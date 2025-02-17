Who is Raffael Jovine? A biographical overview of his life and work

Raffael Jovine is the founder & chief scientist of Brilliant Planet, a company unlocking the power of algae in the carbon dioxide removal process. Speaking about his work, he once revealed:

I really enjoy improving concepts in the natural system.

Raffael Jovine’s profile summary

Full name Raffael Jovine Gender Male Birthplace Munich, Germany Current residence Camden Town, London, England, UK Nationality German, British Ethnicity Mixed Alma mater UC Santa Barbara, Yale University Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Minouche Shafik Children 5 Profession Scientist, author, entrepreneur

Fascinating details about Raffael Jovine

During a November 2022 interview with Ross Palmer, Raffael shared some interesting facts about himself, saying:

Unlike most accomplished scientists, I did not complete a whole school year until I was 13. My rebellion against my Bohemian family was to study science.

Raffael Jovine’s birthplace and educational background

Jovine was born in Munich, Germany. However, his age and family background remain a mystery as he prefers keeping details about his personal life under wraps.

From September 1982 to September 1986, Raffael attended Yale University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry.

In September 1995, he earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Evolutionary, Environmental & Marine Biology from UC Santa Barbara. From 1995 to 1997, Jovine pursued his postdoctoral at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

What does Raffael Jovine do?

According to Raffael Jovine’s LinkedIn profile, he worked as a sponsored research staff member at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology from December 1986 to August 1988.

From September 1989 to June 1994, Jovine was a biotechnology & Seagrant trainee at UC Santa Barbara.

In June 1997, he joined ZPM International Limited as the director of biological sciences. Ten months later, Raffael was promoted to vice president and served in that position until November 1999. From January 2000 to November 2002, he served as an associate at Booz Allen Hamilton before his promotion to senior associate.

For one year and seven months (from November 2006 to May 2008), Jovine was Capgemini’s executive consultant. In 2008, he joined Clinerion Limited as the vice president. Two years later, the scientist was promoted to senior vice president.

A look at Raffael Jovine’s company, Brilliant Planet

Brilliant Planet focuses on the production of zero-carbon food ingredients from microalgae. In addition, its work revolves around high land utilisation, negative freshwater footprint and an ultra-low carbon footprint.

Jovine first tested the algae cultivation technology in South Africa, then in Oman, and finally in Morocco.

As per Forbes, Brilliant Planet has received over $20 million from investors such as Grantham Foundation, Toyota Ventures, Hatch, Union Square Ventures, S2G Ventures and Future Positive Capital.

A marriage that spans over two decades

Raffael Jovine and Minouche Shafik exchanged nuptials in 2002. The couple welcomed twins and became stepparents to three children in a single sleepless year. Minouche was previously married to Egyptian-American businessman Mohamed El-Erian.

Who is Raffael Jovine’s wife, Minouche Shafik?

Shafik is a British-American academic and economist. She served as the president and vice-chancellor of the London School of Economics from 2017 to 2023.

From July 2023 to August 2024, Minouche was the 20th president of Columbia University. She has also served as a vice president at the World Bank and as a deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

Shafik was named one of Forbes’ 100 most powerful women in 2015 and received the 100 Women in Finance European Industry Leaders Award in 2019.

Exploring Raffael Jovine’s authoring career

In April 2021, Raffael released his first book, Light to Life: The Miracle of Photosynthesis and How It Can Save the Planet. His second book, How Light Makes Life: The Hidden Wonders and World-Saving Powers of Photosynthesis, was released in 2022. It has a 4.9/5 rating on Amazon.

Raffael Jovine has a long and distinguished career in the field of biotechnology. His research on algae spans worldwide. The scientist coordinates a research team that has thus far developed multiple patents relating directly to his company’s carbon removal process.

