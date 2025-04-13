Over two centuries ago, one of the greatest classical musical composers, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, graced the world. However, this was not for long, as the composer's life was cut short. Years after this unfortunate incident, music enthusiasts and historians have wondered: How did Mozart die?

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was a prolific and influential Austrian composer of the Classical era. Photo by Universal History Archive

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

After ailing for months, Mozart passed on at 35 on December 5, 1791.

on December 5, 1791. The exact cause of his death is not known with certainty , hence the multiple hypothesised illnesses.

, hence the multiple hypothesised illnesses. Mozart was survived by his two children and wife , Constanze Weber.

, Constanze Weber. The doctors who treated him documented his death as acute miliary fever.

Mozart's profile summary

Full name Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Gender Male Date of birth January 27, 1756 Date of death December 5, 1791 Age 35 years old (at the time of death) Place of birth Getreidegasse 9, Salzburg, Austria Nationality Austrian Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 4 inches Father Leopold Mozart Mother Anna Maria Mozart Siblings Maria Anna Mozart Relationship status Married Wife Constanze Weber Children Karl Thomas and Franz Xaver Wolfgang Profession Composer

How did Mozart die?

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart died after a brief and severe illness. However, the exact cause of his death remains uncertain and has been the subject of extensive speculation and medical investigation over the years.

Portrait of the composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), c. 1789. From a private collection. Photo by Fine Art Images

Source: Original

When did Mozart die, and why?

The popular pianist died at 12.55 am on December 31, 1791, at 35 in Vienna. However, the exact cause of his death is not known, with multiple theories being raised about what claimed the composer's life.

Where was Mozart buried?

After Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's death, he was reportedly buried in Vienna's St. Marx cemetery. For years, the precise location of his grave was unknown until 1855, when it is believed it was discovered. In 1859, Hanns Gasser, an Austrian painter and sculptor, built a monument at the presumed burial site.

What did Mozart say before he died?

The Austrian composer died on December 5, 1791. Shortly before breathing his last, Mozart reportedly uttered,

The taste of death is upon my lips. I feel something that is not of this earth,

After the utterances, the doctor applied a cold compressor on Mozart, but he became unconscious and never showed signs of responding. However, some traditional accounts claim that he attempted to utter some sounds, which were attempts to hum some of the drum sounds of the requiem.

What illness did Mozart die from?

Although the exact cause of his death remains unknown, his death certificate listed Hitziges Frieselfieber (severe miliary fever). It is characterised by a high fever and a rash resembling millet seeds. Additionally, there was no autopsy done on his remains, which further intensified the ambiguity surrounding his demise.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Austrian composer (circa 1784-1827). (Colorised black and white print). Artist C Cook. Photo by The Print Collector

Source: Getty Images

A look at some of the hypothesised Mozart's death cause

The lack of the exact cause of his premature death has been the subject of extensive speculation. Here is a detailed breakdown of some of the hypothesised Mozart's causes of death:

Kidney Disease

Chronic kidney disease leading to uremia has been suggested as a likely cause. Mozart's symptoms, including swelling, vomiting, and fever, align with this diagnosis.

Streptococcal Infection

A retrospective epidemiological study proposed that Mozart suffered from a streptococcal infection. This might have progressed to acute nephritic syndrome, causing kidney failure.

Schönlein-Henoch Purpura

Some researchers believe he had Schönlein-Henoch purpura, a condition involving kidney damage, abdominal pain, and rashes, which may have led to cerebral haemorrhage and bronchopneumonia.

Rheumatic Fever

Rheumatic fever has been frequently mentioned as a possible cause due to its prevalence in Vienna at the time and its compatibility with his symptoms.

Vitamin D Deficiency

A theory suggests that Mozart's nocturnal habits and limited sunlight exposure caused vitamin D deficiency, weakening his immune system and making him susceptible to infections.

Portrait of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Found in the Collection of Staatliche Museen, Berlin. Photo by Fine Art Images

Source: Getty Images

Where did Mozart live?

Mozart resided in Vienna but would travel around Europe more frequently. However, the talented composer was originally from Salzburg, Austria.

Where is Mozart's death house located?

The house where Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart died is located at Rauhensteingasse 8 in the first district of Vienna. It was also his primary residence from September 1790 to December 1791.

Trivia

Mozart began composing music at age five and performed for European royalty by the time he was 6.

and performed for by the time he was 6. Wolfgang could hear a piece of music once and reproduce it perfectly from memory.

His favourite dish was sauerkraut with liver dumplings —a traditional Austrian meal.

—a traditional Austrian meal. Mozart's parents were Leopold Mozart and Anna Maria .

. He also spent much of his life in Vienna, travelling around Europe.

Mozart's wife is Constanze Mozart .

. Despite living only 35 years, Mozart composed over 600 works , spanning symphonies, operas, concertos, chamber music, and choral compositions.

, spanning symphonies, operas, concertos, chamber music, and choral compositions. Mozart and his wife are believed to have had six children, of whom only two survived infancy.

"How did Mozart die?" has been among the frequently asked questions about the Austrian creative every time people learn about the famed classical composer. Unfortunately, the exact illness that took his life was not established, and there was no autopsy conducted.

READ ALSO: Meet Aron Accurso, Ms Rachel's husband and a musical genius

Briefly.co.za published an article about Aron Accurso, a New York City-based composer and music director. Aron is also famous as the husband of Ms Rachel, an American YouTuber, social media personality, singer, songwriter, and educator.

Aron Accurso is an instrumental support system in Rachel's chosen career, and he is also an inspiration to several movie directors and artists who value the originality of creativity. Discover more facts about Ms Rachel's husband.

Source: Briefly News