Jim Jordan's net worth today: How did he build his fortune?

The US general election on 5 November 2024 gave a historic comeback to former president Donald Trump and his staunch supporter Jim Jordan. He won re-election against Democrat Tamie Wilson as the Ohio House 4th District representative. In addition to being a renowned politician, Jim Jordan's net worth and wealth have captivated the attention of many supporters and critics.

Representative Jim Jordan during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February 2024. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg, Valerie Plesch (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jim Jordan is a controversial Conservative politician in the US Republican Party. He is also a former wrestler and an author. He has been serving as Ohio's 4th District congressman since 2007. His loud voice, constant support for Donald Trump, and fight against President Joe Biden's win during the 2020 Election made him more famous.

Profile summary

Full name James Daniel Jordan Gender Male Date of birth 17 February 1964 Age 60 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Troy, Ohio, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Orientation Straight Religion Christianity Father John Jordan Mother Shirley Jordan Marital status Married Wife Polly Jordan Children 4 School Graham High School University/college University of Wisconsin–Madison, Ohio State University, Capital University Profession Former wrestler, politician, author Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

What is Jim Jordan's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jim Jordan's net worth in 2024 is $200,000 compared to $240,000 in previous years. His net worth is due to his fame in the US political scene.

As published by AP News, the US President-elect once endorsed Jordan to succeed Kevin McCarthy as House speaker, although he failed. Trump wrote on his Truth Social site:

Congressman Jim Jordan has been a STAR long before making his very successful journey to Washington, D.C., representing Ohio’s 4th Congressional District. He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my complete & total endorsement!

Facts about Jim Jordan. Photo: @pauljungeforcongress on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Jim Jordan make his money?

Jordan made money from wrestling, politics, investments, assets and book royalties. Here is a run-through of Jim Jordan's income source from his humble beginnings to his present wealthy state.

Wrestling career

Jordan's wrestling career lasted from high school to college. According to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, he won four Ohio state championships at Graham High School with a college career record of 156-28-1. From 1987 to 1995, he worked as an assistant coach in Ohio State University's wrestling program.

At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Jordan became a two-time NCAA Division I wrestling champion (1985-1986) in the 134-pound weight class.

Political career

The famous Republican politician began his career in the 1990s as a legislative aide. He served in the Ohio House of Representatives between 1995 and 2000 and the Ohio Senate from 2000 to 2006.

Jordan won the 4th district seat in the US House of Representatives in 2006 and has held it since. He ran for House Speaker in 2013, 2015, and 2023 but lost. During his 16-year tenure, Jordan has never sponsored a bill that became law.

Book royalties

In 2023, the politician received royalties from $5,001 to $15,000 for publishing his book Do What You Said You Would Do: Fighting for Freedom in the Swamp. According to his financial disclosure report for 2023, Rep. Jordan and his spouse, Polly, received $2,328 from book sales.

Rep. Jim Jordan during a press conference at the US Capitol in October 2023 in Washington, DC. Photo: Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

Investments

He is rumoured to have income streams from business ventures and consulting jobs, earning around $1 million annually. He also invests in government bonds and stocks like Boeing, Intel, and Tesla, but this is still being determined.

How much does Jim Jordan make a year?

Jim Jordan's salary is $174,000 annually, the standard wage for federal congresspeople, as the New York Times reported. In addition to his congressional salary, Jordan's wealth includes assets.

As published in the same 2023 financial disclosure report, he has assets like the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, valued between $100,001 and $250,000. Another asset that pays him is his savings with Security National Bank Savings valued between $50,001 and $100,000.

How old is Jim Jordan?

Rep. Jordan is 60 years old as of 2024. He was born on 17 February 1964 in Troy, Ohio, United States, to Shirley, who owns a house cleaning company, and John, who works at General Motors Plant.

Exploring Jim Jordan's education background

He attended Graham High School and graduated in 1982. He then earned a Bachelor's in Economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated in 1986.

The Trump ally later earned a Master's in Education from Ohio State University and a juris doctor from Capital University Law School (2001), though he never took the bar exam.

Representative Jim Jordan during a hearing in Washington, DC, US, in July 2024. Photo: Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

What has Jim Jordan done?

According to Britannica, he has several political achievements. Some include co-founding the House Freedom Caucus and serving as chair from 2015 to 2017 and vice chair since 2017.

Jordan played a key role in the 2013 government shutdown and again opposed vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump.

In summary, Jim Jordan's net worth provides insight into his financial position as a prominent political figure. His earnings stem primarily from his long-standing career in Congress, supplemented by potential investments and other income sources. =

