Andy Elliott's net worth today: How did he become so rich?

Andy Elliott is a famous and successful figure in automotive sales. He is the founder and CEO of the Elliott Group and a motivational speaker. Andy Elliott's net worth has skyrocketed over the years, and he has earned millions through his career.

Andy Elliott has been training salespeople across the globe for over 20 years. Photo: @Andy Elliott (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

With over 20 years of experience and a passion for cars, the famous salesman has exemplified professionalism and achievements in the automotive industry. We dive into Andy Elliott's net worth today, his life transformation, and details on how he became rich.

Andy Elliott's profile summary

Full name Andy Elliott Date of birth 21 October 1979 Age 44 (as of October 2024) Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres Weight 165 pounds or 75 kilograms Spouse Jacqueline Kids 3 Occupation Founder and CEO of The Elliott Group, automotive sales trainer Net worth $12 million Social media Instagram YouTube TikTok Facebook

Andy Elliott's net worth in 2024

According to the Bulletin Time and Bangkok Tribune, Elliott has a net worth of $12 million as of October 2024. He made most of his fortune through his career as a salesman alongside his social media platforms, especially Instagram and YouTube.

The renowned automotive sales guru runs his company called Elliott Group. In an interview published on Instagram in June 2024, Andy revealed that his business made $160 million in 2023 and projects the revenue to hit the billion-dollar mark in the future. He said,

Well, we made $160 million last year...Our goal is at $1 billion in four years. And you say well, how can that happen? Its simple. Its a penny, a day, doubled everyday for 30 days.

The sales trainer also shared inspiring words about his success, growing up in a humble background with little to celebrate.

Broken people are the most dangerous. I was rock bottom for 18 years and at 19 when I found sales. They say when the pain overrides the fear of change, people change. People that are comfortable don't have a high level of pain, so their change is never really big.

Andy Elliott has a dynamic approach and innovative techniques, making him stand out and captivate audiences. Photo: @Andy Elliott (modified by author)

Source: Original

Andy Elliott's background

Andy was born on 21 October 1979 in the United States of America and is 44 as of October 2024. The salesman comes from a humble background, but little is known about his parents and siblings.

Andy Elliott's career

The famed car dealer developed an interest in cars at a young age. He studied business and marketing in school, honing his skills and laying a foundation for his future career.

Andy Elliot's automotive sales training journey has seen him become one of the best mentors. Photo: @Andy Elliott (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

After putting his foot down on the business, the famous businessman founded The Elliott Group in 2011 alongside his wife, Jacqueline. The company offers personalised coaching services, business consulting, and sales strategies.

The company has become one of the fastest-growing sales training companies today. It has helped most organisations and people achieve their goals.

According to Medium, Andy holds the sales record for the most money a car salesman has made in a month, at $74,500, and in a year, at $715,000.

How much is the Elliott Group worth?

Details of the company's wealth remain unknown, but it has made over $100 million in sales since 2011. Andy Elliott's company sits on a 70,000 SQFT space in Scottsdale, AZ, and has sold cars from some of the biggest car companies to many clients.

Andy Elliott (L) poses for a photo with his wife Jacqueline Elliott and Dwayne The Rock Johnson during the Vault Business conference in September 2024. Photo: @Andy Elliott (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

How many employees does Andy Elliott have?

The American businessman has hundreds of employees working in different companies. He made headlines in 2023 after claiming all his employees must have six pack abs. Andy said,

My entire team, if you don’t have a six pack, you don’t work for us...it's called a standard. How about we raise them?

I mean, I've got one, 90% of my team has one. And you know, if I say, 'Get a six-pack,' my team understands what I mean. I can just grab any of my people and before a meeting, I can say, 'All right, shirts off, look around. Who's the most disciplined one in the room?

Andy Elliott's sales training

The sales maverick ventured into training and mentorship due to his passion for cars. According to the Art of Victory, Elliott has trained over 1.3 million leaders and sales professionals across more than 11,000 companies worldwide.

He has expanded his training services to YouTube, where he shares sales training tips and education on how to sell cars. His YouTube channel has over 850k subscribers and over 100 million views, making him one of the fastest-growing automotive sales trainers globally.

Andy's wife, Jacqueline Elliott (L), poses for a photo at an event. On the left is the couple with their three children. Photo: @Andy Elliott (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Andy's wife and children

The famous automotive sales CEO is married to Jacqueline, an American entrepreneur and experienced trainer. She has 78.3k followers on her Instagram. The couple married on 4 July 2008 and has three children: a son named Ian and two girls.

Frequently asked questions

The renowned businessman is dedicated to his 'no hard work, no gain' motto, which has driven him to excellence, success, and innovation while empowering others. Here are the frequently asked questions about him.

Is Andy Elliott on Instagram? Yes. As of October 2024, he has amassed over 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Yes. As of October 2024, he has amassed over 2.5 million followers on Instagram. How tall is Andy Elliott? He is 1.75 m or 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs 75 kg (165 pounds).

He is 1.75 m or 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs 75 kg (165 pounds). How did Andy make his money? He made most of his money through his sales career and social media streams.

He made most of his money through his sales career and social media streams. How much did Andy Elliott make selling cars? Andy Elliott's car sales rose to around $715,000 per year, making him one of the best salespeople in the automotive industry.

Andy Elliott's net worth today is evidence of his accomplishments, commitment, and influence in the car sales industry.

READ ALSO: Best white car names: Find your perfect match for your new ride

Briefly.co.za listed some of the most appropriate and imaginative names for white cars. Giving your car a name transforms it from a machine to a partner you live with daily. Explore the best white automobiles' names, each chosen to represent a distinct personality and style.

Source: Briefly News