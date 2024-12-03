Tommy Lee Jones' relationships: From first love to his current wife
Tommy Lee Jones is one of Hollywood's most enduring stars. He is known for his acclaimed roles in films like Men in Black, Lincoln, In the Valley of Elah, and The Fugitives. Tommy Lee Jones' relationships have also made occasional headlines.
Throughout his illustrious career, Tommy Lee Jones has been known for his rugged on-screen presence. He met most of his romantic partners on the set of movies he was working on. The Texas native has been married three times during which he welcomed two kids.
Tommy Lee Jones' relationships
The Double Jeopardy star has been in a few public relationships dating back to the 1970s. Below these interesting 5 facts is a detailed look at Tommy Lee Jones' dating history.
Dawn Laurel-Jones (2001-date)
Tommy Lee Jones met Dawn Laurel in 1995 on the set of the film The Good Old Boys. Jones was directing and starring in the movie while Dawn was working behind the scenes as an assistant camera operator and photographer.
Despite the age difference (Jones was around 49, and Dawn was 31), they hit it off and started dating. Tommy was still married to Kimberlea Cloughley when he began seeing Dawn. The couple tied the knot on March 19, 2001, in a private ceremony held in Alamo Heights, Texas.
Jones and Laurel live on a cattle ranch in Texas and own a 74-acre polo range in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The actor told the Texas Monthly in February 2006 that he cherishes spending time with loved ones on the ranch.
We keep it locked – Just friends and family, no outsiders. Just how I love it...In the summers, we will work cattle, and then at about 7 o'clock at night, we will start playing polo. We will play until about 9, and then when we are done, we put the meat on the fire and watch the dark come. It is a good life. Everyone is happy.
Kimberlea Cloughley (1981-1996)
Jones was married to his second spouse, Kimberlea Cloughley, for about 15 years. The ex-couple met on the set of the film Back Roads in 1980, where she was working as a photographer. They tied the knot on May 30, 1981, after dating for a year. Their divorce was finalized in March 1996.
Lisa Taylor (1978)
Tommy reportedly had a brief relationship with model and actress Lisa Taylor in 1978, states the Chicago Tribune. The actor had just come out of his first marriage to Kate Lardner when they started dating.
Lisa later met and married Ellis Bradley Jones in 1989. She has since welcomed two children. Taylor quit modelling in 1982 due to an addiction problem and has been vocal about drug addiction in the fashion industry.
Kate Lardner (1971-1978)
Writer and actress Katherine 'Kate' Lardner (born in January 1943) was Tommy Lee Jones' first wife. They were together for about seven years, from December 1971 to February 1978.
Kate is the granddaughter of the late Ring Lardner, a celebrated short stories writer and frequent contributor to the Saturday Evening Post. Her mother is actress Frances Chaney, while her father, David Lardner, was a writer for the New Yorker and was killed while on assignment in Germany during WWII.
As an actress, Kate has appeared in projects like Quincy, M.E., The Crutch, and Making Mr. Right. Some of her published literary works include Shut Up He Explained: The Memoir of a Blacklisted Kid and The Conference Call.
Tommy Lee Jones' children
Jones welcomed two children while married to his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. Their son, Austin Leonard, was born in November 1982.
Austin followed in his dad's footsteps as an actor and composer. He has had roles in Frontera, Metamorphosis: Junior Year, Double Image, and The Homesman. As a musician, he has released the albums Dead Calm (2022) and At the Polo Club (2023).
Kimberlea and Tommy welcomed their daughter Victoria in September 1991. She is also an actress with credits in Men in Black II, One Tree Hill, and The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada. Victoria occasionally accompanies his famous dad on the red carpet.
Tommy Lee Jones' wives, Kate Lardner and Dawn Laurel, did not welcome any children during their marriage. Kate had two children when she married the actor while Dawn does not have kids but has been close to Austin and Victoria as their stepmother.
FAQs
Tommy Lee Jones is known for largely avoiding the tabloid spotlight but remains a prominent Hollywood star. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the actor;
Who is Tommy Lee Jones married to?
The actor is married to Dawn Laurel. She is a photographer and assistant camera operator who he met in 1995.
Is Tommy Lee Jones still married to Dawn?
Tommy Lee Jones is still married to Dawn Laurel. They tied the knot in March 2001 and have been together for over two decades.
What is Tommy Lee Jones' wife's age?
Dawn Laurel is 60 years old as of 2024 (born on April 24, 1964). She is over 17 years younger than Tommy Lee Jones, who was born on September 15, 1946 (78 years old).
Is Tommy Lee Jones gay?
The Men in Black star has never publicly addressed his sexual orientation. All his known relationships have been with women.
Does Tommy Lee Jones have a daughter?
The Fugitives actor has a daughter called Victoria Jones. She was born in 1991 during his second marriage to Kimberlea Cloughley.
Tommy Lee Jones' relationships have been an integral part of his personal life. Now living in Texas with his wife, Dawn Laurel, the actor is still a sought-after star in Hollywood with a career spanning over five decades.
