun, where he portrayed a character named Charles "Chairleg" Sun.

On 2 March 2024, the actor thanked all his fans for supporting The Brothers Sun TV show. He said,

Thank you for riding with us on this labor of love. It will take some time to digest this news, but I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your love and support for the show. It fills me with so much joy knowing that the show resonated with so many people. Your love made all of our collective work, sacrifices, and heartache, worth it.

According to his IMDb profile, the actor has been featured in over fifteen movies and TV shows, including the ones highlighted below.

Film/TV show Role Year The Order Zhao 2021 Minolta Justin 2015 Cyclists Danny 2016 Reverallium Kai 2017 Pool Boy Jake 2021 Two Sides: Unfaithful Mikey 2021 Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase Allen 2021 Kodama Justin 2023 Sun Moon Horace 2023 Century Egg Daniel 2024

What is Justin Chien’s net worth?

According to Medium and Xclusiveloaded News, Justin Chien’s net worth is $1 million. His income is primarily derived from his acting career, with additional earnings from his work as a producer and writer.

Frequently asked questions about Justin Chien

Justin Chien’s popularity in the gambling industry has constantly attracted interest in his personal life. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

Who is Justin Chien? He is a Taiwanese-American actor best known for his role in Netflix’s series The Recruit.

He is a Taiwanese-American actor best known for his role in Netflix’s series The Recruit. How old is Justin Chien? His age is 28 years as of 2024. He was born on 4 January 1996, making him a Capricorn.

His age is 28 years as of 2024. He was born on 4 January 1996, making him a Capricorn. How tall is Justin Chien? The Taiwanese American actor is 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) tall and weighs approximately 171 pounds (78 kg).

The Taiwanese American actor is 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) tall and weighs approximately 171 pounds (78 kg). When did Justin Chien start his acting career? The actor officially began in 2019, appearing in short films and minor TV roles.

Justin Chien's wife remains a private figure, as the actor has kept his personal life out of the public eye. While fans are curious about his relationship, the actor prefers to focus on his career and maintain privacy regarding his family life.

