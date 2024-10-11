Justin Chien's wife, age, height, weight, and net worth: full bio
Justin Chien is a prominent Taiwanese American actor, film producer and writer. He is widely recognised for being featured in films like The Brothers Sun (2024), Sun Moon (2023) and Century Egg (2024). As his career rises, fans are eager to know more about his personal life, particularly his wife. Discover everything we know about who Justin Chien’s wife is.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
The Taiwanese American actor made his debut in the film industry in 2015 in Minolta. Before his film industry success, he appeared in various childhood advertisements, with his trajectory marked by standout performances. Discover who Justin Chien's wife is, his career and his personal life.
Justin Chien’s profile summary
|Full name
|Justin Chien
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|4 January 1996
|Age
|28 years old (as of October 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Taiwan, China
|Current residence
|United States of America
|Nationality
|Taiwanese American
|Ethnicity
|Asian
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|5'11” (180 cm)
|Weight
|171 lbs (78 kgs)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Father
|Carl Chien
|Mother
|Virginia Hu
|Siblings
|3
|Relationship status
|Single
|University
|University of Southern California
|Profession
|Actor, Producer, Writer
|Net worth
|$1 million
|Social media
Who is Justin Chien’s wife?
As of 2024, the actor Chien is single, with no public information about a wife or girlfriend. The prominent actor prefers keeping his personal life away from the spotlight.
Where is Justin Chien from?
Justin Chien hails from Taiwan, China. His journey to Hollywood began when his family moved to Los Angeles. The Brothers Sun star attended the University of Southern California, where he honed his acting craft.
Who are Justin Chien’s parents?
The Taiwanese American actor's father, Carl Chien, is a prominent CEO at JPMorgan, while his mother, Virginia Hu, is a successful businesswoman and an actress who speaks five languages. Justin has three siblings: Darren, Christen, and Fred.
Career
Following his roles in several notable films and works, including Continuum and Fine China, which earned nominations and enhanced his storytelling prowess, Justin's luck shone in 2024.
He achieved a significant breakthrough in his career with his role in The Brothers Sun, where he portrayed a character named Charles "Chairleg" Sun.
On 2 March 2024, the actor thanked all his fans for supporting The Brothers Sun TV show. He said,
Thank you for riding with us on this labor of love. It will take some time to digest this news, but I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your love and support for the show. It fills me with so much joy knowing that the show resonated with so many people. Your love made all of our collective work, sacrifices, and heartache, worth it.
According to his IMDb profile, the actor has been featured in over fifteen movies and TV shows, including the ones highlighted below.
|Film/TV show
|Role
|Year
|The Order
|Zhao
|2021
|Minolta
|Justin
|2015
|Cyclists
|Danny
|2016
|Reverallium
|Kai
|2017
|Pool Boy
|Jake
|2021
|Two Sides: Unfaithful
|Mikey
|2021
|Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase
|Allen
|2021
|Kodama
|Justin
|2023
|Sun Moon
|Horace
|2023
|Century Egg
|Daniel
|2024
What is Justin Chien’s net worth?
According to Medium and Xclusiveloaded News, Justin Chien’s net worth is $1 million. His income is primarily derived from his acting career, with additional earnings from his work as a producer and writer.
Frequently asked questions about Justin Chien
Justin Chien’s popularity in the gambling industry has constantly attracted interest in his personal life. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:
- Who is Justin Chien? He is a Taiwanese-American actor best known for his role in Netflix’s series The Recruit.
- How old is Justin Chien? His age is 28 years as of 2024. He was born on 4 January 1996, making him a Capricorn.
- How tall is Justin Chien? The Taiwanese American actor is 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) tall and weighs approximately 171 pounds (78 kg).
- When did Justin Chien start his acting career? The actor officially began in 2019, appearing in short films and minor TV roles.
Justin Chien's wife remains a private figure, as the actor has kept his personal life out of the public eye. While fans are curious about his relationship, the actor prefers to focus on his career and maintain privacy regarding his family life.
READ ALSO: All we know about Moontellthat: age, pregnancy, real name, scandal and net worth
Briefly.co.za published Moontellthat’s bio. She is a Vietnamese-American vlogger with millions of followers across various social media platforms. The vlogger and her family relocated to the United States of America for greener pastures.
Moontellthat was born in Tien Giang, Vietnam, and is of Vietnamese descent. Moontellthat resides in Los Angeles, California, the United States of America, and her nationality is Vietnamese-American. Did Moontellthat break up? Read on to find out everything about the vlogger.
Source: Briefly News
Rodah Mogeni (Lifestyle writer) She is a content creator with more than 4 years of experience. She graduated from Chuka University with a BA degree in Journalism and Mass Communication (2023). She joined Briefly in 2019. Rodah has been working as a health/fitness writer at BetterMe (since 2020), London Brokers, The Hoth, and Ardor Content. In 2023, Rodah finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Her email is rodahmugeni998@gmail.com