Who is Lia Thomas’ partner? Explore her love life and dating history

Lia Thomas’ sporting career and gender identity thrust her into the limelight, making her personal life subject to public scrutiny like many other professional athletes. As a transgender sportsperson, fans and internet sleuths are particularly interested in her romantic life. But how much do you know about Lia Thomas’ partner?

Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. Photo: @liakthomas on Instagram, Rich von Biberstein via Getty Images (modified by author)

American swimmer Lia constantly sparks debate about transgender women in women’s sports. In 2022, she became the first transgender sportsperson to bag an NCAA Division 1 national championship before World Aquatics barred her from competing in women’s events. Beyond Lia’s career achievements, many are eager to determine if she is off the market.

Lia Thomas’ profile summary

Full name Lia Catherine Thomas Gender Transgender Pronouns She/her Date of birth May 1999 Age 25 years old (2025) Place of birth Austin, Texas, USA Current residence Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Westlake High School, University of Pennsylvania Height 6’1” (185 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Single Parents Bob and Carrie Thomas Siblings 1 Profession Swimmer Net worth $200,000 Social media Instagram

Who is Lia Thomas’ partner?

Unlike her career, Catherine is secretive regarding her love life. It remains unknown whether she is single or seeing someone.

During a March 2024 interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, American swimmer and political activist Riley Marie Gaines revealed details about Thomas, saying:

Lia is engaged to a man who claims to be a woman. These two men identify as females.

Nonetheless, without official confirmation from Lia, it remains unclear whether the rumours are true. Also, the identity of her alleged boyfriend remains a mystery.

Transgender woman Lia Thomas competing during the Ivy League swim meet in 2022. Photo: Joseph Prezioso

Lia Thomas’ gender identity

Lia, who was assigned male at birth, came out as transgender to her folks in 2018. However, she waited until her junior year to tell her friends, coaches and teammates.

In May 2019, Thomas began transitioning using hormone replacement therapy. She swam for the men’s team in the 2019-2020 academic year and the women’s team in the 2021-2022 academic year.

What are the controversies surrounding Lia Thomas?

Thomas’ identity sparked controversies in the sports world. In 2021, some of her teammates' parents anonymously wrote to the NCAA, protesting Lia's eligibility for the women's team.

The same month, swimming official Cynthia Milen resigned after three decades of criticising her sports participation. In January 2022, 16 anonymous members of Catherine’s team challenged her eligibility to play against women, citing her muscular superiority.

Lia Thomas during a meet against the Brown Bears at Sheerr Pool in 2019. Photo: Hunter Martin

Lia Thomas and Riley Gaines' dispute

Although the two swimmers tied for the 5th position during the 2022 NCAA Championships, Lia was awarded the trophy. In a 2023 interview with DailyWire+, Riley narrated how the incident happened, stating:

You both performed well, but we can only have one winner. Congratulations Thomas.

Unhappy with the outcome, Lia confronted one of the officials to express her dissatisfaction with the competition but was met with the response:

As an organisation, we have been advised that Lia should have the trophy.

Legal woes

In June 2022, World Aquatics passed a policy deterring all transgender athletes from participating in professional women’s swimming.

American swimmer Lia Thomas at the McAuley Aquatic Center in 2022. Photo: Rich von Biberstein

This rule ultimately disqualified Lia from taking part in the 2024 Paris Olympics. In January 2024, the Court of Arbitration ruled against Catherine’s petition against the World Aquatics policy. This means she remains ineligible to participate in women’s swimming.

FAQs

Thomas began swimming when he was 5. However, despite her identification as transgender, she is not eligible to compete in women’s sports. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

How old is Lia Thomas?

The transgender athlete (25 as of 2025) was born in May 1999 in Austin, Texas, USA. However, her exact date of birth remains unknown.

Who are Lia Thomas’ parents?

Lia’s parents, Bob and Carrie Thomas, raised her alongside her only sibling, Wes Thomas. Regarding her education, she attended Westlake High School. In 2022, Catherine graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.

Is Lia Thomas in a relationship?

Thomas has yet to introduce her better half to the broader public. This could be because she is single or prefers to keep her relationships private. Lia Thomas’ dating history also remains a mystery.

How tall is Lia Thomas?

The Texas native stands 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) tall. She features black hair and a pair of brown eyes.

Lia Thomas at the 2022 Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships. Photo: Kathryn Riley

What is Lia Thomas’ net worth?

According to EssentiallySports, Thomas is worth $200,000. She accumulated this wealth from her now-halted sporting career.

The hot topic surrounding the identity of Lia Thomas’ partner raises eyebrows whenever details about her love life are mentioned. However, she has never commented on or addressed any rumours regarding this issue. Lia is currently focused on her sporting career.

