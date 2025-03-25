Who is Marta Fitzgerald? 6 quick facts about Rush Limbaugh's ex-wife

Marta Fitzgerald was once married to famous American radio host Rush Limbaugh. She is best known as Rush Limbaugh’s ex-wife and has kept a low profile since their divorce.

Rush Limbaugh and Marta Fitzgerald in October 08, 1994. Photo: Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Marta Fitzgerald was Rush Limbaugh’s third spouse .

. She married Rush Limbaugh in 1994 .

Rush Limbaugh . Their marriage lasted for 10 years before they divorced in 2004 .

before they . Since the divorce, she has stayed out of the public eye.

Profile summary

Full name Marta Fitzgerald Gender Female Place of birth Titusville, Florida, USA Date of birth December 10, 1960 Age 64 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Nationality American Ethnicity White Profession Journalist, writer, former aerobics instructor Marital status Divorced Ex-husbands Tom Fitzgerald, Rush Limbaugh Children 2 (a son and a daughter from her first marriage)

Who is Marta Fitzgerald?

Marta Fitzgerald is an American journalist and writer, best known as Rush Limbaugh’s ex-wife. Limbaugh was a popular American radio personality and was ranked among the highest-paid celebrities in the world in 2020. He was married four times.

How old is Marta Fitzgerald?

She was born in December 10th 1960, making her 64 years old (as of March 2025). Marta was his third wife.

How Marta Fitzgerald met Rush Limbaugh

Marta’s relationship with Rush Limbaugh began in 1990 on CompuServe, one of the early online communication platforms. Using the screen name "Jacksonville Jaguar," she initially reached out to Limbaugh seeking advice on how to challenge her university professor’s criticism of then-former President Ronald Reagan.

According to her ex-husband, Tom Fitzgerald, Limbaugh did not respond to her first message. Frustrated, she sent him another letter, this time calling him “pompous” and accusing him of ignoring her.

Marta Fitzgerald in October 08, 1994. Photo: Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Original

That caught Limbaugh’s attention, and he finally replied. Tom Fitzgerald told The Florida Times-Union.

That is how the whole relationship got started. They started corresponding back and forth.

Marta divorced Tom Fitzgerald in 1992 and began dating Rush. She accompanied Limbaugh to several high-profile events, including the Super Bowl and trips to Israel and New Orleans.

Their marriage

Marta and Rush Limbaugh were married on May 27, 1994, at the Virginia home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who officiated the ceremony. The wedding was attended by notable figures such as William Bennett.

They later settled in Limbaugh’s $24 million oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. The marriage was Limbaugh’s longest and appeared stable for many years.

After ten years together, they separated. Rush Limbaugh announced the split on his radio show in June 2004, saying it was a mutual decision and unrelated to his ongoing legal troubles or his admitted addiction to painkillers.

According to The Palm Beach Post, Limbaugh once said about his struggles with relationships,

I am too much in love with myself.

After Marta's divorce

After his divorce from Marta, he later married Kathryn Adams in 2010, remaining with her until his death in 2021. Rush Limbaugh was married four times throughout his life. His wives were:

Roxy Maxine McNeely: 1977 - 1980

1977 - 1980 Michelle Sixta: 1983 - 1990

1983 - 1990 Marta Fitzgerald: 1994 - 2004

1994 - 2004 Kathryn Adams: 2010

Rush Limbaugh and Kathryn Rogers at the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, on January 19, 2008, in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: John Parra.

Source: Getty Images

Where does Kathryn Limbaugh live now?

Rush Limbaugh's widow, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, sold his longtime Florida compound of over 20 years for an impressive $155 million. She has kept a low profile since the sale, and there is little public information about where she currently resides.

6 quick facts about Rush Limbaugh’s ex-wife

After her divorce from Rush Limbaugh, Marta stepped away from public life. Little is known about her today.

1. She was an aerobics instructor at one point

Before entering journalism, Marta worked as an aerobics instructor. Despite her journalism background, she embraced fitness as an early career path. In 1993, she landed an internship at Jacksonville's Florida Times-Union.

2. Marta Fitzgerald is a former publisher and editor

In 1997, Marta launched Vent, a magazine aimed at young adults aged 18 to 24. Unfortunately, the publication folded after just three issues. Following this, she returned to teaching aerobics classes.

3. Marta Fitzgerald has two children

From her first marriage to Tom Fitzgerald, Marta has a son and a daughter. However, little is publicly known about them, as she has kept their lives private.

4. She was married to Rush Limbaugh when he purchased the Palm Beach estate

During their marriage, Rush Limbaugh bought his Palm Beach oceanfront mansion, where the couple lived until their separation. The radio talk show host purchased the compound in 1998 for $3.9 million. Marta also paid $2.3 million for a home at 108 Mediterranean Road in 2000.

Rush Limbaugh and Marta Fitzgerald in October 08, 1994. Photo: Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

5. Her net worth is allegedly estimated to be approximately $5 million

While the exact figure is unconfirmed, Marta’s net worth is estimated at around $5 million. This includes assets from her marriage and personal ventures. Limbaugh had a net worth of around $600 million when he died.

6. Fitzgerald was divorced twice

Marta Fitzgerald has divorced twice—first from Tom Fitzgerald and then from Rush Limbaugh.

Marta Fitzgerald has lived a quiet and private life since her divorce from Rush Limbaugh. While once in the public eye, she now prefers to remain out of the spotlight, focusing on her personal life away from media attention.

READ ALSO: Brandon Sklenar's relationships: Current romance and dating history

Briefly published an article about Brandon Sklenar's relationships. He is known for his roles in It Ends With Us and 1923.

Brandon Sklenar has captured the attention of fans not just through his acting but also through his personal life. He was previously rumoured to be involved with Julia Schlaepfer.

Source: Briefly News