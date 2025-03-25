Who is Marta Fitzgerald? 6 quick facts about Rush Limbaugh's ex-wife
Marta Fitzgerald was once married to famous American radio host Rush Limbaugh. She is best known as Rush Limbaugh’s ex-wife and has kept a low profile since their divorce.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Who is Marta Fitzgerald?
- 6 quick facts about Rush Limbaugh’s ex-wife
- 1. She was an aerobics instructor at one point
- 2. Marta Fitzgerald is a former publisher and editor
- 3. Marta Fitzgerald has two children
- 4. She was married to Rush Limbaugh when he purchased the Palm Beach estate
- 5. Her net worth is allegedly estimated to be approximately $5 million
- 6. Fitzgerald was divorced twice
Key takeaways
- Marta Fitzgerald was Rush Limbaugh’s third spouse.
- She married Rush Limbaugh in 1994.
- Their marriage lasted for 10 years before they divorced in 2004.
- Since the divorce, she has stayed out of the public eye.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Marta Fitzgerald
|Gender
|Female
|Place of birth
|Titusville, Florida, USA
|Date of birth
|December 10, 1960
|Age
|64 years old (as of March 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Profession
|Journalist, writer, former aerobics instructor
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-husbands
|Tom Fitzgerald, Rush Limbaugh
|Children
|2 (a son and a daughter from her first marriage)
Who is Marta Fitzgerald?
Marta Fitzgerald is an American journalist and writer, best known as Rush Limbaugh’s ex-wife. Limbaugh was a popular American radio personality and was ranked among the highest-paid celebrities in the world in 2020. He was married four times.
How old is Marta Fitzgerald?
She was born in December 10th 1960, making her 64 years old (as of March 2025). Marta was his third wife.
How Marta Fitzgerald met Rush Limbaugh
Marta’s relationship with Rush Limbaugh began in 1990 on CompuServe, one of the early online communication platforms. Using the screen name "Jacksonville Jaguar," she initially reached out to Limbaugh seeking advice on how to challenge her university professor’s criticism of then-former President Ronald Reagan.
According to her ex-husband, Tom Fitzgerald, Limbaugh did not respond to her first message. Frustrated, she sent him another letter, this time calling him “pompous” and accusing him of ignoring her.
That caught Limbaugh’s attention, and he finally replied. Tom Fitzgerald told The Florida Times-Union.
That is how the whole relationship got started. They started corresponding back and forth.
Marta divorced Tom Fitzgerald in 1992 and began dating Rush. She accompanied Limbaugh to several high-profile events, including the Super Bowl and trips to Israel and New Orleans.
Their marriage
Marta and Rush Limbaugh were married on May 27, 1994, at the Virginia home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who officiated the ceremony. The wedding was attended by notable figures such as William Bennett.
They later settled in Limbaugh’s $24 million oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. The marriage was Limbaugh’s longest and appeared stable for many years.
After ten years together, they separated. Rush Limbaugh announced the split on his radio show in June 2004, saying it was a mutual decision and unrelated to his ongoing legal troubles or his admitted addiction to painkillers.
According to The Palm Beach Post, Limbaugh once said about his struggles with relationships,
I am too much in love with myself.
After Marta's divorce
After his divorce from Marta, he later married Kathryn Adams in 2010, remaining with her until his death in 2021. Rush Limbaugh was married four times throughout his life. His wives were:
- Roxy Maxine McNeely: 1977 - 1980
- Michelle Sixta: 1983 - 1990
- Marta Fitzgerald: 1994 - 2004
- Kathryn Adams: 2010
Where does Kathryn Limbaugh live now?
Rush Limbaugh's widow, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, sold his longtime Florida compound of over 20 years for an impressive $155 million. She has kept a low profile since the sale, and there is little public information about where she currently resides.
6 quick facts about Rush Limbaugh’s ex-wife
After her divorce from Rush Limbaugh, Marta stepped away from public life. Little is known about her today.
1. She was an aerobics instructor at one point
Before entering journalism, Marta worked as an aerobics instructor. Despite her journalism background, she embraced fitness as an early career path. In 1993, she landed an internship at Jacksonville's Florida Times-Union.
2. Marta Fitzgerald is a former publisher and editor
In 1997, Marta launched Vent, a magazine aimed at young adults aged 18 to 24. Unfortunately, the publication folded after just three issues. Following this, she returned to teaching aerobics classes.
3. Marta Fitzgerald has two children
From her first marriage to Tom Fitzgerald, Marta has a son and a daughter. However, little is publicly known about them, as she has kept their lives private.
4. She was married to Rush Limbaugh when he purchased the Palm Beach estate
During their marriage, Rush Limbaugh bought his Palm Beach oceanfront mansion, where the couple lived until their separation. The radio talk show host purchased the compound in 1998 for $3.9 million. Marta also paid $2.3 million for a home at 108 Mediterranean Road in 2000.
5. Her net worth is allegedly estimated to be approximately $5 million
While the exact figure is unconfirmed, Marta’s net worth is estimated at around $5 million. This includes assets from her marriage and personal ventures. Limbaugh had a net worth of around $600 million when he died.
6. Fitzgerald was divorced twice
Marta Fitzgerald has divorced twice—first from Tom Fitzgerald and then from Rush Limbaugh.
Marta Fitzgerald has lived a quiet and private life since her divorce from Rush Limbaugh. While once in the public eye, she now prefers to remain out of the spotlight, focusing on her personal life away from media attention.
