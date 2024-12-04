Who is Nikki Sapp? Age and biography of Erik Spoelstra's ex-wife

After signing an eight-year, $120+ million deal with the Miami Heat, Erik Spoelstra became the NBA's third highest-paid coach. His ex-wife gained online attention, with some criticizing her. Public interest in Nikki Sapp's age and personal life quickly followed.

Erik Spoelstra's ex-wife, Nikki Sapp. Photo: @nikkisappspo

Source: Instagram

The ex-wife of the Miami Heats coach, Nikki Sapp who is a former dancer and cheerleader for the Miami Heat, is a podcaster. Her ex-husband is a two-time NBA champion coach serving in his 16th season with the Miami Heat. Here are comprehensive details about Nikki, especially about what happened to Erik Spoelstra and Nikki Sapp.

Profile summary

Full name Nikki Sapp Gender Female Date of birth 22 March 1987 Age 37 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height 5'4" (163 cm) Weight 70 kg (154 lbs) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Mother Doris Domenech Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Erik Spoelstra Children 3 School Miami International University of Art & Design Florida International University Profession Dancer, model, podcast host Social media Instagram

Nikki Sapp's age and background

Nikki Sapp (aged 37 in 2024) was born on 22 March 1987 in Miami, Florida, USA. In 2023, she created a post on Instagram to mark the day stating:

This is 36, and the best is yet to come! Thanks for all the bday love!

What is the nationality of the Miami Heat coach's wife?

She is an American of half-Puerto Rican descent. Her 2020 Instagram post stated:

I am a White Puerto Rican-American Woman, married to a Brown Filipino-American Man, raising mixed-ethnicity White Boys. Healing is Heavy

Education

Erik Spoelstra's ex-wife graduated with a degree in fashion design from Miami International University of Art & Design on a full scholarship from 2005-2006. She earned a BA in art history from Florida International University in 2010.

Facts about Nikki Sapp. Photo: @nikkisappspo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

What does Nikki Spoelstra do?

Spoelstra dances, teaches, writes, models, hosts, and is a philanthropist. Nikki Sapp's dancing/cheerleading role for the Miami Heat was from 2005 to 2008. She was a dance teacher at Just Dance It! Dance Studio from 2008 to 2010.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she worked as an associate at Diane von Furstenberg from 2008 to 2010 and as a writer for American Contemporary Art Magazine between 2010 and 2012.

Nikki also worked as a gallery director at Guy Hepner Contemporary Art Gallery. She taught language arts and dance at Sports Leadership & Management Charter School between 2013 and 2018 before becoming creative director at Art Angels in 2019 till present.

The dance trainer hosts The Know With Nikki Spo, a podcast covering motherhood, business, and sobriety. Launched in 2021, Nikki Spoelstra's podcast has been nominated for the People's Choice Podcast Award and two Gracie Awards. On her website, it states:

The Know is about creating a space to inspire women by sharing stories of perseverance and hope.

How did Erik Spoelstra meet his ex-wife?

He met his ex-wife, Nikki, when she was a Miami Heat dancer. Erik Spoelstra's ex-wife's age was 18, while he was 35 years old. They started dating after she left the team and became a gallery director.

The couple married in July 2016 and had a private ceremony in September 2016 at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens in Miami.

Does Nikki Sapp have kids?

She has three children with the NBA coach: Santiago was born in 2018, Dante in 2019, and their daughter Ruby Graxe was born in 2022. Santiago was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma in 2022 but has since gone into remission following chemotherapy treatment. She shared the following in an Instagram post:

Our son went in for an unexpected surgery. Intussusception. A mass was found. “Benign” I thought to myself. It has to be benign. One week later, he was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma. In the days, weeks, and months that followed… he endured (and thrived through) Chemotherapy.

Nikki Sapp and her children. Photo: @nikkisappspo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Does Erik Spoelstra have custody of his kids?

They both co-parent their kids. In an interview with Living Life Real with Nikki Spoelstra in January 2024, Nikki said they are committed to raising their children together.

Does Erik Spoelstra have a wife?

He is currently single. What happened to Erik Spoelstra and Nikki Sapp was that they filed for divorce in November 2023, and the seven-year marriage was finally annulled in January 2024. Personal challenges, including Nikki's publicly disclosed struggle with alcohol addiction, were cited.

Uncovering facts about Nikki Sapp's parents

Nikki's mother is reportedly Doris Domenech, who once was a flight attendant. She died from cancer in 2022, and the dance trainer once revealed she was estranged from her mum from childhood as her mum battled with alcohol.

However, she is close to her dad and posts his pictures regularly on her account. On 6 October 2024, her Instagram caption read:

My dad has always been a GREAT EXAMPLE OF A MAN...My dad is not perfect. But my dad is a man of INTEGRITY. He is a good, good example of a man. He was a great dad to me (my safe person) and is a fantastic grandpa. He was also a dedicated Husband to my mom for 24 years.

Erik Spoelstra and his ex-wife Nikki Sapp at the 2017 NBA Awards in New York City. Photo: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

What is Nikki Spoelstra's net worth?

Her exact net worth is unknown. Her ex-husband, Erik Spoelstra has an estimated net worth of $40 million and a salary of $15 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The ex-wife of Erik Spoelstra, Nikki Sapp's age and background details reveal that she experienced struggles while growing up. Details of their divorce settlement are not public but they released a joint statement saying they are committed to co-parenting their three children.

